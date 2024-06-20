‘TOPCon needs relatively lower equipment investment’: Solar N Plus on company direction, shipments and plans

In SNEC 2024, PV Tech spoke with Ashley Wang, vice president, of Solar N Plus, about the company’s products, international footprint and production targets.
Wang said the company mainly focuses on the n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology as it is “the best choice from the levelised cost of energy (LCOE) point of view”.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
“TOPCon needs relatively lower equipment investment but has a higher yield, efficiency increase and can further reduce cost,” she said. Therefore, the company introduced several products with different focuses, including 0BB TOPCon modules, anti-dust accumulation modules, steel-framed modules, and colourful modules.
Wang also talked about fluctuations in price, supply and demand, and available production capacity in the solar industry. Currently, the company focuses on improving product quality through vigorous testing, introducing innovations and implementing strict cost control measures.
Speaking of foreign markets, Wang said Solar N Plus is prioritising markets in Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, as these regions present significant growth opportunities and align with the company’s strategic goals for global market penetration. Meanwhile, the company has been leading in Turkey and India in terms of TOPCon shipments.
The company is expected to ship 5GW of modules this year from three channels, including international sales, domestic sales and project development.
Solar N Plus is a vertically integrated PV manufacturer specialising in n-type TOPCon technology. The company’s portfolio encompasses cells, modules, power station development, and smart energy solutions. Its footprint extends to over 40 countries and regions, including Germany, the Netherlands, Brazil, Austria, Turkey, and Japan.