News

SunPower mulls sale of CIS unit, bolsters residential solar position with Blue Raven deal

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

SunPower mulls sale of CIS unit, bolsters residential solar position with Blue Raven deal

News

Indonesia to install 4.7GW of solar by 2030 under decarbonisation plan

News

AEP Energy seeks up to 500MW of renewables, storage in PJM area

News

Australian federal government’s ARENA plan open to serious legal challenge, says expert

News

Photovolatility: What’s caused the surging price of PV modules?

Featured Articles, Features

Turkey to support 1.5GW of solar PV through latest tender

News

Adani completes SB Energy India acquisition, adds over 4GW of solar to portfolio

News

Total Eren signs solar monitoring agreement with Inaccess

News

FERC rolls back ‘anti-renewables’ policy in PJM market

News

EFG Hermes’ Vortex platform to invest €625m in Ignis Energy’s growth

News
SunPower will focus on growing its residential and light commercial business. Image: SunPower.

US solar installer SunPower is exploring alternatives for its commercial and industrial solutions (CIS) unit as it increases its residential footprint through the acquisition of Blue Raven Solar.

SunPower said the restructuring, which could result in the sale of CIS, would allow the unit to better take advantage of opportunities such as community solar, front-of-meter storage and infrastructure legislation tailwinds while optimising capital deployment for the company’s residential and light commercial (RLC) business.

“SunPower is doubling down on residential growth,” said CEO Peter Faricy. “By investing in residential market expansion and technology innovation, we can put solar on more homes and provide customers with an incredible experience when they choose renewable energy.”

The company said in an update today (Tuesday) that its Q3 key guidance metrics are projected to be below the low end of the prior guidance ranges, primarily due to CIS project schedule delays and costs as well as the performance of its light commercial business.

Publishing its second-quarter results last month, SunPower had forecasted Q3 revenues to be within the range of US$325 million and US$375 million and adjusted EBITDA between US$21 million and US$31 million.

The CIS division increased installs by around 30% year-on-year in Q2, bringing the unit’s total installed base up to 1GW, while its backlog was more than 260MW at the end of the quarter.

Blue Raven deal expanding SunPower’s footprint

SunPower is paying up to US$165 million to acquire residential solar provider Blue Raven, a transaction it says will allow it to serve more customers in the US Northwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.

The company touted the complementary geographic footprint of the two businesses, with Blue Raven currently conducting more than 90% of its volume in 14 US states that account for only about 5% of SunPower’s sales.

Founded in 2014, Utah-headquartered Blue Raven has achieved a 93% revenue compound annual growth rate with a direct-to-consumer sales and installation model. In the last year, the company posted revenue of US$136 million and deployed 40MW of solar.

Blue Raven CEO Ben Peterson, who will join SunPower’s executive team, said the transaction is a “clear win” for both companies, adding: “Together we will provide even more compelling reasons for homeowners to make the switch to clean, renewable energy.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
acquisition, blue raven solar, commercial and industrial, m&a, residential, rooftop, rooftop solar, sunpower, us solar

Read Next

AEP Energy seeks up to 500MW of renewables, storage in PJM area

October 5, 2021
A subsidiary of US utility American Electric Power has issued a request for proposals for off-take from between 300MW and 500MW of solar, wind and standalone battery energy storage systems (BESS) in the PJM Interconnection area.

Adani completes SB Energy India acquisition, adds over 4GW of solar to portfolio

October 4, 2021
Indian renewable energy company Adani Green Energy has completed its acquisition of a 5GW renewable portfolio from SB Energy India, including more than 4GW of solar power.

FERC rolls back ‘anti-renewables’ policy in PJM market

October 4, 2021
Renewables associations have welcomed rule changes in the US’ largest electricity market that are expected to result in more solar clearing capacity market auctions while making it easier for states to achieve their clean energy targets.

US renewables production hits mid-year all-time high, with solar rising almost 25%

October 1, 2021
US renewables production reached an all-time high in the first half of the year, according to a Sun Day Campaign analysis that drew on new data from the US Energy Information Agency (EIA), with solar generation rising by almost 25%.

JA Solar partners with waterproof tech firm for BIPV solutions

October 1, 2021
JA Solar is planning to develop new building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) products through a collaboration with Chinese waterproof materials manufacturer Oriental Yuhong.

US AD/CVD decision delayed as Commerce seeks new information, A-SMACC identities

September 30, 2021
The US Department of Commerce has delayed its decision regarding a potential investigation into alleged circumvention of anti-dumping and countervailing duties on solar imports while it requests more information from petitioners.

