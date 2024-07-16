SunCable lands approval for AAPowerLink project set to unlock 20GW of solar in Australia

Renewable energy developer Sun Cable has obtained its principal environmental approval from the Northern Territory government and NT Environment Protection Authority for its Australia-Asia PowerLink (AAPowerLink) interconnector.
The AAPowerLink project is set to deploy between 17GW and 20GW of solar capacity and between 36.42GWh and 42GWh of energy storage to connect Australia’s Northern Territory with Singapore via 4,300km of subsea cable and supply power to the territory’s capital, Darwin, and the surrounding region.
Once complete, it will be capable of delivering up to 15% of Singapore’s total electricity needs via a 2GW high-voltage direct current (HVDC) subsea cable, Sun Cable said.
As confirmed today (16 July), the developer has deemed the project the “world’s largest renewable energy and transmission project in development” and will deliver “more than AU$20 billion in economic value” to the Northern Territory throughout the construction period and first 35 years of operation.
The project aims to deliver up to 4GW of green electricity to Darwin’s green industrial customers over two stages of development. 900MW will be provided in stage one and approximately 3GW in stage two. 1.75GW will also be supplied to customers in Singapore.
AA PowerLink to provide substantial economic value for Australia
Having received approval from Indonesian authorities in 2021 for the proposed transmission cable route through the country’s waters, Sun Cable then secured the backing of Australian billionaires Mike Cannon-Brookes and Andrew Forrest as part of an AU$210 million (US$152 million) Series B funding round in 2022.
Sun Cable Australia’s managing director Cameron Garnsworthy said the project will “allow us [Sun Cable] to progress the development, commercial, and engineering activities required to advance the project to Final Investment Decision targeted in 2027”.
“AAPowerLink presents a unique opportunity for the Northern Territory to be at the forefront of this global shift through the development of its world-class renewable energy resources to supply customers in Darwin and Singapore with 24/7 green electricity,” Garnsworthy added.
“This will underpin a new wave of green industrial development in the Northern Territory, via prospective projects that include green minerals, hydrogen, e-fuels, and data centres.”
Speaking exclusively to PV Tech, Andrew Barton, project director of the Australia-Asia PowerLink, said the project would “use proven technologies that have been deployed at projects around the world” before adding that it “will unlock solar’s potential”.