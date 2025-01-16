SOLV Energy acquires Sacramento Drilling Inc

US renewables engineering contractor SOLV Energy has acquired California-based drilling contractor Sacramento Drilling Inc.
Sacramento Drilling specialises in piling and foundation drilling for solar projects, which allows steel racking to be installed in the ground. SOLV Energy said the acquisition strengthens its “renewable energy solutions capabilities” and that the two companies will work jointly on future projects.
Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.
In a statement, SOLV Energy said: “Together, SOLV Energy and SDI Services will strive to set the standard for installation efficiency and innovation on utility-solar projects.”
According to data from utility-scale PV database Wiki-Solar, SOLV Energy was the largest solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor in the third quarter of 2024, having built over 13GW of solar capacity.
Wiki-Solar’s data showed that the global EPC market is dominated by US and Indian companies, primarily due to the increasing size of utility-scale projects in the two countries.
Broadly, the EPC space is shifting as the requirements for solar PV deployments change. Among a wider spectrum of land used for solar and changing configurations within solar arrays, EPCs are increasingly taking on operations and maintenance (O&M) roles to facilitate the repowering and revamping of older solar projects with new technology (premium access).