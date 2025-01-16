SOLV Energy acquires Sacramento Drilling Inc

Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

In a statement, SOLV Energy said: “Together, SOLV Energy and SDI Services will strive to set the standard for installation efficiency and innovation on utility-solar projects.”

According to data from utility-scale PV database Wiki-Solar, SOLV Energy was the largest solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor in the third quarter of 2024, having built over 13GW of solar capacity.

Wiki-Solar’s data showed that the global EPC market is dominated by US and Indian companies, primarily due to the increasing size of utility-scale projects in the two countries.

Broadly, the EPC space is shifting as the requirements for solar PV deployments change. Among a wider spectrum of land used for solar and changing configurations within solar arrays, EPCs are increasingly taking on operations and maintenance (O&M) roles to facilitate the repowering and revamping of older solar projects with new technology (premium access).