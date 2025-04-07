Sunnova issued non-compliance letter from NYSE over low stock price

US residential solar installer Sunnova has received a notice of non-compliance from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) requiring it to raise its stock price to a minimum of US$1.
Sunnova has six months to “cure the share price deficiency and regain compliance” with NYSE rules, which require a minimum stock price of US$1 over a minimum 30-day period. During the period, Sunnova’s common stock will continue to trade on the NYSE.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
The news follows a difficult period for the company. Last week, it replaced its CFO with a former JP Morgan executive, Robyn Liska, in an effort to recover from US$447.8 million in losses sustained over 2024. It also entered a 30-day interest repayment grace period for 11.75% senior notes issued by its subsidiary.
In March, then-CEO of Sunnova William J Berger said that the “terrible” political and financial environment in the US had raised questions about the company’s future ability to operate. The company said ongoing inflation, high interest rates, policy changes and broader political uncertainty drove it to cut around 300 jobs in February 2025 and had resulted in “substantial doubts” over Sunnova’s future.
Berger said that the company was engaged in a number of measures to “better position Sunnova in the current environment and support positive cash in 2025 and beyond.” These included raising prices, mandating domestic content levels to increase its receipt of tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and “simplifying” its business to reduce costs.
Berger has since been replaced as CEO.
The US residential solar sector has been under pressure over recent months. Industry stalwart SunPower filed for bankruptcy in August 2024 and SunRun has been shifting towards a “storage-first strategy” to become less reliant on the shifting US residential solar market.