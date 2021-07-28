Sungrow to focus on smart tech from new Nanjing research centre

Sungrow aims to expand both the workforce and size of its Nanjing centre after 2025. Image: Sungrow

Chinese inverter manufacturer Sungrow has opened another research and development (R&D) centre in Nanjing, China that will focus on smart technologies, big data and software integration.

Expected to be the company’s second largest R&D institute in the next three to five years, it will concentrate on software development and technological integration in diversified, interconnected and multi-faceted energy digitalisation, the Internet of things, industrial cyber security, and supportive grids.

Covering 2,000 square meters and employing 200 people by the end of the year, it will also conduct advanced research on the ‘internet of energy’, energy storage management, wind energy, electric vehicles and future grid technologies.

“The establishment of the Nanjing R&D centre marks a significant step for Sungrow in furthering its technological innovation and enriching its talent pool,” said Jack Gu, senior vice president of Sungrow.

Sungrow already has R&D centres in Hefei, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Nanjing and is also looking to establish overseas facilities.

This week, Sungrow announced that it is supplying its inverter solutions to the world’s largest commercial & industrial rooftop PV plant located at an industrial part in Jining, Shandong province, China that will generate 110GWh of energy, according to a company media release.

The month before, it announced a new partnership with wholesaler Krannich Solar, to distribute the company’s product portfolio in Europe.