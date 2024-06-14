SNEC 2024 day two: coverage continues of the world’s biggest solar trade show

An claims that GCL can “provide customers with transparency and accountability throughout the entire solar value chain” through the inclusion of a QR code on their modules which reveals the entire supply chain and technical specifications for the product.

GCL is a fully vertically-integrated manufacturer, with production from silicon powder through ingots, wafers, cells and modules. Supply traceability has become one of the major talking points at trade shows like SNEC as solar buyers seek to ensure their modules are produced ethically and ecologically.

GCL showcased its traceability at SNEC 2024 today. Image: PV Tech

Goodwe offers residential solutions

We then caught up with Chinese inverter and energy storage solution manufacturer Goodwe, which brought a number of residential and corporate & industrial (C&I) products to the SNEC show floor.

Alexandre Pereira, solution manager at GoodWe talked the PV Tech team through the company’s suite of offerings, including EV chargers, home inverters, building-integrated PV (BIPV) modules and low-voltage energy storage systems.

“The highlight” of the company’s time at SNEC is its 261kWh battery bank solution for the C&I market.

Image: PV Tech

Winhitech on its HJT bifacial modules

Chinese cell and module manufacturer Winhitech spoke to PV Tech about its heterojunction technology (HJT) modules on the SCEC show floor.

The solar industry is engaged in a technology shift, from majority p-type PERC technology to n-type products, the majority of which are either TOPCon or HJT. Most large manufacturers have set out their stores for TOPCon products for the coming years, but Winhitech has opted for the less popular HJT configuration.

Founded in 2021, the company has 5GW of module and 3GW of cell production capacity and has signed a number of research cooperation agreements with universities, notably the University of New South Wales in Australia.

Paul Ni, general manager at Winhitech tells PV Tech about their modules’ bifaciality and high-efficiency HJT technology.

Winhitech general manager Paul Ni showed PV Tech round its SNEC booth. Image: PV Tech

Suntech tours its TOPCon offerings

PV manufacturer Suntech put its weight behind TOPCon modules at its SNEC 2024 stand. Tianjiao Wu, product management engineer at Suntech told PV Tech about the wide range of sizes, power outputs and end markets that its TOPCon products offer.