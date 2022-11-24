Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Axpo targets 1.2GW of solar PV in Switzerland by 2030

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Axpo targets 1.2GW of solar PV in Switzerland by 2030

News

Enel launches clean energy C&I retail programme in US to avoid PPAs

News

‘Their recipe for incentivising batteries is to punish solar’: CALSSA exec hits out at California NEM proposal

News

The importance of understanding the input parameters of PAN files

Featured Articles, Features, Long Reads

European consortium begins perovskite-silicon tandem cell research project

News

Spain’s latest auction round ends with no winning bids for solar

News

Prescinto enters European market with AI-powered PV efficiency software in Greece

News

Masdar inks 100MW solar PV agreement in Turkmenistan

News

Nigeria signs MOU for solar mini-grids financed by carbon credits from flare gas capture projects

News

LONGi setting up 10GW solar module manufacturing plant in China’s Guangdong

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Federal Parliament in Switzerland implemented measures this Fall for the acceleration of solar PV installation. Image: Kosala Bandara via Flickr.

Energy trader Axpo has expanded its solar ambitions in Switzerland with the development of 1.2GW of solar PV by 2030 in the Alps and residential areas.

This marks a six-fold expansion for the company and it comes after temporary simplifications of the political framework conditions for alpine installations.

During its fall session the Federal Parliament created prerequisites to the fast expansion of ground-mounted solar PV plants in the country with subsidies in place for projects – of up to 60% of the total cost of the investment – that have reached commercial operation to the grid before the end of 2025, according to Axpo.

The company expects an investment of around CHF1.5 billion (US$1.59 billion) for the expansion of its solar PV capacity that currently sits at 0.2GW in Switzerland.

Christoph Brand, CEO at Axpo, said: “The new framework conditions approved by the government, which make these types of investments possible, and higher market prices for electricity enable this offensive.”

The first projects in the Alps are underway with a 10MWp ground-mounted plant in the Canton of Grisons to start construction in Spring 2024 and commercial operations expected in Spring 2025.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
axpo, ground mount solar, permitting, swiss alps, switzerland

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

Utility-scale solar installs in Spain to jump 25% but renewables auctions ‘not so attractive’ – UNEF

November 10, 2022
Spain is on track to install more than 4GW of utility-scale solar in 2022, a 25% increase on last year’s figures, according to José Donoso, head of the country’s PV association, UNEF.

EU plans to fast-track solar permitting via emergency regulation

November 9, 2022
The European Commission today proposed a temporary emergency regulation to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy in the face of the energy crisis and the knock-on effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Erthos secures deals to install ‘earth-mounted’ solar tech at 121MW of projects

November 2, 2022
Erthos, an Arizona-based energy technology company and creator of Earth Mount Solar PV, has announced 14MW of contracted projects and a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for a 107MW single project.

Meyer Burger board agrees capital raise to fund manufacturing buildout to 3GW

November 1, 2022
Meyer Burger has approved a capital raise to fund a buildout of the company’s manufacturing capacity for solar cells and modules to approximately 3GW.

Strong demand for European solar PPAs despite price rises

October 18, 2022
Demand for solar and wind power purchase agreements (PPAs) in Europe remains strong despite sustained price hikes, research from LevelTen Energy suggests.
PV Tech Premium

AES off to a ‘head start’ in IRA race but more needs to be done to unlock US deployment, says exec  

October 11, 2022
AES Corporation has gotten a “head start” in the race to deploy renewables in the US following the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), said its chief development officer for clean energy.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

European consortium begins perovskite-silicon tandem cell research project

News

Spain’s latest auction round ends with no winning bids for solar

News

Canadian Solar to focus on n-type TOPCon moving forward, with 30% of total shipments for 2023

News

Nigeria signs MOU for solar mini-grids financed by carbon credits from flare gas capture projects

News

Inverter provider Solinteg bids to reach 10GW of manufacturing capacity

News

LONGi setting up 10GW solar module manufacturing plant in China’s Guangdong

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain

Energy Storage Summit 2023

Solar Media Events
February 22, 2023
Leonardo Royal Hotel London Tower Bridge

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
March 14, 2023
Berlin, Germany

Large Scale Solar Europe 2023

Solar Media Events
March 21, 2023
Lisbon, Portugal

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 6, 2023
Napa, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2022