Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

SOLV Energy remains top EPC contractor as US and Indian companies lead

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

Will bifacial IBC be the ‘final’ crystalline silicon product?

Features, Interviews

SOLV Energy remains top EPC contractor as US and Indian companies lead

News

Lithuania to block Chinese inverters with cybersecurity legislation

News

AXIAN secures US$89.2 million in finance for Kolda solar-plus-storage plant in Senegal

News

Masdar, KESH to build gigawatt-scale renewable power portfolio in Albania

News

Data centre provider Teraco begins construction at 120MW solar PV plant in South Africa

News

Australia’s New South Wales government releases new planning framework for large-scale solar PV

News

Iberdrola Australia pens PPA with 13 regional councils in New South Wales

News

Australia sees 1.4GW of renewable energy generation committed to in Q3 2024

News

FTC’s Q3 losses meet forecasts amid divestments and share sales

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
As of the third quarter of 2024, SOLV Energy has built 13.6GW of solar PV capacity as an EPC contractor. Image: Brian Doll, SOLV Energy.

US engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor SOLV Energy has built over 13GW of solar PV capacity and remains the leading EPC contractor as of the third quarter of 2024.

The latest report from Wiki-Solar, a utility-scale PV database, highlights the continued dominance from US and Indian companies for EPC contractors due to the project’s size increasing with time. “China, India and the US now have plants at the gigawatt scale,” said Philip Wolfe, founder of Wiki-Solar.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

According to Wiki-Solar, the average solar PV plant’s size in the US increased from 15MW a decade ago to 90MW, while in India the average solar PV plant stands at over 80MW.

A contrast difference with Europe where the average size of a project sits at less than 20MW, thus requiring EPCs to build more projects to be on par with their US and Indian counterparts in terms of capacity.

Although the top 10 list of EPCs is dominated by US and Indian companies, a German firm and two French companies have ranked among the top EPC contractors. French EPC Eiffage Energie Systèmes took the third spot, behind US companies SOLV Energy and McCarthy Building, first and second, respectively. SOLV Energy retains the top spot from last year, and increased its capacity by 1.6GW since Q1 2024. Between the three companies, they had built a cumulative 24.7GW of solar PV capacity – counting only projects bigger than 4MW – as of the third quarter of 2024.

Another notable presence in the TOP list of contractors, as shown in the chart above, is thin-film cadmium telluride solar manufacturer First Solar at the fifth spot with 4.3GW of operational capacity contracted.

On the other hand, looking at the list of operations and maintenance (O&M) contractors, the top three changes only slightly with First Solar taking the second spot over McCarthy Building, while SOLV Energy and Eiffage Energie Systèmes remain first and third, respectively. Between the three companies they account for 19.5GW of O&M solar capacity contracted.

UPCOMING EVENT

The Hidden Threat to Renewable Projects: Understanding and Eliminating Data Risk

13 November 2024
4pm GMT / 8am PST
This webinar by PVcase will provide an understanding of data risk for renewable energy projects and the challenges it poses, providing you with practical strategies and best practices to ensure data accuracy and reliability throughout your entire project. You'll explore innovative solutions offered by PVcase, including end-to-end automation, high-fidelity data analysis, and seamless data transfer, which can transform solar project development. By staying informed about the latest challenges and leveraging cutting-edge technology, you'll maximise project success, protect financial investments, and contribute to the broader goal of accelerating the clean energy transition. Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance the success and reliability of your solar developments.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
eiffage, engineering procurement and construction, epc contractor, first solar, india, McCarthy Building Companies, SOLV Energy, us, wiki-solar

Read Next

Image: Getty Images for Unsplash

India to impose preliminary antidumping rates on solar glass imports

November 11, 2024
The Indian government has imposed preliminary antidumping measures on solar glass producers exporting products from China and Vietnam.
Behind The Scenes Preparations

IRENA urges fresh impetus on renewables in ‘crunch’ COP29 summit

November 11, 2024
Despite record renewables installations in 2023, notably PV, the global energy transition remains “off track” and geographically imbalanced.
Indian-solar-PV-module-exported-from-2022

India has potential to lead solar PV exports to US, says IEEFA/JMK Research

November 11, 2024
Between fiscal years 2022 and 2024, India increased its import of solar modules 23-fold, primarily to the US, according to a new report from IEEFA and JMK Research.
Image: Unsplash

World installs 2TW solar PV, must double momentum to meet COP targets

November 11, 2024
The Global Solar Council announced that it will launch the International Solar Finance Group at the COP29 conference in Baku, Azerbaijan
Last week, Sunrun unveiled its latest VPP programme that has been running in New York. Image: Sunrun

Sunrun grows installed solar and storage capacity by double-digits in Q3

November 8, 2024
In Q3 2024, Sunrun added 230MW of solar PV capacity and 336MWh of storage, both a double-digit increase from the previous quarter.
Enlight's Atrisco solar-plus-storage project in Arizona.

Clenera and APS sign PPA for Snowflake A 600MW solar-plus-storage project in Arizona

November 8, 2024
Clenera has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with utility Arizona Public Service (APS) for its Snowflake A solar-plus-storage project.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Enphase to cut 500 jobs globally, ends manufacturing contract in Mexico

News

New South Wales green lights 320MW solar-plus-storage project in Australia

News

Australia’s New South Wales government releases new planning framework for large-scale solar PV

News

LONGi’s Q1-3 2024 shipments reach 51GW, financial losses continue

News

FTC’s Q3 losses meet forecasts amid divestments and share sales

News

Australia sees 1.4GW of renewable energy generation committed to in Q3 2024

News

Upcoming Events

The Hidden Threat to Renewable Projects: Understanding and Eliminating Data Risk

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
November 13, 2024
4pm GMT / 8am PST

Green Hydrogen Summit East Coast 2024

Solar Media Events
November 19, 2024
Philadelphia, USA

12th bifi PV Workshop 2024

Solar Media Events
November 20, 2024
Zhuhai, China

Energy Storage Awards 2024

Solar Media Events
November 21, 2024
London, UK

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
November 26, 2024
Málaga, Spain
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.