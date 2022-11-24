Axpo targets 1.2GW of solar PV in Switzerland by 2030

Federal Parliament in Switzerland implemented measures this Fall for the acceleration of solar PV installation. Image: Kosala Bandara via Flickr.

Energy trader Axpo has expanded its solar ambitions in Switzerland with the development of 1.2GW of solar PV by 2030 in the Alps and residential areas.

This marks a six-fold expansion for the company and it comes after temporary simplifications of the political framework conditions for alpine installations.

During its fall session the Federal Parliament created prerequisites to the fast expansion of ground-mounted solar PV plants in the country with subsidies in place for projects – of up to 60% of the total cost of the investment – that have reached commercial operation to the grid before the end of 2025, according to Axpo.

The company expects an investment of around CHF1.5 billion (US$1.59 billion) for the expansion of its solar PV capacity that currently sits at 0.2GW in Switzerland.

Christoph Brand, CEO at Axpo, said: “The new framework conditions approved by the government, which make these types of investments possible, and higher market prices for electricity enable this offensive.”

The first projects in the Alps are underway with a 10MWp ground-mounted plant in the Canton of Grisons to start construction in Spring 2024 and commercial operations expected in Spring 2025.