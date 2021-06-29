SWEPCO welcomes proposals for solar power provision up to 300MW

SWEPCO has issued requests for solar and other renewables to power its service area. Image: T-Solar.

Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) yesterday issued three requests for proposals (RFP), one of which was for renewable, short-term solar power up to 300MW.

The solar resources must be a minimum of 50MW, be interconnected to SWEPCO’s transmission system within the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) and be in the SWEPCO service area.

A subsidiary of American Electric Power, Shreveport, Louisiana-based SWEPCO’s RFPs ask for bids for the purchase of renewable energy. It is also looking for wind resources up to 3GW and short-term accredited deliverable capacity up to 250MW.

The proposals are due by 12 August this year, can be submitted via SWEPCO’s website and will be subject to regulatory approval.