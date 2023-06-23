Sunnova expands business to US Virgin Islands

The US Virgin Islands are Sunnova’s 42nd market in its portfolio. Image: Sunnova

US residential solar installer Sunnova has entered the US Virgin Islands market.

Sunnova aimed to tap into the opportunities in the US Virgin Islands as its electricity prices are about US$0.43 per kWh, three times the average power price in the US. The company said this price disparity allows Sunnova to offer a better energy service at a more affordable price, alleviating the financial burden on homeowners and businesses while promoting the adoption of clean and reliable solar energy.

The expansion marked Sunnova’s 42nd market for solar and battery storage services. The company added that it boasted 10 years of experience in Puerto Rico, where Sunnova witnessed the need for reliable power following the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria in 2017.

“As we witness the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, it is imperative to provide homeowners and businesses in the US Virgin Islands with dependable energy services. Our successful track record in Puerto Rico, Hawaii, Guam and Saipan has demonstrated the significant impact we can make for our customers in island markets, and we are eager to replicate that success in the US Virgin Islands,” said Michael Grasso, chief revenue officer of Sunnova.