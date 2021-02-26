Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
News
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Solarpack targets 2GW of PV in operation or under construction by 2023

By Jules Scully

Latest

Solarpack targets 2GW of PV in operation or under construction by 2023

News

EDF buys minority stake in off-grid specialist Bboxx’s Kenyan business

News

EDP aims for 50GW of renewables additions by 2050, looks to US for solar growth

News

Sungrow to expand Indian inverter production capacity to 10GW

News

India’s ReNew Power to list on Nasdaq following US$8bn deal with US SPAC

News

Sunnova’s sales slump in Q4 but revenue up 22% in 2020

News

Mexican government called on to reboot energy transition

News

Grid-enhancing tech could unlock connection queues, doubling renewable capacity – study

News

Soltec posts 2020 loss due to project delays but pipeline hits new high

News

European Solar Initiative launched to drive continent’s PV manufacturing expansion

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Solarpack owns a majority stake in the 25MW Tacna project in Peru (pictured). Image: Solarpack

Spanish developer Solarpack has updated its guidance to have between 1.8GW and 2GW of solar in operation and under construction by 2023.

Publishing its full-year results, Solarpack said 2020 was marked by “intense construction activity”, mainly focused on third-party projects, as it posted operating revenues of €159.2 million (US$192.9 million), up 77% on 2019.

Net profit was down 12% to €10.4 million, in part due to refinancing costs for assets in Spain and Peru.

Last year saw the company win development rights for solar projects from tenders in both India and Chile. New order intake in 2020 from the two countries totalled 469MW, more than double the order amount from 2019.

The firm said it was also awarded a build, operate and transfer deal in Ecuador for a 259MW facility, but is still waiting to close the agreement.

Solarpack commissioned 199MW of Spanish PV projects for third parties in the country last year, and is now moving forward with the construction of 116MW in Malaysia and 76MW in Chile, of which 120MW will pass to its power generation unit later this year.

Founded in 2005, Solarpack currently generates power through 15 PV parks in Spain, Chile, Peru and India with a combined capacity of 545MW. It also operates and maintains 22 plants with a total capacity of 742MW and provides asset management services for 694MW of own and third-party projects.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
company results, financial results, largescaleeu, sfi con london, sfi2021, solarpack, spain

Read Next

EDP aims for 50GW of renewables additions by 2050, looks to US for solar growth

February 26, 2021
EDP will focus on North America to ramp up its solar capacity in the next five years as part of a new strategic update that will see the Portuguese utility target more than 50GW of renewables additions by 2030.

Soltec posts 2020 loss due to project delays but pipeline hits new high

February 25, 2021
Soltec recorded a €4.9 million (US$6 million) loss last year as the coronavirus pandemic caused projects delays and an increase in costs for the Spanish solar tracker manufacturer.

European Solar Initiative launched to drive continent’s PV manufacturing expansion

February 24, 2021
A European Commission-backed project has been launched to scale up Europe’s PV manufacturing industry and capture the continent’s “booming demand” for solar equipment.

RP Global takes aim at ‘increasingly attractive’ Polish market with 1GW solar and wind pipeline

February 24, 2021
Independent power producer RP Global is working on a pipeline of solar and wind projects in Poland to deliver more than 1GW of capacity in the next two to four years.

Mytilineos heightens focus on solar in bid to reach 3GW of capacity by 2030

February 23, 2021
Mytilineos is looking to transfer its global experience of solar and storage project development to help decarbonise the Greek electrical system and hit 3GW of PV capacity by 2030.

Commercial demand to drive grid development in Denmark

February 23, 2021
The development of Denmark’s grid will be driven by rising electricity demands from consumers rather than the growing renewables sector, a panel of key figures in the country’s green energy sector have suggested.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solarpack targets 2GW of PV in operation or under construction by 2023

News

EDF buys minority stake in off-grid specialist Bboxx’s Kenyan business

News

EDP aims for 50GW of renewables additions by 2050, looks to US for solar growth

News

Sungrow to expand Indian inverter production capacity to 10GW

News

India’s ReNew Power to list on Nasdaq following US$8bn deal with US SPAC

News

Sunnova’s sales slump in Q4 but revenue up 22% in 2020

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
March 9, 2021

PV HeterojunctionTech

Solar Media Events
March 17, 2021

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Utility Solar Summit, UK & Ireland

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021