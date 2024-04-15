Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Brazil: Soltec sells 400MW site, Recurrent Energy finances 152MW PV project

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Projects
Americas

Latest

Econergy begins commercial operations at 92MW solar project in Romania

News

Brazil: Soltec sells 400MW site, Recurrent Energy finances 152MW PV project

News

National, nodal or zonal: potential of different pricing structures in the world’s energy markets

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

PNE sells 240MW solar project in South Africa to NOA Group

News

EU adopts rules requiring solar installations and zero emissions in buildings

News

Solar manufacturing to shift focus on sustainability is essential, says NexWafe CEO

News

India adds 15GW of new solar capacity in twelve months to March 2024

News

US Department of Interior continues renewables expansion on public land

News

Carbon reduction in solar panel production

Guest Blog, Features

Grid concerns and domestic manufacturing top of Dutch solar industry agenda

Features, Featured Articles
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Recurrent Energy said that it currently owns a roughly 5GW portfolio of development and operational solar assets across Latin America. Image: Recurrent Energy

Two solar PV developers have closed financial deals for projects in Brazil this week .

Soltec sells 400MW PV project

Spanish solar PV developer and tracker supplier Soltec has sold a 400MW Brazilian solar PV project to renewable energy company Casa dos Ventos.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The project is located in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul, in central-west Brazil. Soltec did not disclose the financial details of the sale.

The company said that, as of the end of 2023, it had 6.4GW of solar PV assets in Brazil at various stages of development. In September last year, Soltec supplied 412MW of its solar trackers in a deal with Brazilian energy company CET Brazil for a project in the eastern state of Minas Gerais.

Soltec CEO Raúl Morales called Brazil a “strategic market” for the company.

In addition to its operations in South America, Soltec is seeking to expand its presence in the US. Morales spoke with PV Tech Premium in October last year about the company’s plans to double its US revenue as a result of the “unprecedented interest” in the solar market following the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Recurrent Energy bags US$67 million for 152MW site

Elsewhere in the country, solar developer Recurrent Energy – the project arm of Chinese silicon solar PV manufacturer Canadian Solar – secured BRL343 million (US$67 million) to support a 152MW PV project.

The Jaiba III solar project has a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) in place with Brazilian steel company Usiminas. It is expected to be online in the fourth quarter of 2024, when it will deploy Canadian Solar’s BiHiKu modules. Recurrent did not confirm whether Jaiba III would feature the passivated emitter/rear contact (PERC) or the tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) iterations of the BiHiKu panels.

The financing was delivered through non-recourse project financing from Banco do Nordeste do Brasil, a regional development bank headquartered in Ceara, northeastern Brazil.

Recurrent said that it currently owns a roughly 5GW portfolio of development and operational solar assets across Latin America.

Earlier this month, the company secured a €110 million (US$117 million) finance facility to support the development of its global solar PV and energy storage pipeline. The money will also support Recurrent’s ongoing transition from a project developer to an independent power producer (IPP), which develops, builds, owns and sells the power from its own generation assets.

brazil, finance, project acquisition, project finance, pv power plants, recurrent energy, soltec

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Grid concerns and domestic manufacturing top of Dutch solar industry agenda

Features, Featured Articles

Dominion Energy Virginia launches RFP for solar and BESS projects

News

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

India reimposes ALMM, eliminates exemption for open access and rooftop solar

News

Maxeon new TOPCon bifacial Performance 7 module targets distributed generation

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
April 17, 2024
Lisbon, Portugal

PV Modules to the U.S. in 2024: Suppliers, Traceability, Technologies & Reliability

Upcoming Webinars
April 25, 2024
5pm BST (9am PDT)

Large Scale Solar USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 1, 2024
Dallas, Texas

Modular design with innovative optimiser allows Anker’s home storage system to deliver 5% more usable energy

Upcoming Webinars
May 8, 2024

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Sydney, Australia
© Solar Media Limited 2024