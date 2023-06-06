Swiss Axpo enters Spanish market with 200MW PV plant

One of Axpo’s existing projects in Germany. Image: Axpo Deutschland

Swiss renewable energy developer Axpo has entered the Spanish PV market with a 200MW solar plant in the province of Castilla y León.

The company will begin construction of the project in September this year, with operations expected by the end of 2024 when 3,650,000 solar PV modules will be deployed at the site over 307 hectares. Supply and power purchase agreements associated with the project were not revealed.

Antoine Millioud, head of the solar division at Axpo said: “The start of construction of one of our largest solar plants in the Spanish market is a major milestone for Axpo’s solar development business in Spain. Thanks to our existing know-how in the market and our solar know-how along the entire value chain, we are optimally positioned.”

Axpo said that it has plans to add 10GW of capacity to its portfolio by 2030. In November last year, it announced plans for 1.2GW of PV capacity in its native Switzerland alone.

Some large PV announcements have been made in the Spanish market of late. British oil giant Shell announced the purchase of over 1GW of Spanish solar assets last week, and a joint venture between Iberdrola and the sovereign fund of Norway recently announced plans to invest in 1.3GW of Spanish renewables.