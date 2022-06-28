Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Solar and wind exceeded 10% of global power generation for first time last year

By Jules Scully
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Africa & Middle East, Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

Solar and wind exceeded 10% of global power generation for first time last year

News

European Council reaches agreement on its Renewable Energy Directive, includes faster permitting for renewable projects

News

Spain’s profit clawback plan ‘would harm renewables investment incentive’

News

Statkraft accelerates onshore renewables annual target to 4GW by 2030

News

EnBW buys up to 800MW of German PV projects from Procon Solar

News

Nextracker opens third US factory this year as part of PV reshoring commitment

News

Philippines awards 1.5GW of solar PV in maiden renewables auction

News

PV Price Watch: China PV module prices exceeding US$0.30c/W as wafer prices rise

News

R.Power targeting 1GW of solar PV in Italy over the next year

News

LONGi claims new HJT solar cell efficiency record

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Renewable generation (excluding hydropower) increased by almost 17% in 2021. Alternus Energy.

Solar and wind reached a 10.2% share of power generation in 2021, the first time the two technologies provided more than 10% of global power, according to new research from bp.

Some 132.8GW of solar was deployed globally last year, 53GW of which was in China, the energy major said in its latest Statistical Review of World Energy report.

Renewable generation (excluding hydropower) was up by almost 17% globally in 2021 and accounted for over half of the increase in global power generation over the past two years.

BP’s chief economist, Spencer Dale, said the low-carbon energy sources, vectors and technologies needed to achieve a fast and deep decarbonisation exist today – wind and solar power, biofuels, blue and green hydrogen, carbon capture, use and storage (CCUS) and carbon dioxide removals. “The challenge is to apply them at unprecedented pace and scale,” he said.

Despite solar and wind generation reaching new heights, bp revealed that coal remained the dominant fuel for power generation in 2021, with its share increasing to 36%, up from 35.1% the year before.

Meanwhile, as economic activity recovered from COVID-19 lockdowns, carbon dioxide emissions from energy use jumped 5.7% in 2021.

Dale said in the report that while considerable progress has been made in sovereign pledges to achieve net zero, in global aggregate terms those growing ambitions have yet to translate into tangible progress on the ground, with carbon emissions rising every year since the Paris climate goals were agreed (other than in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic).

“The world remains on an unsustainable path,” Dale said.

The report revealed that the US was second for solar deployment globally in 2021, adding 19.9GW of capacity, followed by India, which installed 10.3GW. There was just over 843GW of solar deployed globally at the end of the year.

Analysis published last year by research organisation BloombergNEF found that at least 455GW of new solar PV capacity will need to be installed annually by the end of this decade for the world to reach net zero status by 2050.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
china, deployment statistics, emissions, net zero, spencer dale, statistical review of world energy

Read Next

Xinyi Solar issues profit warning amidst falling price of solar glass

June 27, 2022
Solar glass provider Xinyi Solar has issued a profit warning after the price of solar glass fell and the price of key components and energy inputs rose.

Sungrow shipped nearly 50GW of PV inverters in 2021, takes top spot in global rankings

June 24, 2022
Sungrow was the world’s biggest PV inverter company in 2021, shipping 47.1GW of products and expanding its production facilities in Asia, according to research firm IHS Markit.

World’s solar capacity to top 2TW by 2031, with China accounting for nearly half of all new additions

June 23, 2022
The world’s total solar capacity will reach 2,044GW by 2031, with China continuing to lead the way in deployment, making up nearly half (47%) of the world's 1,190GW net solar capacity additions through to 2031, according to research firm Fitch Solutions.

‘Ceaseless’ polysilicon price rises in China as production falls below forecasts

June 23, 2022
Polysilicon prices have continued to climb in China amid limited supply as manufacturers are hit by power rationing.

Trina Solar starts construction on huge vertically integrated PV factory in China, eyes greater N-type production

June 22, 2022
Trina Solar has started construction on a vast new industrial park in the central Chinese province of Qinghai that will cover almost the entire PV manufacturing chain from polysilicon production all the way down to modules.

Tongwei signs US$7.6bn silicon supply agreement with wafer manufacturer Qinghai Gaojing Solar

June 22, 2022
Tongwei has announced that its subsidiaries have signed a RMB50.9 billion (US$7.58 billion) silicon material sales contract for 216,100 tons with Qinghai Gaojing Solar Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Price Watch: China PV module prices exceeding US$0.30c/W as wafer prices rise

News

LONGi claims new HJT solar cell efficiency record

News

Philippines awards 1.5GW of solar PV in maiden renewables auction

News

‘Ceaseless’ polysilicon price rises in China as production falls below forecasts

News

SK D&D, Glennmont sign US$160m MOU for solar PV in South Korea

News

R.Power targeting 1GW of solar PV in Italy over the next year

News

Upcoming Events

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

Upcoming Webinars
July 21, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022