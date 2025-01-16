Subscribe To Premium
SOLV Energy acquires Sacramento Drilling Inc

By Will Norman
SOLV Energy acquires Sacramento Drilling Inc

Africa’s PV capacity nears 20GW as energy storage ‘booms’

Mexico to add 27GW of new generation capacity by 2030, mainly from renewables

SSI suspends JA Solar membership following UFLPA listing

Lodestone connects New Zealand’s first solar PV plant to the grid

Aurora: Negative prices, grids and market saturation remain challenges for European renewable power

Octopus Energy acquires agriPV developer OX2 France

US awards kWh Analytics US$500,000 to develop tax credit insurance product

European prosecutor investigates attempted fraud on solar PV plants in Slovenia

SolarEdge, Summit Ridge in US-made inverter supply deal

A 250MW solar PV plant in California: Image: Brian Doll, SOLV Energy.

US renewables engineering contractor SOLV Energy has acquired California-based drilling contractor Sacramento Drilling Inc.

Sacramento Drilling specialises in piling and foundation drilling for solar projects, which allows steel racking to be installed in the ground. SOLV Energy said the acquisition strengthens its “renewable energy solutions capabilities” and that the two companies will work jointly on future projects.

Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

In a statement, SOLV Energy said: “Together, SOLV Energy and SDI Services will strive to set the standard for installation efficiency and innovation on utility-solar projects.”

According to data from utility-scale PV database Wiki-Solar, SOLV Energy was the largest solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor in the third quarter of 2024, having built over 13GW of solar capacity.

Wiki-Solar’s data showed that the global EPC market is dominated by US and Indian companies, primarily due to the increasing size of utility-scale projects in the two countries.

Broadly, the EPC space is shifting as the requirements for solar PV deployments change. Among a wider spectrum of land used for solar and changing configurations within solar arrays, EPCs are increasingly taking on operations and maintenance (O&M) roles to facilitate the repowering and revamping of older solar projects with new technology (premium access).

epc, foundation, pv power plants, sacramento drilling, SOLV Energy, us

