Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

SPR launches automated dedicated bifacial module recycling line in the US

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Materials, Manufacturing, Modules
Americas

Latest

SPR launches automated dedicated bifacial module recycling line in the US

News

Western Australia awards AU$16 million to clean energy projects

News

Enstall completes Schletter acquisition

News

Deriva commissions 140MW Spanish Peaks Solar portfolio in Colorado

News

IRENA: Grid infrastructure and energy storage key to energy transition

News

Gensol secures EPC contract for 275MW solar PV plant in India

News

Acen Australia seeks EPBC approval for 100MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales

News

Lumea to connect 450MW solar PV plant in New South Wales, Australia

News

Arctech signs 1.5GW solar PV tracker supply deal for Al Ajban project in the UAE

News

How US trade measures are reshaping solar supply chains

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Machine at SPR's North Carolina facility that sorts out to recycle solar panels
SPR has one bifacial module recycling line in North Carolina and another in Georgia. Image: SPR.

US-based solar recycling company SolarPanelRecycling.com (SPR) has launched an automated dedicated bifacial module recycling line in the US.

This new line – which SPR claims is the first of its kind in the US – aims to meet the demand for bifacial recycling services, as more and more modules are bifacial. This new dedicated line for bifacial solar panels will enable clean glass separation of bifacial modules with recovery rates of 99% or higher, according to the company.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

This brings the total lines for SPR to four, with monofacial capabilities, with both North Carolina and Georgia with one line of the new automated bifacial recycling capacity. In total, the company can recycle 2.2 million solar panels per year.

SPR said it has experienced an uptick in bifacial modules requiring recycling due to solar panels being damaged during transportation, installation or by extreme weather events.

The market is swiftly moving from monofacial to bifacial modules, with 62% of solar panels made as bifacial modules in 2024, and expected to increase to 73% by 2034, according to the 2024 International Technology Roadmap for Photovoltaic (ITRPV).

SPR claims it is the first dedicated bifacial solar panel recycling line in the US. Solarcycle, a fellow US-based recycling firm, recently unveiled its plan to build a 5GW solar panel recycling plant in Georgia, US, which will be optimised for bifacial crystalline-silicon PV modules.

One of the inefficiencies of monofacial recycling lines with bifacial solar panels was the glass recovery rates and manual labour, according to the company.

It added that its new proprietary recycling line for bifacial modules ensures a recycling process that separates all components instead of shredding the whole solar panel.

Brett Henderson, CEO of SPR, said: “True solar recycling goes beyond shredding panels. It requires cleanly separated commodities that can re-enter the supply chain, creating real value and minimizing environmental impact. This new technology marks a major milestone for SPR and for the solar industry as a whole.”

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
bifacial modules, pv recycling, recycling, solar module recycling, solarpanelrecycling.com, spr, us

Read Next

A Deriva Energy solar project.

Deriva commissions 140MW Spanish Peaks Solar portfolio in Colorado

January 7, 2025
US renewable project developer Deriva Energy has commissioned its 140MW Spanish Peaks Solar portfolio in the US state of Colorado.
A Lightsource bp project.
Premium

How US trade measures are reshaping solar supply chains

January 6, 2025
Mike Hall of Anza considers how Donald Trump’s return to the White House could disrupt US trade policy and supply chains.
Anza-team-during-RE

IRA incentives drove domestic purchase of solar cells: Anza on the US solar market in 2024 and 2025

January 2, 2025
As the year comes to an end, PV Tech speaks to Anza's Mike Hall about the company’s performance in 2024, and what lies ahead in 2025.
REC_Silicon_production_plant

REC Silicon abandons US polysilicon production at Moses Lake

January 2, 2025
The company claimed that its US offtake customer, Hanwha Qcells, “Is not able to wait any longer for delivery of product".
Solar manufacturing in the US.

‘Confront China’s predatory trade practices’: the SEMA Coalition on US solar manufacturing

December 31, 2024
PV Tech spoke to Mike Carr, executive director of the Solar Energy Manufacturers for America (SEMA) Coalition, about US solar manufacturing.
Clēnera's Atrisco solar-plus-storage project in New Mexico.

Enlight secures financing for Roadrunner solar-plus-storage project in Arizona

December 30, 2024
Enlight Renewable Energy has announced financing for the 290MWdc/940MWh solar-plus-storage Roadrunner project near Tucson, Arizona.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Enstall completes Schletter acquisition

News

CHINA ROUND-UP: Trina Solar appoints co-chairman, GCL-Perovskite’s module efficiency record, Shanghai Electric HJT modules and PV trackers supply

News

Western Australia awards AU$16 million to clean energy projects

News

Acen Australia seeks EPBC approval for 100MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales

News

European module prices continue to decline in December, says sun.store in latest pv.index report

News

Gensol secures EPC contract for 275MW solar PV plant in India

News

Upcoming Events

From Risk to Resilience: Enhancing Safety in Battery Energy Storage Systems

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
January 16, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

Upcoming Webinars
February 6, 2025
2:00pm GMT

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.