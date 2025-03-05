Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Soltec to focus exclusively on tracker business following 2024 losses

By Will Norman
Markets & Finance, Companies, Financial & Legal
Europe

Latest

Soltec to focus exclusively on tracker business following 2024 losses

News

SolarPower Europe launches ISMI to support global demand for European solar products

News

SMA Solar inverter sales and income mirrors ‘declining’ residential, C&I markets

News

Tandem PV raises US$50 million to commercialise US-made perovskite modules

News

On the road to commercialising kesterite PV

Features, Interviews

Australia’s utility-scale wind and solar PV assets see 14% increase in generation

News

Raptor Maps: Global solar loses up to US$10 billion to asset underperformance in 2024

News

First Solar reduces module production in Malaysia and Vietnam by 1GW

News

European solar buyers report increased optimism despite module price variations

News

Solx, Origami Solar sign steel frame agreement for 1GW module plant in Puerto Rico

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
soltec
Soltec also aims to increase its focus on specific markets, primarily the US. Image: Soltec.

Spanish solar energy company Soltec will focus exclusively on solar tracker solutions and close all of its other business divisions following significant financial losses in the first half of 2024.

The company will “abandon” its business in “less profitable sectors” like construction and asset management to focus on solar tracker production. It said its tracker business comprised almost 80% of its revenues in the first half of 2024; €183 million (US$195.5 million) of the €236.5 million (US$252.6 million) total.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Soltec said up to June 2024 it had supplied 18.7 GW of solar trackers to over 400 projects across 17 countries.

In its newfound focus on trackers, Soltec said it would “continue to strengthen its commitment to innovation and promote technologies that minimise environmental impact…[with] products such as trackers for floating and agricultural applications.”

PV Tech has previously reported on Soltec products for floating solar applications and trackers for steep terrain deployments.

Alongside the focus on technology, it said it would increase its focus on specific markets – the US, primarily, as well as Spain, Italy, Brazil and Chile which it called “geographies with the highest growth and profitability”.

These measures are part of the company’s efforts to strengthen its financial position after reporting losses of €126 million in the first half of 2024.

In its long-delayed report, the company said its energy sector lost €62.8 million (US$67.2 million), €27 million of which came from the impairment of two utility-scale PV projects in Brazil.

Its industrial activities also endured losses of €50 million (US$53.5 million), a “significant portion” of which came from its project construction business, “a business line that the company has chosen to exit due to its suboptimal profit margins and considerable operational risk.”

The company added: “This sector has been draining profitability and cash generation from the solar tracker business in recent years.”

Trackers are becoming increasingly prevalent in utility-scale solar projects. Depending on conditions, they can offer greater plant efficiency and protection from weather damage.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
pv power plants, solar pv, soltec, spain, tracker

Read Next

sma solar inverters in germany

SMA Solar inverter sales and income mirrors ‘declining’ residential, C&I markets

March 5, 2025
SMA Solar posted preliminary net losses of €117.7 million (US$126 million) in 2024—down from €225.7 million in income last year.
Image: Bright Energy Investments.

Australia’s utility-scale wind and solar PV assets see 14% increase in generation

March 5, 2025
The Greenough River solar PV plant has been deemed the best-performing utility-scale solar asset in Australia in February 2025.
Sunnova in Puerto Rico.

Sunnova revenues rise in 2024, issues future concerns amid ‘terrible’ political & financial environment

March 4, 2025
Despite revenue improvements, the company signalled doubts over its ability to continue operations and stay afloat over the coming year.
Image: European Energy.

European Energy commissions first Australian solar PV plant

March 4, 2025
Danish developer European Energy has commissioned its first solar PV power plant in Australia, a 58MW site situated in Victoria.
Image: Lotus Energy (LinkedIn).

Australia’s Lotus Energy to open solar recycling facility in Germany

March 4, 2025
Australia-based solar module recycling group Lotus Energy has confirmed it will build a US$250 million recycling facility in Saxony, Germany.
Rooftop solar at an Amazon building in the UK. Image: Amazon.

Amazon secures 870MW solar and wind PPAs in Spain

March 3, 2025
Tech and retail giant Amazon has secured 870MW of solar PV and wind power purchase agreements (PPAs) in Spain.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Canadian Solar and LONGi chiefs sound the alarm as China’s PV industry enters ‘dark forest’ of price wars and patent battles

News

Raptor Maps: Global solar loses up to US$10 billion to asset underperformance in 2024

News

AMEA Power begins construction at Ivory Coast solar project

News

Sunnova revenues rise in 2024, issues future concerns amid ‘terrible’ political & financial environment

News

Goldi Solar launches India’s first AI-powered solar manufacturing facility

News

First Solar reduces module production in Malaysia and Vietnam by 1GW

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany

Solar IPC technology for reliable and high-performance utility-scale solar projects

Upcoming Webinars
March 17, 2025
4pm GMT / 11am EST

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2025

Solar Media Events
March 18, 2025
Sydney, Australia

Maximizing Solar Project Accuracy with PVcase Yield’s Digital Twin Technology

Upcoming Webinars
March 19, 2025
11am EST / 4pm GMT / 5pm CET

Large Scale Solar Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 25, 2025
Lisbon, Portugal
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.