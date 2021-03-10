Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Sungrow supplies inverters to Germany’s largest subsidy-free solar project

By Jules Scully
Inverters, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Sungrow supplies inverters to Germany’s largest subsidy-free solar project

News

Lightsource BP lands PPA for service stations in New South Wales

News

India to levy basic customs duty on solar modules and cells from April next year

News

Daqo has best year as polysilicon prices continued to rise

News

New South Wales could establish ‘clean industrial revolution’ with AU$750m package

News

Nexamp secures financing for 380MW portfolio of US solar and energy storage assets

News

Foresight Solar’s net asset value dips in ‘uniquely challenging’ 2020

News

Module cleaning firm Airtouch Solar completes IPO, targets international expansion

News

GCL-Poly touts FBR silicon matching Siemens process on purity

News

AGL acquires Australian C&I solar providers Solgen and Epho

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Sungrow’s SG3125HV invertors at the 187MW Weesow-Willmersdorf plant. Image: Sungrow.

Sungrow has provided its central inverters to a 187MW solar project in Germany that has been developed by utility EnBW without state funding.

The Weesow-Willmersdorf plant, which is Germany’s largest subsidy-free solar park, has received 42 of Sungrow’s SG3125HV central inverters and 21 of its 7.2MVA medium voltage skids including transformers and switch gears. The inverters are prefabricated with inputs for DC-coupled storage solutions, which could be added at a later stage, according to Sungrow.

EnBW project manager Stefan Lederer said Sungrow’s solutions provided a “significant contribution to make this project a reality”.

Located 26km northeast of Berlin, in the state of Brandenburg, the park features around 465,000 high-performance (390Wp) modules and will have an operational life of 40 years.

EnBW, which is investing approximately €100 million (US$119 million) in development, said last year it has numerous options for marketing the electricity from the plant. It could be supplied to distribution customers or sold either on the market or as part of one or more long-term power purchase agreements.

For Sungrow, the deal follows a contract it secured late last year to provide central and string inverter solutions to a 90MW PV project being developed by Enerparc in northeast Germany. 

According to SolarPower Europe, Germany installed more solar than any other European market last year, with 4.8GW of additions. The trade body said the country’s solar sector has been boosted by a combination of self-consumption with attractive feed-in premiums for commercial systems from 40kW to 750kW, auctions for projects up to 10MW and a “tried and tested regulatory scheme”.

As of December 2020, Germany’s total installed solar capacity was said to be 54.6GW. By comparison, Europe’s second-largest market, Italy, has around 21.3GW.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
enbw, germany, inverter supplier, largescaleeu, subsidy-free solar, sungrow, utility

Read Next

AGL acquires Australian C&I solar providers Solgen and Epho

March 9, 2021
Australian utility AGL Energy has secured deals to acquire two commercial and industrial (C&I) solar companies, Solgen Energy Group and Epho, as it looks to strengthen its existing PV capabilities.

Endesa acquires 519MW Spanish solar portfolio from Arena Power

March 8, 2021
Endesa has bought a portfolio of 11 solar projects that it says will help decarbonise an industrial area in southern Spain when operational in 2024.

Lessons can be learnt from China’s support for floating solar, Sungrow says

March 8, 2021
A Chinese government policy that resulted in hundreds of megawatts of floating PV projects deployed on flooded coal mines could be replicated elsewhere, according to Sungrow.

Faster renewables permits and stronger grids essential to green hydrogen progress, coalition says

March 3, 2021
EDP, Iberdrola and BayWa r.e. are among the signatories of a new charter that calls on Europe to “accelerate and massively deploy” additional renewables capacity to support the continent’s green hydrogen ambitions.

Iberdrola plans three more Spanish solar projects totalling 450MW

March 3, 2021
Iberdrola is progressing with efforts to develop three solar farms in Spain’s Valencia region that will have a combined capacity of 450MW and require an investment of more than €235 million (US$284 million).

ANPIER urges Spanish authorities to curb construction of mega-solar projects

March 2, 2021
Spain should limit the size of new solar parks to encourage the deployment of smaller projects located closer to consumers, the country’s National Association of Photovoltaic Energy Producers (ANPIER) has said.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Sungrow supplies inverters to Germany’s largest subsidy-free solar project

News

Lightsource BP lands PPA for service stations in New South Wales

News

India to levy basic customs duty on solar modules and cells from April next year

News

Daqo has best year as polysilicon prices continued to rise

News

New South Wales could establish ‘clean industrial revolution’ with AU$750m package

News

Nexamp secures financing for 380MW portfolio of US solar and energy storage assets

News

Upcoming Events

PV HeterojunctionTech

Solar Media Events
March 17, 2021

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
April 21, 2021

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 11, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021
Get 50% off!
Subscribe before 5th of April 2020!
View Offer
Hide Offer