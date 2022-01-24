Solar Media
News

Solar forecasting errors in the US lower than previously thought, says Berkeley Lab study

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Grids, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Solar forecasting errors in the US lower than previously thought, says Berkeley Lab study

News

PODCAST: Scaling up solar PV, California’s net metering row explained

News

Amp Energy closes US$350m credit facility to chase renewables, energy storage pipeline

News

India could be at risk of supply and demand mismatch for solar equipment, Fitch warns

News

European Commission launches consultation ahead of solar strategy reveal

News

SunPower hit by US$31 million cracking issue, warns of further drags on Q4 results

News

Greek solar market ‘about to take off’

News

Mississippi updates PV net metering rules in boost for low-income households

News

US solar lender Dividend Finance acquired by bank Fifth Third

News

Cordelio Power snaps up 900MW eastern US solar pipeline

News
The report said its new forecasting method meant better accuracy and understanding of the cost to the electricity system. Image: CrossBoundary Energy.

The average cost of forecasting errors in the US is lower than previously thought at less than US$1/MWh, according to a study by Berkeley Lab that employed a new, publicly available method to examine the practice.

The study investigated the costs of day-ahead solar forecast errors across 667 existing solar power plants in the US from 2012 to 2019 located within five independent system operators (ISOs).

It looked at two types of forecasts, a typical and simple “persistence” forecast approach, in which today’s solar profile is expected to repeat exactly tomorrow, and a publicly available numerical weather prediction forecast (the North American Mesoscale Model, or NAM) approach. The analysis was based on hourly real-time and day-ahead nodal prices.

Under the persistence approach, the cost of forecasting errors was set at US$1.5/MWh, 50% higher than when examined under the NAM method. And while these figures are still low relative to the average whole electricity prices of US$20-40/MWh (depending on the year), accuracy in its measurement becomes increasingly important as solar contributes more to the energy mix.

Indeed, “solar forecasting errors become important relative to overall load uncertainty and can add costs to electricity systems,” said the report.

With solar set to account for a larger proportion of electricity generation, the cost of forecast errors might grow. “This concern is simply based on the idea that a portion of solar errors are regionally correlated and thus additional solar deployment could lead to larger absolute forecast errors which might be more costly to address,” warned the report.

In most years, the cost of forecast errors increases at an accelerating rate with the magnitude of the forecast errors (nRMSE). Source: Berkeley Lab.

The study also found “mixed evidence that error costs were affected by regional solar penetration level”. While the costs of NAM forecasting errors in the high solar regions of California and New England averaged close to US$1/MWh compared with close to US$0/MWh in low penetration regions, the picture was complicated by the fact that California has much more solar than New England yet a similar error cost.

And, underneath these broad regional trends, there was substantial variation in the costs of errors across individual plants and across years.

Meanwhile, the study found that on average there was a “modest value” for participation in day ahead markets, even when accounting for NAM forecast errors. This value varied by year and ranged from -US$0.5 to US$5.2/MWh.

When it comes to storage, the investigation did not assess the costs of forecasting errors for solar-plus-storage hybrid plants, which are expected to grow substantially in the coming years, and is calling on further study into how energy storage system (ESS) deployment could impact forecasting errors.

Amp Energy closes US$350m credit facility to chase renewables, energy storage pipeline

January 21, 2022
Toronto-based renewables developer Amp Energy has closed on a US$350 million credit facility to advance on a global portfolio of renewables and battery energy storage assets.
PV Tech Premium

Eco Energy World targeting ‘aggressive’ growth strategy and cheaper EPC costs in US market

January 18, 2022
Solar project developer Eco Energy World is aiming to “aggressively” grow its US PV pipeline after formally entering the market last week and intends to replicate the cheaper engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) costs it sees in Europe in the country. PV Tech Premium speaks to CEO Svante Kumlin to find out more.

US DOJ appeals Section 201 bifacial exemption repeal

January 16, 2022
The US Government has appealed against the reinstatement of an exemption from Section 201 tariffs for bifacial modules.

US DOE launches US$20bn grid initiative to upgrade country’s transmission infrastructure

January 14, 2022
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has launched a “Building a Better Grid” initiative to catalyse the development of “new and upgraded high-capacity electric transmission lines” across the US under President Joe Biden’s US$1 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Reliance to invest US$80bn in 100GW project pipeline, PV manufacturing and green hydrogen ‘ecosystem’ in India

January 13, 2022
Reliance Industries has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Gujarat for a total investment of INR5.955 lakh crore (US$80 billion) over 10-15 years to establish 100GW of renewables and set up green technology manufacturing facilities in the state.

Lightsource bp closes on US$533m financing package to fund construction of two US solar PV projects totalling 480MW

January 13, 2022
Lightsource bp has closed on a US$533 million financing package for the development of 480MW of solar PV across the US as the company continues to expand its operations in the country.

SunPower hit by US$31 million cracking issue, warns of further drags on Q4 results

News

Amp Energy closes US$350m credit facility to chase renewables, energy storage pipeline

News

India could be at risk of supply and demand mismatch for solar equipment, Fitch warns

News

European Commission launches consultation ahead of solar strategy reveal

News

Biden set to break up BBB but poised to prioritise clean energy parts of bill

News

TrinaTracker takes aim at Middle East PV market with launch of new 1P tracker product

News

