Quinbrook raises US$3 billion for Net Zero Power Fund

“This successful closing – Quinbrook’s largest to date – is a demonstration of the confidence our investors have in our differentiated investment strategies around project development, asset creation and business platform growth coupled with active asset management,” said Quinbrook co-founder and managing partner David Scaysbrook.

“We seek higher ‘value add’ returns from infrastructure opportunities offered by the energy transition that enable us to secure long term contracted revenues from top tier customers.”

Quinbrook noted that it had already invested over half of the total capital committed to the NZPF across a range of projects, including US solar-plus-storage developer Primergy Solar, which raised US$1.9 billion for its Gemini project two years ago, and the Supernode Storage Project, a 750MW battery energy storage system (BESS) in Australia. This year, the company raised a further US$600 million from US and European investors to support its Valley of Fire fund, which includes the Gemini project.

While Quinbrook has not specified how the remainder of its funds will be invested, it expects to announce its investments within the next 12 months.

The news is the latest positive development for the global solar finance sector, which is seeing record levels of investment this year. In the first half of 2024, debt financing alone reached a record US$12.2 billion, as the falling levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) in the sector, alongside the world’s looming climate change goals, make solar both a financially and environmentally attractive investment.