Solar Media’s Finlay Colville wins Lifetime Achievement Award

Finlay Colville, head of market intelligence at Solar Media, was presented with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award yesterday evening (17 October) at the Solar and Storage Live awards ceremony.
The Lifetime Achievement Award celebrates individuals that have made a significant impact in driving forward the solar industry, recognising exceptional achievements within a career dedicated to the renewable sector.
Previous award winners include Sebastian Berry, who worked for SolarCentury for 17 years from 2001 and worked on the feed-in tariff campaign, British social entrepreneur and writer Jeremy Leggett and Ray Noble, director of Solar BIPV.
Colville joined Solar Media in 2015, as an already well-known market analyst within the solar industry globally. For over 20 years, Colville’s focus has been on understanding global solar technology, manufacturing trends, market deployment and policy.
The award recognises both Colville’s global and UK contributions to the industry as a whole.
“The award is a wonderful honour. For years I’ve been coming to this event, and the lifetime award is always one that attracts a lot of attention,” Finlay told our sister site Solar Power Portal after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award.
“Working in the UK solar industry for the last 15 years, it has been fantastic to see an entire sector grow, with so many people keen to learn more about the technology, manufacturing and how the market might evolve in the future.
“The global solar industry is once again going through a number of changes driven by policy changes as well as technology innovations and there continues to be a strong appetite for market knowledge. This excites me going forward and no doubt there will be plenty of opportunity to analyse the industry going forwards.”
This article first appeared on our sister site Solar Power Portal.