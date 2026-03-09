Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Solar and storage boost to tackle energy affordability in New Jersey

By Ben Willis
March 9, 2026
Power Plants, Markets & Finance, Policy, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Midsummer secures US$25.5 million thin-film CIGS equipment follow-up order

News

Lyra Energy secures financing for 255MW PV project in South Africa

News

Solar and storage boost to tackle energy affordability in New Jersey

News

Qcells resumes normal US solar module production after UFLPA detainments

News

Australia and Canada establish five-pillar clean energy partnership framework

News

Fortescue begins construction on Western Australia’s ‘largest’ solar PV power plant

News

TotalEnergies ramps up 61MW unit at Iraq’s 1GW Basra solar project

News

Silfab Solar slams ‘misinformation’ over chemical ‘leak’ at South Carolina solar module factory

News

Origis Energy secures US$545 million for 413MW Texas PV portfolio

News

Zelestra begins construction on 441MWdc solar portfolio in Texas

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
New Jersey’s governor Mikie Sherrill, has prioritised solar and storage expansion since taking office in January. Image: State of New Jersey

Clean energy advocates have applauded measures to expand solar and storage capacity in New Jersey and tackle rising energy bills, including a 3GW boost to the state’s community energy programme.

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) last week approved three major measures to boost clean energy provision and address energy affordability, which the state’s new governor, Mikie Sherrill, has made a priority early in her tenure.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Among the measures passed by the board last week, the 3GW expansion of the New Jersey community solar programme is said to be the largest increase in the initiative in the state’s history.

The new capacity will be distributed across the state’s major utilities, with PSE&G taking the lion’s share at 1,555MW. Community solar initiatives enable residents without suitable rooftop solar installations, particularly low- to middle-income renters, to reduce their energy bills by subscribing to off-site solar projects.

So far, the New Jersey community solar programme has had 37,000 subscribers, but NJPB said the initiative’s expansion could enable as many as 450,000 users to participate. The new round will include a 300MW carve-out for projects on landfill sites.

Additionally, the board has approved three PV projects totalling 24.1MW under the third round of the state’s Competitive Solar Incentive (CSI) programme. One of the three successful projects is a 10MW floating solar array being built at the Wanaque Reservoir for the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, which the board said would be the largest floating solar facility in the United States.

The state will also open a fourth round of the CSI programme, which awards solar renewable energy certificates to projects through a competitive tendering process, and is a key part of New Jersey’s target of 3,750MW of new solar by 2026. The fourth round will include a new tranche for projects of 20MW and over. Bidding will open this week and close on 24 April 2026.

Alongside the measures to expand solar in the state, the board has also approved incentives for three large battery energy storage system (BESS) projects totalling 355MW under the first round of the Garden State Energy Storage Program (GSESP). The projects will provide flexible, on-demand power to the PJM, helping ease grid capacity constraints.

A second round of the GSESP has also been opened for bidding, with solicitations being invited for 645MW of additional storage capacity. Tranche 2 is open to standalone BESS projects and to solar-plus-storage projects that are not eligible for other state incentive programmes.

NJBPU said this action responded directly to rapid load growth, driven in part by new data centres, that is straining the grid and pushing electricity prices higher.​

When Governor Sherrill took office at the end of January, she immediately signed a number of executive orders targeting energy affordability through expansions to New Jersey’s solar and storage fleet.

“Solar and battery storage are the fastest and most cost-effective ways to build new electricity generation. Today’s actions advance Governor Sherrill’s clean energy goals while continuing the Board’s commitment to balancing affordability and promoting clean, in-state energy resources,” said NJBPU president Christine Guhl-Sadovy.

States have emerged as key actors in advancing clean energy as federal authorities under Donald Trump’s presidency deprioritise the sector. In an interview with PV Tech last month, Sachu Constantine, executive director of the clean energy advocacy organisation, Vote Solar, identified New Jersey as one of the states that was particularly active in prioritising renewables.

Kartik Amarnath, Vote Solar’s Mid-Atlantic regulatory director, added in a statement on New Jersey’s latest actions: “Community solar is one of the most powerful tools available to ensure the benefits of clean energy reach every resident in New Jersey, allowing everyone— renters, low-income families, and those without suitable rooftops— to save money on their energy bills.

“We applaud the Sherrill administration and the BPU for taking bold action to expand battery storage and community solar at a moment when New Jersey families are facing rising electricity costs. These decisions will help build a more flexible and affordable electricity system while delivering meaningful savings for households across the state. With 51% of each project serving low- and moderate-income (LMI) households, New Jersey’s community solar programme will continue to stand out nationally by now also requiring at least a 25% utility bill discount for LMI subscribers. This historic 3,000 MW expansion will significantly broaden access to affordable clean energy and strengthen New Jersey’s leadership in the community solar landscape.

“There is still important work ahead, but these actions demonstrate the urgency New Jersey families deserve. We look forward to working with state leadership to ensure New Jersey residents receive sustainable solutions to this affordability crisis— a clean energy transition that makes the state’s electricity system affordable, resilient, and fair.”

The complexities of the US solar market will be under the spotlight at our event SolarPlus USA, due to be held in Dallas, Texas, on 24-25 March. For full details, click here.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2028 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2026

13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023, 2024 and 2025 were a sell out success and 2026 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
community solar, new jersey, policy and legislation, pv power plants, solar pv, us, usa, vote solar

Read Next

Commercial operation of the first phase is scheduled for the first half of 2027. Image: Lyra Energy via LinkedIn.

Lyra Energy secures financing for 255MW PV project in South Africa

March 9, 2026
Renewable energy platform Lyra Energy has reached financial close on its 255MW solar PV project in Thakadu, South Africa.
Workers at Q CELLS’ 1.7GW module assembly plant in Georgia. Image: Q CELLS.

Qcells resumes normal US solar module production after UFLPA detainments

March 9, 2026
Hanwha Qcells has resumed normal production at its solar module assembly plants in the US state of Georgia after some of its products were detained by US customs.
Image: DCCEEW.

Australia and Canada establish five-pillar clean energy partnership framework

March 9, 2026
Australia & Canada have signed their first bilateral Clean Energy Partnership, establishing a framework for cooperation across five key areas.
Image: Fortescue.

Fortescue begins construction on Western Australia’s ‘largest’ solar PV power plant

March 9, 2026
Mining giant Fortescue has begun construction of its 440MW Solomon Airport solar PV power plant in Western Australia's Pilbara region.
Pilot commissioning has begun for the first 61MW unit, which will be gradually ramped up to its full 250MW capacity. Image: Iraqi Ministry of Electricity.

TotalEnergies ramps up 61MW unit at Iraq’s 1GW Basra solar project

March 6, 2026
French energy major TotalEnergies has initiated pilot operations of the first generating unit at its 1GW solar farm in Iraq’s Basra region.
A Silfab Solar facility.

Silfab Solar slams ‘misinformation’ over chemical ‘leak’ at South Carolina solar module factory

March 6, 2026
US solar manufacturer Silfab Solar has disputed some reports of chemical spillages at its manufacturing facility in Fort Mill, South Carolina.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

TotalEnergies ramps up 61MW unit at Iraq’s 1GW Basra solar project

News

Why the Middle East crisis could prompt a doubling down on solar

Features, Editors' Blog, News

Ciel & Terre receives certification for Fusio floating solar system

News

Lyra Energy secures financing for 255MW PV project in South Africa

News

Silfab Solar slams ‘misinformation’ over chemical ‘leak’ at South Carolina solar module factory

News

Origis Energy secures US$545 million for 413MW Texas PV portfolio

News

Upcoming Events

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain