News

Sun Cables closes US$150m Series B to fund its 20GW Australia-Singapore subsea cable project

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Projects, Storage
Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Sun Cables closes US$150m Series B to fund its 20GW Australia-Singapore subsea cable project

News

India to add 18GW of module manufacturing capacity by end of 2023 – JMK

News

Sungrow opens 10GW solar inverter manufacturing facility in India

News

India changes PLI rules and opens up new rounds to previous winners, bids capped at 10GW

News

Shoals Technologies to double manufacturing capacity as backlog soars

News

Where is module pricing headed in the next two years?

Editors' Blog, Features

Risen Energy to supply PV module for Sinopec green hydrogen project

News

NextEnergy forms new renewables development unit with 5GW pipeline

News

Commerce extends review period for Auxin Solar petition despite industry lobbying

News

Scatec bolsters green ammonia prospects with Egypt facility

News
Sun Cable signed a project development agreement with the Northern Territory’s chief minister and Australia’s renewables and infrastructure minister early last year. Image: Sun Cable.

Sun Cable has closed a AU$210 million (US$152 million) Series B raise with their existing shareholders to fund the development of its Australia-Asia PowerLink (AAPowerLink) subsea cable project.

AAPowerLink project is a 20GW PV plant with 36-42GWh of energy storage that distributes power to Darwin on the north coast of Australia, as well as to Singapore via a 4,200km high voltage direct current (HVDC) subsea cable that will pass through Indonesia.

A scaled-down version of the project was conceived in 2019 and got the backing of two prominent Australian billionaires – Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brooks and mining magnate Andrew Forrest via Squadron Energy.  

Last year, the AU$30 billion export project was awarded priority status by advisory group Infrastructure Australia and received approval for its route by Indonesian authorities, clearing a major hurdle to its development.

The raise announced today was led by Grok Ventures and Squadron Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Australian investment firm Tattarang, as well as other previous investors.

“This capital raise will enable the delivery of renewable solar power from Australia to Singapore, advance our other multi gigawatt scale projects, and support the progress of key facilitating assets,” said David Griffin, Sun Cable founder and CEO.

“We are buoyed by the level of support from our investors and key stakeholders including governments, offtakers, suppliers, and the communities in which we operate.”

Andrew Forrest, chairman of Tattarang, called the raise a “critical step” in the development of the AAPowerLink project and said Sub Cable’s vision will “transform Australia’s capability to become a world-leading generator and exporter of renewable electricity and enable decarbonisation.”

Located near the town of Elliott in Australia’s Northern Territory, AAPowerLink will be spread over 12,000 hectares and will transmit 3GW of power from the site to the Darwin region, with 800 MW delivered to the city of Darwin itself.

australia, australia singapore power link, northern australia, singapore, solar-plus-storage, storage, sun cable, transmission cables

PV Tech Premium

