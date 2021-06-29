Solar Media
News

SWEPCO welcomes proposals for solar power provision up to 300MW

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Projects
Americas

Latest

SWEPCO welcomes proposals for solar power provision up to 300MW

News

Extreme weather protection: How to ‘weatherise’ a solar installation

Featured Articles, Features

Soltec lands bifacial tracker deal with Statkraft for 234MW of solar projects in Spain

News

JinkoSolar, Canadian Solar IPO plans accelerate with STAR Market applications

News

Svevind Energy signs MOU with Kazakh government for 45GW renewable plant

News

Investor Partners Group acquires community solar and storage developer Dimension

News

UK’s Climate Change Committee: renewables should meet 70% of demand by 2035

News

Solar bidders awarded 2.2GW in Polish renewables auctions

News

Mainstream Renewable Power boosts Vietnamese portfolio with new acquisition

News

1366 Technologies and Hunt Perovskite merge, secure US$25m in funding

News
SWEPCO has issued requests for solar and other renewables to power its service area. Image: T-Solar.

Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) yesterday issued three requests for proposals (RFP), one of which was for renewable, short-term solar power up to 300MW.  

The solar resources must be a minimum of 50MW, be interconnected to SWEPCO’s transmission system within the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) and be in the SWEPCO service area.

A subsidiary of American Electric Power, Shreveport, Louisiana-based SWEPCO’s RFPs ask for bids for the purchase of renewable energy. It is also looking for wind resources up to 3GW and short-term accredited deliverable capacity up to 250MW.

The proposals are due by 12 August this year, can be submitted via SWEPCO’s website and will be subject to regulatory approval.

american electric power, request for proposals, SWEPCO

Read Next

American Electric Power subsidiary issues new RFP for renewables and storage projects

March 8, 2021
Energy company American Electric Power (AEP) has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for off-take on new utility-scale new solar, wind, and battery energy storage systems located in the PJM Interconnection area.

Puerto Rico issues RFP for 1.5GW renewables and energy storage

February 23, 2021
The island of Puerto Rico has issued a request for proposals (RFP) to construct 1GW of renewable energy capacity and 500MW of battery energy storage on the island.

Appalachian Power issues RFP for 300MW of solar and wind

February 16, 2021
Appalachian Power has issued a Request for Proposals (RFPs) for up to 300MW of solar and/or wind power, in what is the first in a series the supplier is set to issue.

US ROUND-UP: NextEra Energy Partners expands solar portfolio, AEP Energy Partners seeks PPAs

November 5, 2020
A round-up of the latest news from the US solar sector, as NextEra Energy Partners builds its green energy portfolio, AEP Energy Partners seeks PPAs and stocks drop in the wake of election results.

American Electric Power subsidiary seeks solar output in PJM area

August 4, 2020
American Electric Power is seeking proposals for off-take from new solar plants located in the PJM powerpool area, a regional transmission organisation for US 13 states and the District of Columbia.

8minute signs PPA with community energy groups for 250MW /150MWh California solar-plus-storage plant

June 17, 2020
Two of California’s Community Choice Aggregators (CCAs) have signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with 8minute Solar Energy for a 250MW solar PV plant with 150MWh of battery storage.

00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds