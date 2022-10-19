Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Solar module testing ‘inadequate to account for rising severity of extreme weather’, report claims

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Modules, Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants
Americas

Latest

Solar module testing ‘inadequate to account for rising severity of extreme weather’, report claims

News

Australia backs transmission projects to unlock more renewables

News

Primergy signs battery supply deal for Gemini solar-storage plant

News

Maxeon partners with EV charging solution provider Star Charge

News

Strong demand for European solar PPAs despite price rises

News

Dominion Energy proposes 800MW of solar and storage projects in Virginia

News

Macquarie provides US$100 million of debt financing to renewables developer

News

IPP Alternus launches renewables development unit

News

Schneider Electric extends renewables digital twins into O&M stage

News

Foresight, Shell form joint venture to acquire 370MW renewables project in Australia

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The US renewables market has just experienced its worst summer on record for natural catastrophe claims, according to GCube. Image: Tobias Hämmer/Pixabay.

Current testing for solar modules is inadequate to account for the rising severity of extreme weather events in North America, according to a report from renewable energy project underwriter GCube Insurance.

The research claims that the frequent incidence of solar losses across a range of extreme weather events suggests that developments of PV technology “are behind the curve” when it comes to improving weather resistance.

Solar technologies are subject to impact tests for hail resilience whose minimum requirements are easy to pass, GCube said.

The firm added that the International Electrotechnical Commission’s hail tests use projectiles of 25mm, which are half the size of the average hailstone experienced in the ‘very severe’ hailstorms frequently seen across North America.

“Meanwhile, there remains no requirement to test for microcracking, a key issue which causes considerable issues for insurers,” the report reads.

Titled North American Nat Cat Update, the research reveals the US renewables market has just experienced its worst summer on record for natural catastrophe claims, with hail experienced in Texas in early summer resulting in solar losses estimated in excess of US$300 million.

While total claims values are still being calculated, multiple instances of losses exceeding sub-limits of up to US$50 million – due to extreme weather events like hail, tornados and derechos – “make clear the need for improved modelling and the more effective use of existing weather data”, GCube said.

The rising severity of losses and the industry’s continued difficulty in managing risks “is a concerning trend”, said Fraser McLachlan, CEO at GCube.

“The unprecedented growth potential unlocked by the Inflation Reduction Act will count for little if the North American renewables sector is unable to combat extreme weather risks.”

McLachlan called for a concerted effort across the value chain to strengthen policies, improve data utilisation, and update modelling and testing procedures.

Research published earlier this year from GCube found that supply chain woes, spiralling energy prices and the COVID-19 pandemic reversed a downward trend in average business interruption claims for renewables developers, with the solar sector nearly doubling its average downtime days.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV ModuleTech EMEA

29 November 2022
PV ModuleTech EMEA in Malaga on 29-30 November 2022 will address the factors underpinning the changing PV module landscape, gathering together all the key stakeholders across the value-chain from module production to field testing. Join us for presentations from the leading players in the sector, clearly identifying the opportunities and challenges set to impact module supply to Europe and the Middle-East over the next few years.
extreme weather, gcube, hail testing, insurance, testing, us

Read Next

Primergy signs battery supply deal for Gemini solar-storage plant

October 18, 2022
PV plant developer Primergy Solar has entered into a battery supply deal with lithium-ion battery manufacturer CATL for the Gemini solar-plus-storage project in the US state of Nevada.

Dominion Energy proposes 800MW of solar and storage projects in Virginia

October 18, 2022
US utility Dominion Energy Virginia has proposed 23 new solar and energy storage projects totalling more than 800MW for the state of Virginia.

Reliance Industries’ REC Group lands PV equipment supply deal with Maxwell Technologies for HJT modules

October 13, 2022
REC Group has landed an equipment supply agreement for its HJT PV modules with solar cell and module equipment maker Maxwell Technologies.

Sunrun completes ‘first-of-its-kind’ residential VPP season in New England ISO

October 13, 2022
US solar installer Sunrun has completed its first successful season running a residential VPP in a New England's wholesale capacity market
PV Tech Premium

i2X initiative a ‘once-in-a-generation’ opportunity to unleash dormant terawatts of clean energy in the US

October 13, 2022
The US has a massive interconnection problem, with more than 14TW of clean power sat dormant in its queues. The DOE i2X initiative is seeking to unleash this power and catapult the US closer to its climate targets. But how will it achieve this? Sean Rai-Roche finds out more.

LONGi gearing up to service IRA-induced demand as it drives forward with module R&D  

October 12, 2022
LONGi Solar is experiencing soaring demand for its products as the IRA turbocharges the US’ PV sector and is actively working to comply with the country's import restrictions to ensure customer deliveries.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Greece runs entirely on renewables for the first time in its history

News

Schneider Electric extends renewables digital twins into O&M stage

News

Global polysilicon capacities to reach 536GW by year-end 2023 – CEA

News

Strong demand for European solar PPAs despite price rises

News

Primergy signs battery supply deal for Gemini solar-storage plant

News

Meeting the solar PV cybersecurity challenge

Featured Articles, Features, Long Reads

Upcoming Events

How ENACT’s platform enables greater solar and storage sales through leveraging software advantages

Upcoming Webinars
October 26, 2022
9am EDT / 3pm CEST

The New Hybrid Experience: How GoodWe’s ES G2 Series inverter can provide energy autonomy for homeowners

Upcoming Webinars
October 27, 2022
10:00 AM (CEST)

Join us for the official launch of the new next generation DG solution from LONGi

Upcoming Webinars
November 2, 2022
4:00 PM (CET) - About 30 minutes

Solis introduces new Sixth Generation 3 phase hybrid inverter

Upcoming Webinars
November 8, 2022
11:00 AM (CET)

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain
© Solar Media Limited 2022