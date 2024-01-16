SSE Renewables buys 400MW Polish solar portfolio

The acquisition expands SSE Renewables’ solar pipeline in Poland to 900MW after the company’s procurement of circa 500MW of early-stage solar PV projects from another Polish developer, Optisol, last year.

Richard Cave-Bigley, director of solar and battery, SSE Renewables, said: “We see Poland as one of the fastest growing solar markets in Europe and these two deals enable us to develop our pipeline with European partners. We see solar technology as a key part of SSE Renewables’ ongoing investment in net zero infrastructure.”

SSE’s entry into Poland over the last year is unsurprising. The country is firmly on its way to becoming one of Europe’s dominant solar markets; according to data from Polish research group the Institute for Renewable Energy (IEO), Poland had 18GW of solar PV with approved grid connections as of Q3 2023.

Poland also installed the fourth-most PV capacity of any European nation in 2023, with 4.6GW of new generation capacity added to the grid according to trade body SolarPower Europe.

