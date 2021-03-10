Sungrow supplies inverters to Germany’s largest subsidy-free solar project

Sungrow’s SG3125HV invertors at the 187MW Weesow-Willmersdorf plant. Image: Sungrow.

Sungrow has provided its central inverters to a 187MW solar project in Germany that has been developed by utility EnBW without state funding.

The Weesow-Willmersdorf plant, which is Germany’s largest subsidy-free solar park, has received 42 of Sungrow’s SG3125HV central inverters and 21 of its 7.2MVA medium voltage skids including transformers and switch gears. The inverters are prefabricated with inputs for DC-coupled storage solutions, which could be added at a later stage, according to Sungrow.

EnBW project manager Stefan Lederer said Sungrow’s solutions provided a “significant contribution to make this project a reality”.

Located 26km northeast of Berlin, in the state of Brandenburg, the park features around 465,000 high-performance (390Wp) modules and will have an operational life of 40 years.

EnBW, which is investing approximately €100 million (US$119 million) in development, said last year it has numerous options for marketing the electricity from the plant. It could be supplied to distribution customers or sold either on the market or as part of one or more long-term power purchase agreements.

For Sungrow, the deal follows a contract it secured late last year to provide central and string inverter solutions to a 90MW PV project being developed by Enerparc in northeast Germany.

According to SolarPower Europe, Germany installed more solar than any other European market last year, with 4.8GW of additions. The trade body said the country’s solar sector has been boosted by a combination of self-consumption with attractive feed-in premiums for commercial systems from 40kW to 750kW, auctions for projects up to 10MW and a “tried and tested regulatory scheme”.

As of December 2020, Germany’s total installed solar capacity was said to be 54.6GW. By comparison, Europe’s second-largest market, Italy, has around 21.3GW.