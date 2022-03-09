Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
Product Reviews

Sungrow’s ST2752UX liquid-cooled battery energy storage system reduces system costs for hybrid solar-storage projects

By PV Tech
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

Sungrow’s ST2752UX liquid-cooled battery energy storage system reduces system costs for hybrid solar-storage projects

Product Reviews

More Indian solar projects at risk of being shelved, analyst warns

News

Saudi Arabia eyes 15GW of renewables projects after penning new PPAs with ACWA Power, Jinko Power

News

PV Tech Power 30 out now: Solving solar’s skills gap, asset underperformance explained and more

News

High voltage grid concerns persist but merchant PV projects gain traction in Eastern Europe

News

EU to accelerate renewables ‘at lightning speed’, cutting dependence on Russian gas

News

Renewables permitting in Iberia unfit for the new energy paradigm, investors say

News

Inflation, power price volatility and seeking an equilibrium between PV projects and capital

Editors' Blog

US to add 22GW of utility-scale solar this year, EIA says

News

LONGi increases wafer prices for third time in six weeks as Tongwei ups cell costs

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email

Sungrow is co-hosting a webinar with PV Tech on the subject of using liquid-cooled battery energy storage systems in solar-storage projects. To learn more about the webinar and to register, click here.

Sungrow has launched its latest ST2752UX liquid-cooled battery energy storage system with an AC-/DC-coupling solution for utility-scale power plants across the world. The new system offers minimalised system costs, higher dischargeable energy capacity, more flexibility and improved safety.

Problem

With the rapid development of renewable energy technologies, the proportion of solar, wind and other renewable energy in electricity systems all over the world is increasing. Accordingly, the demand for energy storage systems is also becoming greater while, at the same time, utility-scale energy storage systems face several problems and challenges, such as high Capex costs, low energy output, low flexibility and safety issues.

Until now, the vast majority of battery storage systems have used HVAC for air cooling and direct parallel connection of multiple battery racks to increase energy density. This has led to numerous problems, such as high auxiliary power consumption, inefficient heat dissipation and severe barrel effect, resulting in lower project revenue.

Solution

Sungrow’s ST2752UX battery storage system, with its advanced liquid-cooled heat dissipation technology, can dissipate heat more evenly from the batteries, while the system requires less auxiliary power consumption for cooling because the thermal conductivity of the coolant is much greater than that of air.

In addition, the battery racks are connected to their own DC/DC so that different racks in the same cabinet can be controlled individually, thus reducing the barrel effect and increasing the dischargeable capacity. With temperature, smoke and combustible gas detectors, active exhaust systems and water fire-fighting systems, the possibility of accidents can be reduced to a minimum.

The overall compact design of the battery cabinet with its high energy density further reduces its footprint and thus land related costs. Because the battery cabinet is assembled in the factory and transported in one piece, time and labour costs for on-site installation are greatly reduced.

For energy storage systems accompanying PV power plants, Sungrow also provides a liquid-cooled DC coupling system, which can integrate with a variety of different application scenarios.

Applications

Utility-scale energy storage and hybrid renewables-storage power plants

Platform

The ST2752UX liquid-cooled battery cabinet, with a maximum capacity of 2752kWh, includes a liquid cooling unit, 48 battery modules (64 cells per module), 4 DC/DC (0.25C, 4 hours system) or 8 DC/DC (0.5C, 2 hours system) and a firefighting system. Its total weight is around 26 tons with dimensions of 9340*2600*1730mm (W*H*D). Depending on customer requirements, the total energy capacity of each battery cabinet can be reduced to achieve the optimum economy for a specific project.

Sungrow offers an integrated package from battery system to medium voltage station, with the corresponding O&M and warranty. This means liquid-cooled ST2752UX battery cabinets are compatible with AC coupling (AC/DC conversion via PCS) and DC coupling (AC/DC conversion with PV via central PV inverter). In summary, the ST2752UX battery cabinet can be used in almost any utility storage project.

Availability

Currently available.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Energy Storage Summit USA

22 March 2022
When it comes to storage, the US market exceeded a gigawatt of advanced energy storage installations (weighted towards lithium ion) at 1.46 GW, more than the previous six years in total! An exponential growth rate could see the market hit 7.5 GW p.a. by 2025. The summit will provide a wealth of content around this vital piece in the US power puzzle, with sessions dedicated to explore how companies are making money from batteries, the latest chemistries and their applications as they apply to different use-cases. We ask how investors can match ESG criteria to batteries and we will bring case studies of successful deployment and project execution onto the stage to examine how you can ensure your own projects are successful.

