Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Sunrun bags US$835 million in financing to back portfolio of leases and PPAs

By Will Norman
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The US residential market has been in growth mode in the last year. Image: Sunrun.

US residential solar and storage supplier Sunrun has closed US$835 million in non-recourse financings, spread across three tranches.

A US$600 million non-recourse syndicated bank facility supporting a 335MW portfolio of leases and power purchase agreements (PPAs) was closed, consisting of a US$575 million amortising loan and a US$25 million debt service reserve letter of credit.

Concurrently, Sunrun closed US$235 million in non-recourse subordinated financing which extended the cumulative advance rate the company obtained.

The US$600 million ‘senior credit facilities’ were over 1.5x oversubscribed between a syndicate of nine lenders. All of the facilities closed on 23 December 2022 and have a final maturity date of 23 December 2029.

Concurrent with closing, the subsidiary borrower entered into long-term amortising fixed-for-floating interest rate swaps, providing a weighted-average fixed base rate of 3.49%, and a total initial swapped senior loan cost of debt of 5.62%.

The ‘senior’ loan and subordinated financing will be delivered in two draws, the first of which closed in December 2022 and the second expected to occur in the first quarter of 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets and Silicon Valley Bank acted as coordinating lead arrangers for the senior loan transaction. RBC Capital Markets served as exclusive placement agent for the subordinated financing.

“These financings highlight that Sunrun’s 15-year track record of strong asset performance and deep relationships across multiple capital markets provide stability and predictability, even with escalating interest rates,” said Danny Abajian, Sunrun’s chief financial officer.

In October, Sunrun completed what it said was a “first-of-its-kind” virtual power plant project for residential solar. A month later, the company’s CEO Mary Powell made a public call for action to reduce the ongoing solar import delays into the US.

PV CellTech

14 March 2023
PV CellTech will be return to Berlin on 14-15 March 2023 and looking at the competing technologies and roadmaps for PV cell mass production during 2024-2026.

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

6 June 2023
Join us in Napa to unlock the key to reliable PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2023 & 2024. We'll also be gathering the main players in the US solar market for some wine tasting!

UK Solar Summit

27 June 2023
Join us in London for 2 days as we look at the UK’s new landscape for utility & rooftop solar. Understand the new opportunities within this GW-plus annual market!
finance, loan facility, residential solar, residential storage, solar pv, sunrun, us

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Upcoming Events

© Solar Media Limited 2023