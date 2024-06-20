Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Sponsored
Features, Interviews

‘TOPCon needs relatively lower equipment investment’: Solar N Plus on company direction, shipments and plans

By PV Tech
Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Germany to add 22GW solar PV capacity annually from 2026

News

‘TOPCon needs relatively lower equipment investment’: Solar N Plus on company direction, shipments and plans

Features, Interviews

‘A level playing field in EU must be ensured’: SPE on measures to support inverter manufacturers

News

Maxeon CEO talks financial difficulties, module prices and AD/CVD – part 1

Features, Interviews

‘Do something smart to reduce the bureaucracy’: Implementing the NZIA at Intersolar Europe 2024

News

‘Optimistic about the European and Southeast Asian markets’: Hopewind on its global plans at Intersolar Europe 2024

Features, Interviews

New products, innovations and projects: The smarter E Europe announces 2024 award winners

News

‘Lay out the market widely’: Hypontech on its products and operations at Intersolar Europe 2024

Features, Interviews

‘Tailwinds in Germany, Czech Republic and Japan are good for our products and solutions’: Sunman Energy on opportunities in overseas market

Features, Interviews

European Energy seeks Queensland government approval for 1.1GW solar project

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Ashley Wang, Vice President, Solar N Plus
Solar N Plus prioritises markets in Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Image: PV Tech

In SNEC 2024, PV Tech spoke with Ashley Wang, vice president, of Solar N Plus, about the company’s products, international footprint and production targets.

Wang said the company mainly focuses on the n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology as it is “the best choice from the levelised cost of energy (LCOE) point of view”.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“TOPCon needs relatively lower equipment investment but has a higher yield, efficiency increase and can further reduce cost,” she said. Therefore, the company introduced several products with different focuses, including 0BB TOPCon modules, anti-dust accumulation modules, steel-framed modules, and colourful modules.

Wang also talked about fluctuations in price, supply and demand, and available production capacity in the solar industry. Currently, the company focuses on improving product quality through vigorous testing, introducing innovations and implementing strict cost control measures.

Speaking of foreign markets, Wang said Solar N Plus is prioritising markets in Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, as these regions present significant growth opportunities and align with the company’s strategic goals for global market penetration. Meanwhile, the company has been leading in Turkey and India in terms of TOPCon shipments.

The company is expected to ship 5GW of modules this year from three channels, including international sales, domestic sales and project development.

Solar N Plus is a vertically integrated PV manufacturer specialising in n-type TOPCon technology. The company’s portfolio encompasses cells, modules, power station development, and smart energy solutions. Its footprint extends to over 40 countries and regions, including Germany, the Netherlands, Brazil, Austria, Turkey, and Japan.

UPCOMING EVENT

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

27 June 2024
9am BST
FREE WEBINAR -This special webinar will take a deep dive into the latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings pyramid, capturing the relative bankability status of the top 70-80 PV module suppliers globally. In addition to revealing the latest ranking of global PV module suppliers, PV Tech’s Head of Research, Finlay Colville, will show the depth of analysis and commentary included within the report for module suppliers. A key output from the webinar will be to learn which PV module suppliers have moved up the rankings pyramid in recent years and why this growth has been achieved. Conversely, some of the companies that have fallen down the rankings will be discussed, in particular those suffering from market-share losses and financial problems.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
china, pv modules, SNEC 2024, solar N plus, solar pv

Read Next

Image: Enphase Energy

‘A level playing field in EU must be ensured’: SPE on measures to support inverter manufacturers

June 20, 2024
EU inverter companies' market share is shrinking due to a lack of domestic support policies and fierce competition from China.
Image: Solar Promotion GmbH

New products, innovations and projects: The smarter E Europe announces 2024 award winners

June 20, 2024
The smarter E Award has five categories in total, including photovoltaics, energy storage, e-mobility, smart integrated energy and outstanding projects.
Dennis Shi, President, Sunman Energy
Sponsored

‘Tailwinds in Germany, Czech Republic and Japan are good for our products and solutions’: Sunman Energy on opportunities in overseas market

June 20, 2024
At SNEC 2024, PV Tech spoke with Dennis Shi, president of Sunman Energy, about his views on markets offering great potential and financing.
European Energy’s 103MW Troia solar farm in Italy was completed last year. Image: European Energy.

European Energy seeks Queensland government approval for 1.1GW solar project

June 20, 2024
European Energy is seeking Queensland government approval to pursue a 1.3GWp (1.1GWac) solar PV project in Australia.
Image: PV Tech
Sponsored

‘Optimising products to meet Chinese market demand’: Stäubli on strategy in China and expansion

June 19, 2024
Eric Ast-Comoli, global head of OEM Renewable Energy at Stäubli, discussed the company’s strategy in China, expansion plan and capacity.
Image: Maxeon

Maxeon sues Aiko Solar for technology patent infringement in Germany

June 19, 2024
Singapore-headquartered solar manufacturer Maxeon Solar Technologies has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Aiko Solar and its partners in Europe.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SMA presents Sunny Central Flex for solar, battery storage and hydrogen electrolysers at Intersolar 2024

News

660GW of solar PV deployments expected in 2024 – Bernreuter Research

News

US residential installer Titan Solar Power shuts down business

News

Queensland government designates new ‘Local REZ’ to triple rooftop solar PV generation

News

European Energy seeks Queensland government approval for 1.1GW solar project

News

Oxford PV unveils 26.6% perovskite tandem module

News

Upcoming Events

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

Upcoming Webinars
June 27, 2024
9am BST

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
July 2, 2024
Athens, Greece

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia
© Solar Media Limited 2024