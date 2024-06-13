SNEC 2024: PV Tech reports live from the world’s biggest solar trade show

This story will be updated throughout the show, so make sure to keep coming back and checking in regularly to see our live coverage from SNEC 2024.

Solis talks commercial storage solutions

PV Tech’s team caught up with Travis Snyder, product manager for Europe at PV inverter manufacturer Ginlong Solis to discuss the latest trends in commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage and inverter technology.

Solis claims to be the world’s third-largest inverter manufacturer, and produces advanced solar and energy storage solutions for the residential, C&I and utility-scale markets.

With demand continuing to grow for solar PV and energy storage, “this year is going to be a big year for commercial storage,” Snyder said, as he exhibited a number of Solis’ energy storage offerings.

PV Tech hear from Solis’ product manager for Europe, Travis Snyder at SNEC 2024. Image: PV Tech

Jietai Solar on n-type innovations

PV Tech’s live coverage of SNEC 2024 continues with a look at Jietai Solar, one of China’s leading solar cell manufacturers.

Jietai has joined its fellow Chinese solar manufacturers in shifting global PV supply from p-type to n-type cells over the last year. The company currently has 40GW of n-type cell production capacity and claims conversion efficiencies that exceed 26%.

Xinrui An, R&D manager at Jietai Solar talks about the company’s production of half-cut cells, which it ships to major module suppliers. He says that these offer less resistance loss and greater conversion efficiency than standard-configuration cells.

Xinrui An speaks to PV Tech about the company’s cell innovations. Image: PV Tech

DuPont flexes its front sheets

Global technology company DuPont is exhibiting its solar offerings at SNEC 2024. In particular, the company speaks to PV Tech about its Tedlar front sheet for solar modules.

The company’s PV global marketing manager, Oakland Fu, talks about the company’s products for specific PV deployments like building-integrated PV (BIPV), flexible modules and mobile panels.

Fu says that the front sheet is particularly durable against weather damage, a phenomenon which has increasingly been affecting solar modules as extreme weather events proliferate and more panels roll off production lines.

Oakland Fu spoke to PV Tech at SNEC 2024 today. Image: PV Tech

Seraphim exhibits TOPCon and HJT range

Artun Istepan Sabciyan, general manager for Türkiye at module manufacturer Seraphim showed PV Tech around the company’s range of TOPCon and heterojunction technology (HJT) modules.

Seraphim boasts over 100 technical patents for its R&D activities and brought a range of those products to the SNEC show floor.

TOPCon has become the technology du jour for the major solar panel manufacturers, largely due to the ease with which its production can be adapted from a passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) production line. HJT products currently hold a far smaller market share globally, but a number of companies are still putting efforts into what will likely be the next rising star in the mainstream in the second half of the decade.