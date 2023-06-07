SNEC 2023: Antaisolar sees Europe market as biggest engine of PV industry growth today

Image: Antaisolar.

Our series of exclusive interviews from SNEC 2023 continues, as Gabriel William Wong, VP of mounting systems company Antaisolar, speaks with PV Tech director David Evans.

Antaisolar has been providing PV mounting systems since 2006. It has continued to innovate, and at SNEC it introduced new products to the market including an intelligent AI-driven operations and maintenance (O&M) solution optimised for use with Antaisolar’s tracking system.

Like several of the other companies PV Tech met with at SNEC, the China-headquartered mounting systems specialist has developed its overseas presence to the point that Gabriel William Wong says around 85% of its sales are overseas. Europe in particular is exciting, according to Wong, as Antaisolar is seeing demand grow not just in its “traditional” big markets such as Germany, but increasingly all over the continent, with new opportunities emerging and growing.