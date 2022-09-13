Subscribe
Group Licence
News

SolarPower Europe calls for EU windfall measures to target actual profits only

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

SolarPower Europe calls for EU windfall measures to target actual profits only

News

Chilean DG programme critical to solar deployment but new regulations causing ‘pause’ on market

Features, Interviews

Soltec connects 112MW Brazilian solar PV plant

News

JinkoSolar signs two polysilicon supply contracts in a month totalling nearly US$30 billion

News

Serentica Renewables launches in India with 1.5GW hybrid wind and solar deployment target

News

US residential solar owner and operator Spruce Power acquired

News

European Investment Bank to provide US$10 billion to support EU communities most affected by energy transition

News

NextEnergy developing 87MWp agrivoltaics project paired with battery storage in Italy

News

Amp Energy India, Websol Energy Systems create JV for 1.2GW of solar cell and module capacity

News

Ilmatar to build 550MW solar PV project in Sweden

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said last week that a cap will be proposed on the revenues of companies that produce electricity with low costs. Image: Glyn Lowe via Flickr.

Measures related to windfall revenues of power generators in Europe should target actual profits only and exempt renewables that do not make windfall profits, SolarPower Europe (SPE) has said.

According to the trade body, most solar farms across Europe get a fixed price for the electricity they produce either from a government-backed support scheme or a power purchase agreement with an industrial consumer.

They “should therefore not be subject to windfall measures”, SPE said.

Preliminary estimates from Germany suggest that around two-thirds of solar PV electricity is not making windfall profits, according to the association’s statement.

“The only structural way out of the crisis is to increase renewable energies, which are the ‘energy insurance of Europe’,” said SPE, adding that investment decisions need to be taken now with stable regulatory frameworks.

Furthermore, emergency measures should include plans to accelerate the rollout of solar PV for both residential and commercial consumers, substantially lowering the impact of high gas prices.

Last week, EC President Ursula Von der Leyen said the EC will propose a cap on the revenues of companies that produce electricity with low costs, stating that low-carbon energy sources were making “enormous revenues”.

The European Investment Bank and the European Commission (EC) announced earlier this month they will provide US$10.1 billion in support to regions most affected by the shift away from fossil fuels amid a rampant energy crisis.

In May, the EU significantly ramped up and brought forward its solar deployment targets as part of its updated REPowerEU strategy, in order to reduce the bloc’s reliance on fossil fuels, in particular Russian gas.

Energy ministers from the EU will reconvene on 30 September to discuss the propositions that the EC will be presenting this week in order to combat the energy crisis.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

UK Solar Summit

14 September 2022
Join us in London for 2 days as we look at the UK’s new landscape for utility & rooftop solar. Understand the new opportunities within this GW-plus annual market!
energy crisis, european commission, european union, solarpower europe, Windfall tax

Read Next

European Investment Bank to provide US$10 billion to support EU communities most affected by energy transition

September 12, 2022
The European Commission (EC) and the European Investment Bank (EIB) have agreed to provide €10 billion (US$10.1 billion) in support to regions most affected by the shift away from fossil fuels

EU generated record 12% of electricity from solar in summer 2022

September 9, 2022
The European Union (EU) generated a record 12% of its electricity from solar between May and August 2022, a report from think tank Ember has revealed.

Aquila Capital secures financing to construct 2.6GW of renewables in Spain and Portugal

September 7, 2022
German investment firm Aquila Capital has raised €1 billion in financing to support the development and construction of a 2.6GW renewables pipeline in Spain and Portugal over the next three years.

Demand for solar-plus-storage a ‘big opportunity’ for inverter providers, says Solis

September 5, 2022
PV Tech sat down with Claire Gardner, marketing manager at inverter specialist Solis, to discuss the potential growth of European markets, the rising interest in energy storage and the importance of accurate energy data.

France to fast-track 2.7GW of solar PV in response to energy crisis

September 1, 2022
France aims to enable the rapid commissioning of 2.7GW of solar PV awarded in recent tenders as part of efforts to speed up renewables deployment amid the energy crisis.

Global renewable investment in 2022 reaches half-year record of US$226 billion, China leading the way

August 3, 2022
Global investment in renewable energy reached a record half-year figure of US$226 billion in H1 2022, driven by soaring demand for clean energy technologies amid the ongoing energy and climate crisis, according to a BloombergNEF (BNEF) report.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

‘Japan’s large-scale solar pipeline drying up’ after heavily undersubscribed PV auction  

News

Amp Energy India, Websol Energy Systems create JV for 1.2GW of solar cell and module capacity

News

European Investment Bank to provide US$10 billion to support EU communities most affected by energy transition

News

Maxeon Solar Technologies parts ways with CEO as it eyes ‘next phase of growth’

News

Singapore bets big on power imports

Featured Articles, Features

TOPCon-production and Heterojunction-capex defining PV cell technology trends for 2023-2025

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

Upcoming Events

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 27, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Extra

On-Demand Webinars, Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022