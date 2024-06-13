Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

SNEC 2024: PV Tech reports live from the world’s biggest solar trade show

By PV Tech
Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Power Plants
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Ember: World on pace to have nearly 4TW of surplus solar manufacturing capacity by 2030

News

Soltec unveils floating PV tracker concept

News

Swift Solar bags US$27 million for US perovskite development

News

Tongwei modules combining breakthrough technology with carbon reduction

Guest Blog, Features

EBRD, Goldbeck Solar to develop 500MW solar PV in Ukraine

News

SNEC 2024: PV Tech reports live from the world’s biggest solar trade show

News

‘This is the natural progression’: Kiwa Group on the future of PV reliability testing

Features, Interviews

Intersolar Europe 2024: module suppliers and inverter manufacturers preview products ahead of leading solar expo

News

Australia: IFM, QIC seal largest multi-state renewable energy PPA worth 500GWh per annum

News

Burns & McDonnell begins construction on Consumers Energy’s 250MWac Michigan PV project

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
PV Tech will be reporting live from the SNEC 2024 trade show. Image: PV Tech

Welcome to PV Tech’s coverage of the SNEC PV Power expo 2024. We are reporting live from the exhibition floor at the world’s biggest PV trade show. We will be bringing you exclusive video interviews, product demonstrations, insight, analysis and much more.

PV Tech’s China-based team will interview some of the industry’s leading companies and influential figures, learning about the big trends, innovations and market insights.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

This story will be updated throughout the show, so make sure to keep coming back and checking in regularly to see our live coverage from SNEC 2024.

Solis talks commercial storage solutions

PV Tech’s team caught up with Travis Snyder, product manager for Europe at PV inverter manufacturer Ginlong Solis to discuss the latest trends in commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage and inverter technology.

Solis claims to be the world’s third-largest inverter manufacturer, and produces advanced solar and energy storage solutions for the residential, C&I and utility-scale markets.

With demand continuing to grow for solar PV and energy storage, “this year is going to be a big year for commercial storage,” Snyder said, as he exhibited a number of Solis’ energy storage offerings.

PV Tech hear from Solis’ product manager for Europe, Travis Snyder at SNEC 2024. Image: PV Tech

Jietai Solar on n-type innovations

PV Tech’s live coverage of SNEC 2024 continues with a look at Jietai Solar, one of China’s leading solar cell manufacturers.

Jietai has joined its fellow Chinese solar manufacturers in shifting global PV supply from p-type to n-type cells over the last year. The company currently has 40GW of n-type cell production capacity and claims conversion efficiencies that exceed 26%.

Xinrui An, R&D manager at Jietai Solar talks about the company’s production of half-cut cells, which it ships to major module suppliers. He says that these offer less resistance loss and greater conversion efficiency than standard-configuration cells.

Xinrui An speaks to PV Tech about the company’s cell innovations. Image: PV Tech

DuPont flexes its front sheets

Global technology company DuPont is exhibiting its solar offerings at SNEC 2024. In particular, the company speaks to PV Tech about its Tedlar front sheet for solar modules.

The company’s PV global marketing manager, Oakland Fu, talks about the company’s products for specific PV deployments like building-integrated PV (BIPV), flexible modules and mobile panels.

Fu says that the front sheet is particularly durable against weather damage, a phenomenon which has increasingly been affecting solar modules as extreme weather events proliferate and more panels roll off production lines.

Oakland Fu spoke to PV Tech at SNEC 2024 today. Image: PV Tech

Seraphim exhibits TOPCon and HJT range

Artun Istepan Sabciyan, general manager for Türkiye at module manufacturer Seraphim showed PV Tech around the company’s range of TOPCon and heterojunction technology (HJT) modules.

Seraphim boasts over 100 technical patents for its R&D activities and brought a range of those products to the SNEC show floor.

TOPCon has become the technology du jour for the major solar panel manufacturers, largely due to the ease with which its production can be adapted from a passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) production line. HJT products currently hold a far smaller market share globally, but a number of companies are still putting efforts into what will likely be the next rising star in the mainstream in the second half of the decade.

Sabciyan alongside one of Seraphim’s modules. Image: PV Tech

UPCOMING EVENT

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

27 June 2024
9am BST
FREE WEBINAR -This special webinar will take a deep dive into the latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings pyramid, capturing the relative bankability status of the top 70-80 PV module suppliers globally. In addition to revealing the latest ranking of global PV module suppliers, PV Tech’s Head of Research, Finlay Colville, will show the depth of analysis and commentary included within the report for module suppliers. A key output from the webinar will be to learn which PV module suppliers have moved up the rankings pyramid in recent years and why this growth has been achieved. Conversely, some of the companies that have fallen down the rankings will be discussed, in particular those suffering from market-share losses and financial problems.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
bipv, cells, china, commercial and industrial, dupont, energy storage, jietai solar, n-type, pv modules, SNEC 2024, solar pv, solis

Read Next

MicrosoftTeams-image-145

Soltec unveils floating PV tracker concept

June 13, 2024
Spanish tracker manufacturer Soltec has launched a new floating tracker designed for inland water bodies such as reservoirs and ponds.
Module testing
Premium

‘This is the natural progression’: Kiwa Group on the future of PV reliability testing

June 13, 2024
Kiwa Group on why the integration of three PV inspection and QA businesses signposts the way forward for solar reliability testing.
The Port of Melbourne (above) is one critical infrastructure asset that has signed up to the AU$700 million scheme. Image: QIC.

Australia: IFM, QIC seal largest multi-state renewable energy PPA worth 500GWh per annum

June 13, 2024
IFM Investors and QIC have signed Australia's largest multi-state PPA worth AU$700 million for 500GWh of renewable energy per annum.
The project's solar element will comprise 140,000 single-axis tracking modules, 13 inverters, and a co-located battery energy storage system. Image: Ethical Power.

65MW solar PV and energy storage site granted planning consent in New Zealand

June 12, 2024
Ethical Power has obtained planning consent for a 65MW solar PV development in Selwyn District, just outside Christchurch, New Zealand.
sun energy indonesia

Indonesia to add 5.75GW rooftop solar PV between 2024 and 2028

June 11, 2024
Indonesia has issued rooftop solar PV system development quotas of 5.75GW for state electricity company PLN between 2024 and 2028.
The GCL SI Hefei gigafactory in China.

Global clean tech at a crossroads: China’s overcapacity challenges western onshoring ambitions

June 11, 2024
China’s surge is not just a ripple but a tidal wave, with over US$450 billion in surplus factory investment threatening to flood the market over the next three years.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Canadian Solar launches 5GW TOPCon module assembly plant in Texas

News

Burns & McDonnell begins construction on Consumers Energy’s 250MWac Michigan PV project

News

US solar module prices: ‘AD/CVD is freezing the market’, says Anza

News

SIG secures debt facility to fund 1.97GW of new Polish solar projects

News

JinkoSolar 182mm TOPCon module reaches 25.42% conversion efficiency

News

Chinese solar manufacturers dominate Woodmac’s rankings, JA Solar takes top spot

News

Upcoming Events

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

Upcoming Webinars
June 27, 2024
9am BST

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
July 2, 2024
Athens, Greece

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia
© Solar Media Limited 2024