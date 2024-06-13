Subscribe To Premium
Swift Solar bags US$27 million for US perovskite development

By Will Norman
Swift Solar bags US$27 million for US perovskite development

Tongwei modules combining breakthrough technology with carbon reduction

EBRD, Goldbeck Solar to develop 500MW solar PV in Ukraine

SNEC 2024: PV Tech reports live from the world’s biggest solar trade show

‘This is the natural progression’: Kiwa Group on the future of PV reliability testing

Intersolar Europe 2024: module suppliers and inverter manufacturers preview products ahead of leading solar expo

Australia: IFM, QIC seal largest multi-state renewable energy PPA worth 500GWh per annum

Burns & McDonnell begins construction on Consumers Energy’s 250MWac Michigan PV project

JinkoSolar 182mm TOPCon module reaches 25.42% conversion efficiency

Origis Energy commissions 200MW New Mexico PV plant with Tri-state PPA

Commercially viable perovskite cells are yet to enter the market due to the material’s volatility. Image: Niels van Loon.

US solar technology company Swift Solar has secured US$27 million to develop its perovskite tandem solar cell manufacturing activities.

The funding was delivered in a Series A financing round led by Eni Next, the corporate venture capital arm of Italian energy company Eni. Other investors included Stamford University, Good Growth Capital and deeptech investor Fontinalis Partners.

Swift said that the funds will support its efforts to scale “efficient and stable tandem technology” ahead of its apparent plans to break ground on a manufacturing facility. Stability has been the major stumbling block for the industrial development of perovskite tandem products to date, as the material suffers degradation when exposed to the elements.

This financial raise builds on the US$7 million the company received from the US Department of Energy (DOE) last month as part of a raft of investments into thin-film and silicon-based domestic solar manufacturing projects.

Joel Jean, co-founder and CEO of Swift Solar, claimed that: “Swift Solar will bring advanced solar manufacturing back to the US and strengthen our domestic renewable energy sector.”

He continued: “Solar is the future of energy—not just clean energy. Our advanced perovskite solar cells can outperform anything currently available on the market. People may not realise that solar manufacturing today is concentrated in China and Southeast Asia.”

Recently, Chinese solar manufacturing giant JinkoSolar developed a perovskite-tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) hybrid solar cell with a 33.24% conversion efficiency, as interest in perovskite grows.

In a public statement, Swift Solar claimed: “Perovskite solar cell production involves less material and less energy, which will drive down manufacturing costs and carbon pollution. The perovskite supply chain could be based entirely in the US and aligned countries, creating a major opportunity to expand domestic manufacturing. The performance gains and cost reductions from perovskite technology have the potential to decrease the cost of solar energy by up to 30%.”

consumers energy

Burns & McDonnell begins construction on Consumers Energy’s 250MWac Michigan PV project

June 12, 2024
Burns & McDonnell has started construction on Consumers Energy’s 297MWdc/250MWac solar project in the US state of Michigan.
The escalante solar project in New Mexico

Origis Energy commissions 200MW New Mexico PV plant with Tri-state PPA

June 12, 2024
US renewables developer Origis Energy has commissioned the 200MW Escalante solar project in New Mexico alongside non-for-profit electricity utility Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association.
RWE commissioned the Gazules solar park in Andalusia, Spain

RWE begins construction on 150MW Illinois PV plant

June 12, 2024
The Casey Fork solar project in Jefferson County, Illinois, will bring RWE’s total renewables capacity in Illinois to 750MW
The plant has already shipped its first US-made TOPCon modules earlier this year. Image: Thomas Koerner via LinkedIn.

Canadian Solar launches 5GW TOPCon module assembly plant in Texas

June 12, 2024
Module manufacturer Canadian Solar has inaugurated its first production facility in the US with a 5GW TOPCon module assembly plant.
us doe
Premium

Complying with UL 3741: Are rooftop solar projects adequately protecting firefighters?

June 12, 2024
Prominent fire safety experts, solar professionals and veteran firefighters have serious concerns about new PV hazard control solutions.
Workers installing a solar panel - Image: Ricardo Gomez Angel via Unsplash.

US solar module prices: ‘AD/CVD is freezing the market’, says Anza

June 11, 2024
The price of solar PV modules has hit bottom in the US, in response to the latest antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) petition and solar tariffs.

