Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

SNEC 2024 day two: coverage continues of the world’s biggest solar trade show

By Will Norman
Manufacturing, Cell Processing, Materials, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Solarpack, SJVN ink 482MW Indian hybrid solar-wind PPA

News

Ørsted commissions 518MW solar-plus-wind project in Texas

News

Ameren Missouri acquires 150MW PV plant in Illinois

News

SNEC 2024 day two: coverage continues of the world’s biggest solar trade show

News

‘The US is getting serious about transmission’ says Mintz

Features, Long Reads

Edify Energy proposes 200MW solar-plus-storage project in Central Queensland, Australia

News

Ember: World on pace to have nearly 4TW of surplus solar manufacturing capacity by 2030

News

Soltec unveils floating PV tracker concept

News

Swift Solar bags US$27 million for US perovskite development

News

Tongwei modules combining breakthrough technology with carbon reduction

Guest Blog, Features
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
PV Tech’s China team are bringing live coverage of the SNEC 204 event in Shanghai. Image: PV Tech

PV Tech’s coverage of the SNEC 2024 trade show continues on day two, with more updates from the leading companies in the solar sector on industry trends and the latest technology.

GCL talks traceability

On day two of the SNEC 2024 conference in Shanghai, PV Tech‘s team spoke with Zhongli An, GM technical support at GCL System Integration, a solar manufacturer and major clean energy conglomerate.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

An claims that GCL can “provide customers with transparency and accountability throughout the entire solar value chain” through the inclusion of a QR code on their modules which reveals the entire supply chain and technical specifications for the product.

GCL is a fully vertically-integrated manufacturer, with production from silicon powder through ingots, wafers, cells and modules. Supply traceability has become one of the major talking points at trade shows like SNEC as solar buyers seek to ensure their modules are produced ethically and ecologically.

GCL showcased its traceability at SNEC 2024 today. Image: PV Tech

Goodwe offers residential solutions

We then caught up with Chinese inverter and energy storage solution manufacturer Goodwe, which brought a number of residential and corporate & industrial (C&I) products to the SNEC show floor.

Alexandre Pereira, solution manager at GoodWe talked the PV Tech team through the company’s suite of offerings, including EV chargers, home inverters, building-integrated PV (BIPV) modules and low-voltage energy storage systems.

“The highlight” of the company’s time at SNEC is its 261kWh battery bank solution for the C&I market.

Image: PV Tech

Winhitech on its HJT bifacial modules

Chinese cell and module manufacturer Winhitech spoke to PV Tech about its heterojunction technology (HJT) modules on the SCEC show floor.

The solar industry is engaged in a technology shift, from majority p-type PERC technology to n-type products, the majority of which are either TOPCon or HJT. Most large manufacturers have set out their stores for TOPCon products for the coming years, but Winhitech has opted for the less popular HJT configuration.

Founded in 2021, the company has 5GW of module and 3GW of cell production capacity and has signed a number of research cooperation agreements with universities, notably the University of New South Wales in Australia.

Paul Ni, general manager at Winhitech tells PV Tech about their modules’ bifaciality and high-efficiency HJT technology.

Winhitech general manager Paul Ni showed PV Tech round its SNEC booth. Image: PV Tech

Suntech tours its TOPCon offerings

PV manufacturer Suntech put its weight behind TOPCon modules at its SNEC 2024 stand. Tianjiao Wu, product management engineer at Suntech told PV Tech about the wide range of sizes, power outputs and end markets that its TOPCon products offer.

UPCOMING EVENT

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

27 June 2024
9am BST
FREE WEBINAR -This special webinar will take a deep dive into the latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings pyramid, capturing the relative bankability status of the top 70-80 PV module suppliers globally. In addition to revealing the latest ranking of global PV module suppliers, PV Tech’s Head of Research, Finlay Colville, will show the depth of analysis and commentary included within the report for module suppliers. A key output from the webinar will be to learn which PV module suppliers have moved up the rankings pyramid in recent years and why this growth has been achieved. Conversely, some of the companies that have fallen down the rankings will be discussed, in particular those suffering from market-share losses and financial problems.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
c-si manufacturing, china, energy storage, gcl, goodwe, inverter, pv modules, SNEC 2024, solar pv, traceability

Read Next

Genex’s 50MW Kidston Solar Project in Queensland. Image: Genex Power

Edify Energy proposes 200MW solar-plus-storage project in Central Queensland, Australia

June 14, 2024
Edify Energy has proposed a 200MW solar PV farm near the newly rebuilt Callide coal-fired power station in Central Queensland, Australia.
MicrosoftTeams-image-145

Soltec unveils floating PV tracker concept

June 13, 2024
Spanish tracker manufacturer Soltec has launched a new floating tracker designed for inland water bodies such as reservoirs and ponds.
Tongwei-1
Sponsored

Tongwei modules combining breakthrough technology with carbon reduction

June 13, 2024
Tongwei has continued to increase its investment in HJT cell and module technology and built a green supply chain for its PV cells.
image: PV Tech

SNEC 2024: PV Tech reports live from the world’s biggest solar trade show

June 13, 2024
PV Tech's coverage of the SNEC PV Power expo 2024. We are reporting live from the exhibition floor at the world's biggest PV trade show.
Module testing
Premium

‘This is the natural progression’: Kiwa Group on the future of PV reliability testing

June 13, 2024
Kiwa Group on why the integration of three PV inspection and QA businesses signposts the way forward for solar reliability testing.
The Port of Melbourne (above) is one critical infrastructure asset that has signed up to the AU$700 million scheme. Image: QIC.

Australia: IFM, QIC seal largest multi-state renewable energy PPA worth 500GWh per annum

June 13, 2024
IFM Investors and QIC have signed Australia's largest multi-state PPA worth AU$700 million for 500GWh of renewable energy per annum.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Ember: World on pace to have nearly 4TW of surplus solar manufacturing capacity by 2030

News

SNEC 2024: PV Tech reports live from the world’s biggest solar trade show

News

Australia: IFM, QIC seal largest multi-state renewable energy PPA worth 500GWh per annum

News

Canadian Solar launches 5GW TOPCon module assembly plant in Texas

News

Burns & McDonnell begins construction on Consumers Energy’s 250MWac Michigan PV project

News

Intersolar Europe 2024: module suppliers and inverter manufacturers preview products ahead of leading solar expo

News

Upcoming Events

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

Upcoming Webinars
June 27, 2024
9am BST

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
July 2, 2024
Athens, Greece

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia
© Solar Media Limited 2024