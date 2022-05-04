Sunnova launches tracker tariff for rooftop solar to offer discounts on utility power rates

Sunnova’s latest plan will monitor utility prices to offer an annual adjustment on discounts and combat market utility volatility. Image: Sunnova.

US residential solar installer Sunnova is to launch an energy plan aimed at providing new customers with discounts on utility power prices.

The plan will provide new customers with a fixed percentage discount on prevailing utility tariffs and a 25-year market-based rate for their power in a bid to protect consumers from volatile energy prices.

The plan is intended to differ from traditional solar plans which set contract rates that rise with inflation, instead tracking the market price more closely. Customer discounts will be adjusted yearly with Sunnova monitoring market utility prices.

The offer will be an option within Sunnova’s Easy Plan Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

Michael Grasso, EVP, chief marketing and growth officer at Sunnova, said: “For the first time, homeowners will be able to lock in a fixed discount to their local utilities’ electricity rates and charges for a full 25 years.”

Last week, Sunnova released its first quarter revenue for 2022 with an increase on revenue driven primarily by last year’s acquisition of residential solar platform SunStreet and a yearly growth of customer additions which it aims to double by the end of next year.