Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Zelestra adds €225 million in loan financing to funding streams, pushes total investment to €535 million

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Europe

Latest

Zelestra adds €225 million in loan financing to funding streams, pushes total investment to €535 million

News

Australia’s rooftop solar PV market backslides in June, says Sunwiz

News

PV manufacturing startup Carbon to build R&D and training facility in southern France

News

Energy storage is the real game changer in Greece

Features, Guest Blog

Meyer Burger: ‘history has proven us right’ on decision to leave Europe for US

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

World Bank provides US$1.5 billion loan to support India’s renewable energy transition

News

US DOE researches hybrid polymer to limit degradation of perovskite cells

News

Genex bags US$107 million financing for major solar assets in Australia

News

Is Japan’s solar 2030 PV target feasible?

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Improved economics of solar and wind boost value of renewable power to US market – Berkeley Lab

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
zelestra
Zelestra has a portfolio of 20GW of clean electricity generating capacity across 13 countries. Image: Zelestra.

Spanish renewable power developer Zelestra has added €225 million (US$242.1 million) in loan financing to its funding streams, increasing its total investment to €535 million (US$757.7 million), as it looks to develop new clean energy projects in what it calls “five strategic markets”.

The company, which rebranded from Solarpack last week, has a portfolio of 20GW of clean electricity generating capacity across 13 countries, and plans to add both renewable power generation and storage capacity to this portfolio. The latest round of loan financing will be provided by banks ABN AMRO, BNP Paribas, CIBC, Mizuho and Rabobank, and the financing facility will now function for four years, until March 2028.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The financing will go towards projects in southern Europe, Germany, Latin America, India and the US, markets where Zelestra has a growing footprint. Earlier this year, the company announced a 482MW solar-wind hybrid facility in India, with a power purchase agreement (PPA) in place with state-owned utility SJVN, as it looks to expand its portfolio.

“Zelestra is on a journey of exponential growth, and the increase in financing is a crucial part of this path,” said Zelestra chief financial officer Luis Alvargonzález. “This expanded financial capacity is a testament to the enormous confidence that lenders have in the company’s growth plan.”

The company noted that the new financing facility received a “2.4 times oversubscription,” suggesting significant interest in new financing streams for renewable power projects. This echoes a sentiment made by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) earlier this year, with the research provider suggesting that the world invested a record US$1.8 trillion into energy transition projects in 2023.

Money is not the only limiting factor if the world is to realise its solar power installation goals, however. Earlier this year, BNEF analyst Jenny Chase told PV Tech Premium that: “the challenge for solar investment isn’t finding the money, it’s finding good projects,” and how Zelestra plans to deploy its sizable financial reserves could have significant impact on the solar industries of its target markets.

development, europe, finance, fundraising, loans, solarpack, spain, zelestra

Read Next

carbon lab

PV manufacturing startup Carbon to build R&D and training facility in southern France

July 2, 2024
Carbon has announced plans for its next facility, a research and development (R&D) and training facility in Istres, southern France.
engie

World Bank provides US$1.5 billion loan to support India’s renewable energy transition

July 2, 2024
The World Bank has committed US$1.5 billion to support India’s renewable energy transition, including new renewable power generation capacity.
50MW_Kidston_Solar_project_in_Queensland_Australia._Image._Genex_Power

Genex bags US$107 million financing for major solar assets in Australia

July 2, 2024
Genex Power has secured a five-year US$107 million senior debt facility for its 50MW Kidston and Jemalong solar projects in Australia.
trina solar

Trina Solar partners with IES-UPM on solar technology research

July 1, 2024
Chinese module manufacturer Trina Solar has signed a collaboration agreement with IES-UPM to drive innovation in the solar industry.
european energy

Eurelectric: renewable power generates more than half of EU’s electricity in H1 2024

July 1, 2024
Eurelectric reports that, in the first half of the year, renewable energy accounted for more than half of Europe's power supply.
Image: Statkraft.

Statkraft scales down solar PV target amidst ‘challenging market conditions’

June 28, 2024
Norwegian energy company Statkraft has reduced its target to build solar, BESS and wind capacities from 2026 onwards.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV manufacturing startup Carbon to build R&D and training facility in southern France

News

Improved economics of solar and wind boost value of renewable power to US market – Berkeley Lab

News

Genex bags US$107 million financing for major solar assets in Australia

News

Meyer Burger: ‘history has proven us right’ on decision to leave Europe for US

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

World Bank provides US$1.5 billion loan to support India’s renewable energy transition

News

BlackRock’s portfolio company New Green Power to supply electricity to Google

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Reliability and durability of heterojunction modules

Upcoming Webinars
July 10, 2024
9am (BST) / 10am (CEST)

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024