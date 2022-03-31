Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Swedish PV cell technology firm raises US$19m for product development and roll-out

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal
Europe

Latest

Swedish PV cell technology firm raises US$19m for product development and roll-out

News

First Solar locks in local steel supply for Ohio module facility

News

Floating solar on the rise globally, significant synergies with pumped hydro storage set to emerge

News

PVEL adds drone EL inspection services to offering with exclusive QE Labs agreement

News

‘Fit for 55 can be thrown in the bin’: PV players discuss Europe’s push to scale up deployment

News

SolarPower Europe unveils eight actions needed to reach 1TW of solar PV by 2030

News

Pressure mounts on US policymakers to pass PV manufacturing tax breaks as funding for DOE-led ‘Accelerator’ is proposed

News

Australian climate organisations slam federal budget as a “massive missed opportunity”

News

Aker Horizons to ‘strengthen’ Mainstream Renewable Power by merging with wind unit

News

Solar, wind reach record 10% of global electricity but power sector emissions hit an all-time high

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Exeger claims its flexible ‘solar skin’ technology can convert both indoor and outdoor light into power. Image: Exeger.

Swedish dye-sensitised solar cell (DSSC) company Exeger has raised SEK178.9 million (US$19 million) to support the continued roll-out of its flexible solar cell technology, Powerfoyle.

Exeger decided to issue up to 1,118,125 new shares at a price of SEK160 (US$17.2) per share, accruing a total of US$19 million that will also be used support capacity investments to enable further production ramp-up.

The company had previously said that a planned second factory opening in the Swedish capital of Stockholm would enable it to increase its manufacturing capacity tenfold by 2023.

“When the time is right, we will raise additional funds to accelerate our global roll-out. Our vision is ambitious: to touch the lives of a billion people and build the next generation of Swedish industry”, said Exeger CEO Giovanni Fili.

In May last year, Exeger raised US$38 million from Swedbank and Swedish Export Credit Corporation, which followed a US$20 million raise in 2019.

The company claims that its Powerfoyle technology can “transform any indoor and outdoor light into clean, endless energy” without the need for direct sunlight via a ‘solar skin’.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
dssc, dye-sensitised solar cell, exeger, fundraising

Read Next

US residential solar platform raises US$375m for business expansion

February 25, 2022
Clean energy marketplace and technology services platform Palmetto has raised US$375 million to support its business expansion as it looks to drive uptake of rooftop solar and expand to offer new products. 

kWh Analytics raises US$20m for business expansion, launches new insurance product

February 15, 2022
Solar asset insurer kWh Analytics has raised US$20 million for business expansion and developing additional solutions to support solar and storage asset owners.

NextEnergy Capital raises US$900m for OECD solar PV projects, targets 2.5GW of final capacity

January 31, 2022
Solar investor NextEnergy Capital (NEC) has raised US$896 million in its latest fundraising round that is targeting 2.5GW of final installed capacity in OECD countries, such as the US, Portugal, Spain, Chile and Poland.

ReNew Energy sells US$400m of green bonds to support growth and refinancing operations

January 10, 2022
Indian renewables company ReNew Energy Global Plc’s wholly owned subsidiary India Clean Energy Holdings has raised US$400 million through a green bond sale that will be used to support the company’s growth strategy and “refinance existing high-cost debt”.

Elgin Energy aiming to deploy 5GW of solar-plus-storage in three years after US$33m raise

November 29, 2021
UK developer Elgin Energy is targeting 5GW of solar-plus-storage across its core markets by 2025 after completing a £25 million (US$33.3 million) fundraising round

GoodLeap raises US$800m, brings total value to US$12bn

October 15, 2021
US residential solar financier GoodLeap has raised US$800 million to expand into the broader market for sustainable home improvement, other carbon-reducing products and later commercial offerings and electric vehicles (EVs).

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Pressure mounts on US policymakers to pass PV manufacturing tax breaks as funding for DOE-led ‘Accelerator’ is proposed

News

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

Portugal to waive environmental impact studies for solar plants under 50MW

News

US DOC launches investigation into alleged solar AD/CVD circumvention following Auxin Solar petition

News

Buy aluminium and steel to hedge against expected prices rises, small risk of copper and silver price swings

News

LONGi claims new p-type heterojunction cell efficiency record of 25.47%

News

Upcoming Events

The PV Industry in 2022: New Technologies, Vertical Integration Leadership & Key Financial Indicators

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
April 5, 2022
Free Webinar

Tackling heat: the importance of liquid cooling in hybrid solar-storage projects

Upcoming Webinars
April 6, 2022
10:00 AM (CET)

Inside the PV industry’s n-type ecosystem and its benefits for individual markets

Upcoming Webinars
April 14, 2022
10am CEST / 4pm SGT

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021