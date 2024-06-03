JinkoSolar unveils TOPCon perovskite tandem solar cell with 33.24% conversion efficiency

“This milestone breakthrough once again highlights JinkoSolar’s determination to continuously push the boundaries through strong technological innovation capabilities,” said JinkoSolar CTO Dr Jin Hao. “It also lays a solid technical foundation for the company’s continuous development.”

The news follows considerable investment into the tandem solar cell field, with fellow Chinese manufacturer LONGi announcing a similar crystalline silicon-perovskite cell with a power conversion efficiency of 33.9% late last year. In its announcement, LONGi noted that the maximum theoretical power conversion efficiency for such tandem cells could be as high as 43%, so there is ample space for further innovation in this type of cell technology.

JinkoSolar’s work is also notable considering its cell has a higher power conversion efficiency than other leading TOPCon cells. For instance, DAH Solar, which began construction on a new TOPCon manufacturing plant last month, unveiled a new TOPCon cell earlier this year, with a power conversion efficiency of 26.5%.

Last month, JinkoSolar also provided more than one million TOPCon modules to Move On Energy’s 650MW solar park in Germany, as TOPCon products begin to account for more of the company’s business.

However, the company is one of many leading Chinese module manufacturers to have endured losses in the first quarter of 2024. PV Tech Premium reports that JinkoSolar, Trina Solar, LONGi, JA Solar and Canadian solar all suffered year-on-year losses in the first quarter of the year, with JinkoSolar’s profits calling by 29.09%.