News

SunPower increases revenue 2.9% in transformational year

By Mark Osborne
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

SunPower increases revenue 2.9% in transformational year

News

‘Blockbuster’ 2020 for US renewables as record 16.5GW of solar deployed

News

Short-term PPAs the key to unlocking Poland’s private solar market

News

Sunrun expands further into Florida with Miami offering

News

Canadian Solar partners with Macquarie for Japanese PV push

News

SolarEdge posts revenue record but rapid growth story draws to a close

News

Western Australian green hydrogen plant to feature 1GW of solar and wind

News

BayWa r.e. spins out mounting system division novotegra

News

Lightsource BP takes Italian solar portfolio to 1.2GW with new addition

News

India needs US$500bn investment to reach 2030 targets

News
unPower reported total annual revenue of US$1,124 million in 2020, up 2.9% from revenue of US$1,092 million in 2019.

US solar installer SunPower reported a 2.9% increase in annual revenue in 2020 despite total installations falling 5% in what the company has described as a transformational year.

In a year which saw it complete the spin off of its manufacturing division, now dubbed Maxeon Technologies, SunPower reported total annual revenue of US$1,124 million in 2020, up 2.9% from revenue of US$1,092 million in 2019.

Annual revenue from its key market segment of Residential & Light Commercial and Industrial stood at US$824 million, compared to US$853 million in 2019, down 3.5%, year-on-year.

The year started strong, Residential & Light C&I revenue in the first quarter of 2020 reached US$227 million, typically a seasonally weak quarter for residential installs.

However, the impact of COVID-19 in the second quarter meant segment revenue slumped to US$154 million and only started to recover in the third quarter when SunPower reported segment revenue of US$190 million.

The strongest revenue quarter was the fourth quarter, posting segment revenue of US$253 million. But that figure could not completely offset the impact of COVID-19 in full year financial figures.

Residential & Light C&I deployments in 2020 reached 391MW.

Residential & Light C&I deployments in 2020 reached 391MW, down from 407MW in 2019. In tandem with segment revenue, fourth quarter deployments were the highpoint, reaching 119MW.

SunPower’s C&I segment followed a similar revenue and deployment scenario in 2020, although historically the fourth quarter results are the highest segment quarterly figures in a given year.

Total 2020 C&I segment revenue was US$242 million, up from US$211 million in 2019. The revenue increase was primarily due to over a 30% sales attach rate for energy storage in 2020, according to the company. Energy storage deployments only started in the later part of the year. SunPower said it had over a 50MWh backlog and a pipeline of over 750MWh in the C&I segment.

Total C&I deployments in 2020 were 91MW

Guidance

SunPower guided total GAAP revenue in the first quarter of 2021 to be in the range of $270 to $330 million with a GAAP net loss in the range of US$20 million to US$10 million.

Total solar deployments were covered in a wide range between 115MW to 145MW.

SunPower had noted in its fourth quarter earnings call that it expected new residential homes solar deployments to exceed 40% growth rates over the next few years. SunPower said it had a backlog of more than 180MW. New home deployments in 2020 was 45MW.

In the C&I segment, SunPower expects to deliver 20% revenue growth in 2020.

commercial and industrial, commercial and industrial solar, residential rooftop, residential solar, residential storage, sunpower corporation

Read Next

‘Blockbuster’ 2020 for US renewables as record 16.5GW of solar deployed

February 18, 2021

Sunrun expands further into Florida with Miami offering

February 17, 2021
Leading US residential solar installer to open branch in Fort Lauderdale, creating new solar jobs in the state

BayWa r.e. spins out mounting system division novotegra

February 17, 2021
Newly-launched unit to benefit from quicker lead times for new products, plots European expansion

‘Incredible demand’ for generators and residential storage offsets Generac’s C&I sales dip

February 12, 2021
Power product supplier Generac’s net sales rose to a record US$2.5 billion in 2020 thanks to soaring demand for home generators and fast growth in the US' residential solar-plus-storage sector which kept gross margins buoyant.

Generac to launch new manufacturing, distribution facility to respond to demand

February 11, 2021
US solar and storage manufacturer Generac is set to boost its output by opening a new manufacturing and distribution facility in South Carolina.

Enphase targeting microinverter manufacturing capacity of up to 20 million units in 2021

February 11, 2021
Leading microinverter supplier Enphase Energy reported record full-year revenue and shipments in 2020, driven by an ongoing transformation in its contract manufacturing supply chain that will enable the company to supply between 16 million to 20 million microinverter units in 2021, should demand allow.

