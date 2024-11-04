Solar-plus-storage deals in Arizona from Recurrent Energy and Avantus

Both the Desert Bloom Storage and Papago Solar projects are located in Maricopa County and are expected to start construction in 2025 with commercial operations set for 2026.

It follows the pair signing a toll for the 1.2GWh Papago BESS last year. A toll would typically see Recurrent Energy build and own the project, while APS would pay it a fixed fee to use its energy and power as needed.

Ismael Guerrero, CEO of Recurrent Energy, said: “Our partnership with APS on 1.8GWh of storage and 150MW of solar capacity represents a remarkable build out of energy infrastructure in the Phoenix area.”

Avantus sells 225MW solar-plus-storage project to D.E. Shaw in Maricopa

Also located in Maricopa County, US solar developer Avantus has sold a 225MW solar-plus-storage project to independent power producer D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI).

The solar PV plant is co-located with a 250MW/1GWh energy storage plant and is expected to be operational in 2026. This is not the first project sale between the companies, with Catclaw Solar and Energy Storage Project being the fourth project being sold from Avantus to DESRI.

A power purchase agreement has already been secured with utility APS.

Avantus did initial greenfield development including interconnection, site acquisition and permitting, as well as commercial negotiations with APS and the procurement of select equipment, including the BESS.

This story was first published on our sister site Energy-storage.news.