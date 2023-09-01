Soltec supplies 412MW of trackers to Brazilian PV plant

“Brazil is one of the markets where we have worked the most throughout our history and has a significant role in the energy transition. We are proud to work with CET Brazil, a new client for us, and we hope to continue collaborating on many more successful projects,” said Raúl Morales, CEO of Soltec.

Brazil continues to be an important market for the Spanish company where it supplied nearly 5GW of its trackers to solar projects in the Latin American country, of which 738MW to Canadian Solar and SPIC’s two solar PV projects late last year.

Back in its home country, Soltec has partnered with French oil giant TotalEnergies to build a 94MW solar PV plant in the region of Valencia.

In the collaboration, Soltec’s participation amounts to a 35% stake through a special purpose vehicle, while its French counterpart will hold the remaining 65%. The project will require an investment of more than €50 million (US$54 million).

Both companies continue to work on the development of several solar PV projects in Spain, some of which received environmental permits in January this year, with a combined capacity of 401MW.