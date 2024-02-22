Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Sunrun installs 1GW of new solar capacity in 2023 as storage attachment rate hits 45%

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Companies
Americas

Latest

Turkey’s installed solar capacity reaches 12.2GW

News

Lightsource bp funds 288MW solar PV portfolio in Texas, uses IRA’s transferability provisions

News

Three US solar trends to watch in 2024

Features, Guest Blog

Sunrun installs 1GW of new solar capacity in 2023 as storage attachment rate hits 45%

News

Enel North America inaugurates 297MW Texas solar-plus-storage project

News

Peru PV potential “under the radar”, says Verano Energy

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Schneider Electric signs tax credit transfer agreement with ENGIE for Texas solar-plus-storage

News

EPCOR, SynerGen in 90MW New Mexico PV partnership

News

SolarEdge Q4 inverter shipments drop by 76% quarterly

News

Italy adds 5.23GW of solar capacity in 2023, pushes total installed capacity above 30GW

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Rooftop solar panels.
Sunrun met its target of installing 1GW of new solar capacity in 2023. Image: SunRun

US residential solar and storage company Sunrun has published its 2023 financial results, which include 1.01GW of new solar capacity installed across the company’s operations.

In the fourth quarter of the year, Sunrun added 219.7MW of solar capacity at new installations, the lowest among the year’s four quarters, but still enough to reach its annual target of 1GW of installations, following impressive performances earlier in the year. This has pushed the company’s total portfolio of installed solar capacity to 6.7GW, and has helped drive considerable growth in the US residential solar sector in the last year.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

According to the US Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), between the third quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2023, quarterly residential solar installation increased from 1.5GW to 1.8GW, and the residential sector installed more than 1GW of new capacity in each quarter since the third quarter of 2021. However, the SEIA has expressed concern about residential solar’s prospects in 2024, with changes to the California net metering policy, where residential solar is a significant industry, causing uncertainty in the sector.

Perhaps in response to this, Sunrun has invested considerably in solar-plus-storage projects in the second half of 2023, building on a policy to become a “storage-first company” announced in November last year. The company’s leadership has been optimistic about the early results of this change, with CEO Mary Powell highlighting the “incredible momentum” of the firm’s latest results.

“Sunrun ended 2023 in a great position and is starting off 2024 with incredible momentum,” said Powell. “Our team is driving an increased mix of higher-margin storage offerings and delivering positive cash generation in Q4.”

The graph below demonstrates how the storage attachment rate – the percentage of solar projects built with co-located storage facilities – at Sunrun has increased considerably over the course of 2023, from 14.9% in the first quarter of the year to 45.2% in the fourth quarter of the year.

Graph showing changes in Sunrun’s capacity additions and storage attachment rate. Credit: PV Tech

This investment in both solar and storage projects has helped drive Sunrun’s encouraging financial results, with the company adding 30,005 new customers in the fourth quarter of the year, pushing its total customer base up to 933,275 customers.

The company also noted that its net earning assets reached US$5 billion in the fourth quarter of the year, up from US$4.6 billion in the previous quarter, but a decline on the US$5.6 billion posted in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Looking ahead, Sunrun also looks upon the falling cost of producing solar power in a positive light. The company noted that the falling cost of equipment, such as modules and inverters, would generate additional value of US$1,046 to “net subscriber value”, a measure of financial value created for customers. This is part of a wider trend of falling operational costs, with DNV expecting solar’s global levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) to halve by 2050.

However, this is not an entirely positive development. Earlier this week, analysts at Bloomberg New Energy Finance hosted a webinar discussing findings from the company’s latest ‘Energy Transition Investment Trends 2024’ report, which noted that global clean energy investment hit a record US$1.8 trillion in 2023, and head of global transition analysis Albert Cheung noted that, in the long-term, falling production costs can ultimately dissuade investment in the sector.

“On the solar side, we’re quite used to seeing record years. Year-on-year solar investment rises and rises,” said Cheung, suggesting that, on a global level, there could be less money entering the solar sector in the long-term. “This year, because the cost of solar fell so steeply last year, that solar investment figure actually would have been even higher if the cost hadn’t fallen because the falling costs tend to drive down investment totals at the end of the year.”

PV ModuleTech USA

21 May 2024
Understanding the PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2024 & 2025. The conference gathers together developers, independent power producers and module suppliers to the U.S. solar market as well as EPCs, banks, investors, technical advisory and testing & certification specialists.

PV CellTech USA

8 October 2024
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
americas, bloomberg, bloomberg nef, financial results, residential solar, solar-plus-storage, sunrun, us

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

ESMC and Uyghur groups say ‘burden of proof’ must shift to tackle alleged Xinjiang forced labour in Europe’s solar supply

News

Schneider Electric signs tax credit transfer agreement with ENGIE for Texas solar-plus-storage

News

Colombia awards 4.4GW of solar PV in renewables auction

News

“No proven commercial model” for co-located solar and storage projects in today’s market – ESS 2024

News

Peru PV potential “under the radar”, says Verano Energy

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit North America 2024

Solar Media Events
February 28, 2024
Seattle, USA

PV CellTech Europe

Solar Media Events, Industry Events
March 12, 2024
Frankfurt, Germany

Drive your utility solar success with Trina Solar’s Upgraded Vertex N 700W+ modules

Upcoming Webinars
March 13, 2024
9am EDT / 1pm GMT / 2pm CET

Energy Storage Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
March 19, 2024
Texas, USA

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

Upcoming Webinars
March 21, 2024
4pm (GMT)
© Solar Media Limited 2024

Chinese New Year—Secure an unmissable saving of 50% on PV Tech Premium

Empower your solar business throughout 2024

Subscribe now

Ends Friday, 23rd Feb 2024. New users only.