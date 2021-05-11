Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Solarpack hit by PV project development delays in Chile and India

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

Solarpack hit by PV project development delays in Chile and India

News

Swell Energy readies solar-plus-storage VPP offer for SCE customers ahead of wildfire season

News

Up to €7 billion investment could be needed to reach 20GW of solar module manufacturing capacity in Europe

News

IEA upgrades renewables forecast as solar PV continues to break new records

News

REC Silicon confident over Moses Lake restart amidst strengthening PV poly demand

News

Novel tech used by TSO to unlock 1.5GW of grid capacity for renewables

News

Total Eren lands €87.4 million financing for 100MW solar project in Uzbekistan

News

LONGi Solar pushes n-type TOPCon cell to record 25.09% conversion efficiency

News

Decarbonising Japan: Challenges and opportunities for large-scale solar PV

Editors' Blog, Features

Spain’s Acciona to go ahead with IPO of renewables unit after strong Q1

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Solarpack owns a majority stake in the 25MW Tacna project in Peru. Image: Solarpack.

Spain’s Solarpack was affected by pandemic-related project delays in Chile during a first quarter, in which it saw its net profit shrink 95% year-on-year to €300,000 (US$365,000).

The solar developer said its Araucana projects in Chile, which have a total capacity of 50MW, are suffering execution delays and higher costs mainly due to lockdowns and logistics market disruptions, while the current COVID situation in India is increasing pressure on the timeline for its 419MW Gorbea project in the country.

Operating revenues during Q1 were down almost 19% on the same quarter last year to €28.4 million, reflecting the lower build and sell activity from its development and construction segment.

Solarpack said it ended the first quarter with “solid power generation activity” from its 450MW of solar projects in operation in Spain, Peru, Chile and India. Revenue and earnings from the power generation unit were marginally down year-on-year, but in line with expectations.

During Q1, the firm increased its portfolio of solar projects under development by 600MW to 8.7GW, and it has 3.6GW of plants that could be added to its backlog this year.

Since publishing its 2020 results in February, Solarpack revealed a growth strategy that is centered on geographical diversification, focusing on high-volume markets such as Spain, the US, India and Latin America, which will make up 80% of future growth. It also plans to selectively enter new emerging markets, especially in Southeast Asia and Africa.

The expansion plan foresees the company having a portfolio of between 1.8GW and 2GW of projects in operation or under construction by 2023, and then close to 4GW by the end of 2026.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
chile, company results, covid-19, financial results, india, solarpack

Read Next

Spain’s Acciona to go ahead with IPO of renewables unit after strong Q1

May 10, 2021
Spanish energy company Acciona plans to carry out an initial public offering (IPO) of its renewables unit before the end of June despite recent volatility among Spanish green energy stocks.

BayWa r.e. profits from ‘brisk demand’ for solar modules in Europe

May 7, 2021
German agriculture group BayWa has said its renewables business saw an “unusually strong” start to the year, driven by high demand for solar modules and the sale of a PV plant in Japan.

US solar sector must quadruple workforce to reach Biden’s 2035 clean energy goals

May 6, 2021
There needs to be a fourfold increase in the number of workers employed in the US solar industry for the country to achieve President Biden’s ambition of creating a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035, a new report suggests.

LPG distributor acquires majority stake in Indian C&I solar firm SunSource Energy

May 5, 2021
SHV Energy, a Netherlands-based liquified petroleum gas (LPG) distributor, has acquired a majority stake in Indian solar developer SunSource Energy.

Shoals first quarter revenue hits new high thanks to US demand

May 4, 2021
Solar balance of systems (BOS) provider Shoals Technologies has benefited from “robust demand” for its products in the US, as the company completed its first quarter as a public company.

Scatec boosted by new hydropower assets and completion of solar parks

May 3, 2021
Scatec’s posted an improved first-quarter financial performance after closing its acquisition of hydropower developer SN Power in January and completing solar projects in South Africa and Ukraine.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

N-type technology cycle to dominate PV industry spending from 2024

Editors' Blog, Features

LONGi Solar pushes n-type TOPCon cell to record 25.09% conversion efficiency

News

SunPower backs policy tailwinds, new focus to drive install growth after Q1 dip

News

Novel tech used by TSO to unlock 1.5GW of grid capacity for renewables

News

Solar glass provider profits topped US$1.25 billion in 2020, but sudden price falls loom

Editors' Blog, Features

Total Eren lands €87.4 million financing for 100MW solar project in Uzbekistan

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 11, 2021

Which solar modules make best-in-class selection for utility-scale PV power plants?

Upcoming Webinars
May 11, 2021
3:00 - 3:30 PM CET

Top-Performing PV Modules: 2021 PVEL Scorecard

Upcoming Webinars
May 26, 2021
Session 1 - 7:00 AM (BST) | Session 2 - 5:00 PM (BST)

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021