Subscribe
Group Licence
Requires Subscription: PV Tech Premium
Featured Articles, Features

Australian power export project ‘will unlock solar’s potential’, developer Sun Cable says

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Grids, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Australian power export project ‘will unlock solar’s potential’, developer Sun Cable says

Featured Articles, Features

Clean Energy Associates acquired by British quality assurance firm Intertek

News

Enel Colombia begins construction of 487MW plant

News

Iberdrola sees profits soar with international business offsetting Spain’s results

News

Solar manufacturing support included in Manchin-backed climate bill

News

Scatec ramps up PV project development after earnings dip

News

Solar wafer, cell prices rise as reports suggest state intervention could be near

News

Hecate Energy secures permit for New York’s ‘largest’ solar project

News

Europe facing solar ‘implementation gap’ as Ember calls for installs to double

News

Opdenergy secures US$355m for 605MW Spain PV portfolio

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Prefabricated solar technology from Australian firm 5B. Image: 5B.

Sun Cable, the developer of an installation that bids to transmit renewable electricity from Australia to Singapore, will use proven technologies that have been deployed at projects around the world.

That is according to Andrew Barton, project director of the Australia-Asia PowerLink (AAPowerLink), which could include 17 – 20GWp of solar generation, 36 – 42GWh of energy storage and connect to Singapore via 4,200km of subsea cables.

“Yes, the AAPowerLink is the first of its kind, but we believe it will be the first of many,” Barton says. “This project will be a catalyst for a substantial growth in technology, skills and supply chain capability. It will unlock solar energy’s latent potential to support many more projects to meet energy demand in the region.”

Set to be installed over 12,000 hectares in Australia’s Northern Territory, the development will transmit around 3.2GW of electricity through a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) line to the Darwin region as well as 2GW to Singapore, largely through Indonesian waters.

Barton explains that with the project being one of the largest logistical undertakings in the remote Northern Territory, the development team is focused on prefabrication and efficient logistics. 

Australian prefabricated solar solutions manufacturer 5B announced back in 2019 that it had been selected as Sun Cable’s preferred technology on the solar farm component of the AAPowerLink.

Having secured a grant from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency earlier this year, 5B closed a AU$30 million (US$21 billion) Series B capital raise in June. The manufacturer describes its solution as a “plug and play solar farm in a box” that can be deployed “up to ten times faster” than a conventional solar installation.

“The technologies we intend to deploy are available today and proven in similar projects around the world,” says Barton, adding that the scale of the project creates opportunities to improve supply chains and the pace of innovation.

“Advances in renewable energy generation, energy storage and HVDC cable transmission technologies have made it commercially and technically viable to transmit dispatchable, renewable electricity over long distances,” Barton adds. HVDC technology has “evolved to a point where the voltage is high enough at 525kw to support projects that need to transfer electricity over long distances”.

Sun Cable has engineered proprietary software that models the entire lifecycle of the AAPowerLink, looking at all technical aspects and factoring in potential risks, losses, faults and capacity constraints.

The company has formed a consortium to work on the project that includes engineering firm Bechtel, engineering and design consultancy SMEC, project management company Hatch, risk advisor Marsh and advisory firm PwC Australia.

The project will transmit electricity to Singapore by 4,200km of subsea cables. Image: Sun Cable.

After Indonesian authorities granted a subsea survey permit for the project’s proposed transmission cable route through the country’s waters in September 2021, Sun Cable has since closed a AU$210 million Series B raise. That included participation from Grok Ventures, the investment firm of software company Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brooks, and mining magnate Andrew Forrest’s Squadron Energy.

Earlier this month, Sun Cable appointed a trio of financial advisors – Macquarie Capital, Moelis & Company and MA Financial Group – to arrange and execute a capital raising strategy that aims to secure more than AU$30 million that the developer hopes will bring the AAPowerLink to financial close by the start of 2024.

In terms of finding customers in Singapore, Barton says the company is seeing significant demand from energy-intensive industries as well as enterprises operating at scale that are seeking to shore up their long-term energy supply.

He adds: “Companies and organisations in Singapore have been very receptive to the project and excited to be part of a game-changing renewable energy scheme that will make a real difference to Singapore’s long-term energy resilience.”

Construction on the AAPowerLink is scheduled to begin in 2024, with electricity supplied to Darwin in 2027 and full operations by 2029.

Barton says the scale of the project will enable Sun Cable to drive significant investment in the renewable energy supply chain manufacturing industry. He adds: “In the long term, we believe it will encourage the production of alternative energy as renewable electricity exports become more affordable.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV ModuleTech EMEA

29 November 2022
PV ModuleTech EMEA in Madrid on 29-30 November 2022 will address the factors underpinning the changing PV module landscape, gathering together all the key stakeholders across the value-chain from module production to field testing. Join us for presentations from the leading players in the sector, clearly identifying the opportunities and challenges set to impact module supply to Europe and the Middle-East over the next few years.
australia, Australia-Asia PowerLink, developer, energy storage, northern territory, renewables export, singapore, sun cable, supply chain

Read Next

Solar wafer, cell prices rise as reports suggest state intervention could be near

July 27, 2022
Solar wafer and cell prices have risen once again this week, with the price of polysilicon continuing to climb unabated.

Universal Solar bids to solve PV supply chain constraints with Panama module facility

July 26, 2022
US module manufacturer Universal Solar is developing a module manufacturing plant in Panama with an initial capacity of 600MW, targeting supply lines disrupted by policy headwinds.

Australian developer Genex Power receives takeover bid

July 26, 2022
Australian renewables developer Genex Power has received an unsolicited takeover offer from two investment firms.

Invenergy using Ohmium electrolyser for first green hydrogen project

July 25, 2022
Renewables developer Invenergy is launching a green hydrogen project that will be co-located with a solar farm in the US state of Illinois.
PV Tech Premium

Concerns raised over Singapore’s power import plan amid uncertainty in Indonesia

July 22, 2022
Analysts have flagged concerns over a lack of clarity from Indonesia’s government related to power exports, potentially spelling trouble for project developers looking to transmit renewables generation from the country to neighbouring Singapore.

Voltalia benefits from development, EPC unit performance in Q2

July 21, 2022
French renewables company Voltalia’s Q2 revenues were up 26% year-on-year to €111 million (US$113 million) as its project development, construction and equipment procurement segment continued to grow.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solar manufacturing support included in Manchin-backed climate bill

News

Solar wafer, cell prices rise as reports suggest state intervention could be near

News

Scatec ramps up PV project development after earnings dip

News

Enel Colombia begins construction of 487MW plant

News

Europe facing solar ‘implementation gap’ as Ember calls for installs to double

News

‘A step in the wrong direction’: US utility-scale solar deployment fell 53% in Q2

News

Upcoming Events

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Madrid, Spain
© Solar Media Limited 2022