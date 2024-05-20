Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

US DOE invests US$71 million in thin-film and silicon solar manufacturing projects

By Will Norman
Manufacturing, Cell Processing, Fab & Facilities, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Materials, Policy, Thin-Film
Americas

Latest

US DOE invests US$71 million in thin-film and silicon solar manufacturing projects

News

New technologies, new issues

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Iberdrola fully acquires US subsidiary Avangrid

News

FRV enters Finnish market with 600MW solar PV portfolio

News

Generadora Metropolitana begins commercial operation at 480MW Chile PV plant

News

Arevon, CenterPoint Energy break ground on 228MW Indiana PV plant

News

Avintia Energía and Plenitude to build 850MW solar portfolio in Spain

News

Trump win to jeopardise US$1 trillion in US energy investment, says Wood Mackenzie

News

PV Price Watch: n-type polysilicon price falls to US$5.5/kg

Features, Editors' Blog

SEIA: over quarter of solar systems installed since IRA passage in US

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
First Solar was by far the largest recipient of Department of Energy funding. Credit: First Solar

The US Department of Energy (DOE) will invest US$71 million into specific solar manufacturing projects across the value chain.

Under two funding vehicles – the Silicon Solar Manufacturing and Dual-Use Photovoltaics Incubator funding program and the Advancing US Thin-Film Solar Photovoltaics funding program – the DOE said the investment will “address gaps in the domestic solar manufacturing capacity for supply chain including equipment, silicon ingots and wafers, and both silicon and thin-film solar cell manufacturing.”

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Thin-film funding

By far the largest beneficiary of funds is Cadmium Telluride (CdTe) thin-film solar manufacturer First Solar, which bagged US$21 million in two separate investments of US$15 million and US$6 million for its facilities in Ohio and Arizona.

Thin-film solar firms generally received a higher proportion of investment than silicon-based companies. The DOE said that it identified CdTe technology in particular as “an opportunity to expand domestic production of solar panels” in its Solar Photovoltaics Supply Chain Review.

Indeed, CdTe has become the dominant commercial thin-film product in the solar industry and is uniquely isolated from the global silicon supply chain that ties silicon-based solar manufacturers to production sites in China. Trade tensions between the US and China have been mounting of late.

Next-generation tandem solar companies also secured funding, notably perovskite solar companies CubicPV and Swift Solar, which received US$6 million and US$7 million respectively.

The full list of thin-film projects to receive funding is as follows:

  • First Solar (Tempe, AZ and Perrysburg, OH): US$15 million
  • Swift Solar (San Carlos, CA): US$7 million
  • Cubic PV (Bedford, MA): US$6 million
  • First Solar (Tempe, AZ and Perrysburg, OH): US$6 million
  • Tandem PV (San Jose, CA): US$4.7 million
  • Tau Science (Redwood City, CA): US$2.1 million
  • 5N Plus (Montreal, Canada): US$1.6 million
  • Brightspot Automation (Boulder, CO): US$1.6 million

The DOE said that of these eight projects, four will develop efficiencies and resilience for CdTe systems and four will focus on tandem thin-film products like perovskite and copper indium gallium diselenide (CIGS).

The DOE said that the investment package advances the Biden administration’s Justice40 Initiative, which seeks to ensure that 40% of “overall benefits” from federal climate investments go to disadvantaged communities.

Silicon support

The DOE also selected three projects to bring silicon wafer and cell manufacturing to the US. This includes South Carolina-based solar manufacturing Silfab, which is building a 1GW solar cell facility to produce n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cells.

Wafer production has so far failed to benefit from the manufacturing incentives introduced under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to the same extent as cell and particularly module production. So far, the only confirmed, large-scale wafer production is being developed in the state of Georgia by Korean-owned solar manufacturer Qcells.

Last week, PV Tech Premium looked at the potential for the US to onshore wafer and polysilicon production capacity, and the challenges that it faces if it is to realise this potential.

The DOE said that the investments would “support the development of technologies” to bring wafer and cell capacity onshore, and “enable new solar companies to prove out their technologies with the goal of becoming eligible to apply for capital to scale-up manufacturing, accelerating their path to commercialisation.”

The remaining seven recipients are engaged in dual-use PV products, such as building-integrated PV (BIPV) and deploying in the transport sector.

The full list of silicon-based recipients is as follows:

  • Ubiquity Solar (Hazelwood, MO): US$11.2 million
  • Silfab Solar Cells (Fort Mill, SC): US$5 million
  • Re:Build Manufacturing (Nashua, NH): US$1.9 million
  • Appalachian Renewable Power (Stewart, OH): US$1.6 million
  • GAF Energy (San Jose, CA): US$1.6 million
  • Noria Energy Holdings (Sausalito, CA): US$1.6 million
  • Wabash (Lafayette, IN): US$1.6 million
  • The R&D Lab (Petaluma, CA): US$1 million
  • RCAM Technologies (Boulder, CO): US$600,000
  • Silfab Solar WA (Bellingham, WA): US$400,000

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

21 May 2024
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 21-22 May 2024, will be our third PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2025 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
c-si manufacturing, cadmium telluride, department of energy, finance, first solar, pv modules, silfab solar, solar cell, solar pv, thin-film, us, wafer manufacturing

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SEIA: over quarter of solar systems installed since IRA passage in US

News

Trump win to jeopardise US$1 trillion in US energy investment, says Wood Mackenzie

News

PV Price Watch: n-type polysilicon price falls to US$5.5/kg

Features, Editors' Blog

DOC opens AD/CVD investigation into Southeast Asian solar cells

News

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Sydney, Australia

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Napa, USA

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
May 22, 2024
London, UK

Solar trackers: rapid installation and algorithmic optimisation

Upcoming Webinars
May 29, 2024
11am (EDT) / 5pm (CEST)

Advancing TOPCon PV Technology: The innovation behind ASTRO N7 and N7s modules

Upcoming Webinars
May 30, 2024
11am (CEST)
© Solar Media Limited 2024