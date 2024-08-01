Subscribe To Premium
Quinbrook raises US$3 billion for Net Zero Power Fund

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Americas

Latest

Enstall acquires solar PV mounting system provider Schletter

OCI Energy sells 260MW ERCOT solar plant to Hyundai Engineering

Tax credit transfer market leans towards competitive sales

US Senate committee moves forward on Energy Permitting Reform Act

Sunnova reports reduced losses of US$79.7 million in Q2 2024 results

US senators seek to exclude Chinese PV manufacturers from IRA tax benefits

Australia: 1.4 million solar PV modules to reach end-of-life in 2025

S.C Group: From humble beginnings to global recognition

Wacker posts 55% drop in polysilicon sales in Q2 2024

A Quinbrook project
The NZPF is Quinbrook’s third capital-raising project this year, and takes the total amount raised by its funds to over US$4.3 billion. Image: Quinbrook.

Investment manager Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners has closed financing for its Net Zero Power Fund (NZPF), with US$3 billion of new capital commitments focused on the renewable energy transition.

The NZPF is Quinbrook’s third capital-raising project this year, and takes the total amount raised by its funds to over US$4.3 billion. In the latest round of funding, the company attracted investors from Australia, Canada, Finland, Norway, Sweden, the UK and the US, from a mix of pension funds, sovereign funds and insurers. Capital raised as part of the fund will be used to support renewable energy projects, and is the fifth successive fund raised by Quinbrook that focuses on clean power.

“This successful closing – Quinbrook’s largest to date – is a demonstration of the confidence our investors have in our differentiated investment strategies around project development, asset creation and business platform growth coupled with active asset management,” said Quinbrook co-founder and managing partner David Scaysbrook.

“We seek higher ‘value add’ returns from infrastructure opportunities offered by the energy transition that enable us to secure long term contracted revenues from top tier customers.”

Quinbrook noted that it had already invested over half of the total capital committed to the NZPF across a range of projects, including US solar-plus-storage developer Primergy Solar, which raised US$1.9 billion for its Gemini project two years ago, and the Supernode Storage Project, a 750MW battery energy storage system (BESS) in Australia. This year, the company raised a further US$600 million from US and European investors to support its Valley of Fire fund, which includes the Gemini project.

While Quinbrook has not specified how the remainder of its funds will be invested, it expects to announce its investments within the next 12 months.

The news is the latest positive development for the global solar finance sector, which is seeing record levels of investment this year. In the first half of 2024, debt financing alone reached a record US$12.2 billion, as the falling levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) in the sector, alongside the world’s looming climate change goals, make solar both a financially and environmentally attractive investment.