ACORE Policy Forum

24 March 2022
The ACORE Policy Forum returns in person on March 24, uniting senior leaders from across government and the renewable energy industry. Join us for a deep dive on climate policy, regulatory priorities, grid advocacy, and equity in the transition to a renewable energy economy. The renewable sector has a tremendous opportunity to shape its long-term growth as we look forward to the implementation of unprecedented federal clean energy policy support.

SiliconPV 2022

28 March 2022
The 12th edition of SiliconPV will be hosted by the University of Konstanz, Germany. The conference covers a variety of exciting topics around crystalline silicon for photovoltaic application. Like in recent years, SiliconPV continues its fruitful cooperation with the nPV workshop and the bifiPV Workshop. Join us and keep up to date on all aspects on crystalline silicon PV, simulations/characterization, p-type and n-type solar cells, bificial applications, bankability, and much more.

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

29 March 2022
Now in its 10th sell-out year, Large Scale Solar returns to Lisbon in 2022. We are excited to gather together face-to-face with the European solar industry as we provide unique and exclusive access to a powerful selection of the market's key stakeholders. Join this elite summit to find out how the market is maturing, which new markets are becoming more exciting, how technology is evolving and who's driving the market forward into the 2020s. Always senior, packed with developers, EPCs, utilities and investors this is the event for companies serious about European solar PV.

Tackling heat: the importance of liquid cooling in hybrid solar-storage projects

6 April 2022
With the rapid development of renewable energy technologies, the proportion of solar, wind and other renewable energy in the electrical systems of countries all over the world is increasing. Accordingly, the demand for energy storage systems is also rising. Until now, the vast majority of battery storage systems have used HVAC for air cooling and direct parallel connection of multiple battery racks to increase energy density. This has led to numerous problems, such as high auxiliary power consumption, inefficient heat dissipation and severe barrel effect, resulting in lower than anticipated project revenue. Sungrow's liquid cooled battery storage system is not only able to mitigate a number of the above problems, but is also able to provide a total system solution, from battery cabinets to MV transformers and from AC to DC coupling, to handle different applications across a range of scenarios. Join this webinar for an introduction to Sungrow’s global BESS footprint, the current problems and challenges for BESS, the design and key benefits of liquid cooled BESS, an understanding of how a liquid cooled BESS improves project economics, increases system equipment life and increases project revenue and more.

Solarex Istanbul

7 April 2022
Solarex Istanbul, Turkey’s first and unique exhibition on solar energy, provides a huge opportunity to Turkey on the way to being a solar energy hub. Solarex Istanbul will take place on 7-9 April 2022 for the 14th time. It will be a commercial platform to have the latest technologies and combination of new products from all around the world. It takes place annually at Istanbul Expo Center, Turkey. It is also called the most important platform for manufacturers, suppliers and dealers of the solar industry in Eurasia.

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

More Indian solar projects at risk of being shelved, analyst warns

March 9, 2022
Concerns have been raised that some solar plants under development in India could be put on hold due to upcoming tariffs threatening their economic viability.

Saudi Arabia eyes 15GW of renewables projects after penning new PPAs with ACWA Power, Jinko Power

March 9, 2022
Solar developers ACWA Power and Jinko Power have both penned power purchase agreements in Saudi Arabia, with the country aiming to launch 15GW of projects in the next two years.

PV Tech Power 30 out now: Solving solar’s skills gap, asset underperformance explained and more

March 9, 2022
The new edition of our downstream solar journal, PV Tech Power volume 30, is now available to download, featuring coverage of the solar industry’s efforts to bridge a looming skills gap.

High voltage grid concerns persist but merchant PV projects gain traction in Eastern Europe

March 9, 2022
Eastern European solar markets face a familiar foe in grid constraints, especially with high voltage network capacity, but high energy prices are creating potential for merchant projects in the region.

EU to accelerate renewables ‘at lightning speed’, cutting dependence on Russian gas

March 9, 2022
The European Commission (EC) will look to simplify renewables permitting as part of a new strategy aimed at increasing the EU’s energy independence while ending its reliance on Russian gas before 2030.

Renewables permitting in Iberia unfit for the new energy paradigm, investors say

March 9, 2022
Solar deployment in Iberia is being held back by planning and permitting and regulations unfit for the emerging energy paradigm and European Commission intervention may be necessary, a panel of investors has concluded.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

LONGi increases wafer prices for third time in six weeks as Tongwei ups cell costs

News

US to add 22GW of utility-scale solar this year, EIA says

News

Solar developers, asset owners and financiers bracing for impact of Ukraine conflict

News

Inflation, power price volatility and seeking an equilibrium between PV projects and capital

Editors' Blog

Ares Management invests up to US$600m in SB Energy

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

Tackling heat: the importance of liquid cooling in hybrid solar-storage projects

Upcoming Webinars
April 6, 2022
10:00 AM (CET)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021