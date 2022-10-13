Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Sunrun completes ‘first-of-its-kind’ residential VPP season in New England ISO

By Sean Rai-Roche
Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Sunrun completes ‘first-of-its-kind’ residential VPP season in New England ISO

News

i2X initiative a ‘once-in-a-generation’ opportunity to unleash dormant terawatts of clean energy in the US

Featured Articles, Features

SunDrive closes funding round to help commercialise solar cell technology using copper

News

Solar PV to account for 38% of global electricity production by 2050, DNV says

News

Israel’s Ahstrom to co-develop 476MW of solar PV in Greece

News

‘We need to scale to be competitive’: European PV players discuss solar manufacturing policy

Editors' Blog, Features

Global Infrastructure Partners acquires Atlas Renewable Energy

News

LONGi gearing up to service IRA-induced demand as it drives forward with module R&D  

News

ReneSola Power grows European solar pipeline with Emeren acquisition

News

Fraunhofer ISE, Kalyon sign MoU for PV technology research with initial focus on agrivoltaics

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
VPPs that aggregate residential solar and storage can help to reduce the demand for dirty peaker plants in peak demand periods. Image: Sunrun.

US solar installer Sunrun has completed its first successful season running a residential Virtual Power Plant (VPP) in a wholesale capacity market, which the company said was a “first-of-its-kind in the country”.

From June to August, the Sunrun’s New England VPP shared more than 1.8GWh of energy back to the US’ grid, with thousands of Sunrun solar homes in New England exporting excess solar energy during the peak demand window of 1pm-5pm.

“The VPP also helped minimise the use of expensive, polluting peaker plants while reducing energy costs across the region and ensuring a reliable source of power,” the company said in a statement.

In 2019, the company won its cost-competitive bid into the Independent System Operator – New England (ISO-NE). It was the first successful bid committing capacity value from home solar and battery storage systems to the grid, according to Sunrun.

And in an August report, ISO-NE detailed how home solar helped keep wholesale system demand below the average forecast throughout a heat wave in July.  

“It is tremendous that we are able to work with ISO-NE to integrate local home solar and battery systems into the wholesale markets,” said Mary Powell, CEO of Sunrun, which has been riding the wave of strong demand for residential solar solutions in the US, adding more than 34,000 in Q2 this year.

“This is a wonderful example of radical collaboration and demonstrates the importance of every market operator leveraging local clean energy resources to solve capacity constraints and grid reliability,” Powell continued.

When bound together to form VPPs, home solar and batteries can significantly support the grid and reduce peak demand, Sunrun said.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

The New Hybrid Experience: How GoodWe’s ES G2 Series inverter can provide energy autonomy for homeowners

27 October 2022
The advanced technology and innovative features of the new ES G2 3kW to 6kW single phase hybrid inverter enable increased savings, with smart loading for optimally timed energy consumption. Join this 40-minute webinar to learn how a true hybrid inverter operates to maximise PV based savings and how the ES G2 addresses the requirements of residential customers.
iso new england, residential solar, residential storage, storage, sunrun, us, virtual power plant, vpp

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

i2X initiative a ‘once-in-a-generation’ opportunity to unleash dormant terawatts of clean energy in the US

October 13, 2022
The US has a massive interconnection problem, with more than 14TW of clean power sat dormant in its queues. The DOE i2X initiative is seeking to unleash this power and catapult the US closer to its climate targets. But how will it achieve this? Sean Rai-Roche finds out more.

LONGi gearing up to service IRA-induced demand as it drives forward with module R&D  

October 12, 2022
LONGi Solar is experiencing soaring demand for its products as the IRA turbocharges the US’ PV sector and is actively working to comply with the country's import restrictions to ensure customer deliveries.

Fraunhofer ISE, Kalyon sign MoU for PV technology research with initial focus on agrivoltaics

October 12, 2022
Fraunhofer ISE and Turkish energy company Kalyon have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cooperate on agrivoltaic research.
PV Tech Premium

AES off to a ‘head start’ in IRA race but more needs to be done to unlock US deployment, says exec  

October 11, 2022
AES Corporation has gotten a “head start” in the race to deploy renewables in the US following the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), said its chief development officer for clean energy.

US solar racking manufacturer Unirac secures investment

October 10, 2022
US solar racking manufacturer Unirac has secured a recapitalisation investment led by private equity firm Greenbelt Capital Partners.

SEIA slams FEMA proposal that would force PV projects be built to withstand natural disasters as ‘a complete mess’  

October 10, 2022
Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has slammed a proposed rule change that would see solar PV projects in the US categorised as high risk structures, pushing up development costs and dampening the positive impact of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Greece runs entirely on renewables for the first time in its history

News

European Commission endorses Solar Photovoltaic Industry Alliance

News

Israel’s Ahstrom to co-develop 476MW of solar PV in Greece

News

ReneSola Power grows European solar pipeline with Emeren acquisition

News

LONGi gearing up to service IRA-induced demand as it drives forward with module R&D  

News

Financial support for PV manufacturing facilities in Europe ‘urgently needed’, solar CEOs say

News

Upcoming Events

How Tongwei Solar’s shingled modules can boost power output and reliability

Upcoming Webinars
October 18, 2022
10am (EDT) / 4pm (CEST)

How ENACT’s platform enables greater solar and storage sales through leveraging software advantages

Upcoming Webinars
October 26, 2022
9am EDT / 3pm CEST

The New Hybrid Experience: How GoodWe’s ES G2 Series inverter can provide energy autonomy for homeowners

Upcoming Webinars
October 27, 2022
10:00 AM (CEST)

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain
© Solar Media Limited 2022