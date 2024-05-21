Appalachian Power seeks 1.1GW of renewables in new RFP

The first RFP seeks 800MW of projects under purchase and sale agreements (PSA). Preferential treatment will be given to projects in Virginia or West Virginia. They must have a minimum capacity of 50MW for solar and wind and 10MW for BESS.

The second RFP seeks 300MW of solar and wind projects via long-term power purchase agreements (PPA) which include any renewable energy certificates associated with a project. Solar projects must have a minimum capacity of 5MW and wind projects must be at least 50MW.

Appalachian Power said that it may pursue additional resources beyond 300MW, depending on the results of the RFP.

Eligible projects for both RFPs must be operational by December 2028. They must all be connected to the regional PJM interconnection and have a completed PJM System Impact Study.

Appalachian Power also issued a separate RFP for renewable energy certificates for eligible projects, with contract terms between five and 30 years starting on 1st January 2027.

Proposals are due by 16th July 2024.

Appalachian Power is a subsidiary of US utility American Electric Power (AEP). AEP sold off its New Mexico PV portfolio in January for US$230 million as part of a shift towards regulated markets and transmission operations.