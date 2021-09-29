Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

TCL to partner Zhonghuan Semiconductor for Malaysian cell facility as G12 wafer output soars

By Carrie Xiao
Cell Processing, Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing, Materials
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

TCL to partner Zhonghuan Semiconductor for Malaysian cell facility as G12 wafer output soars

News

UK developer plots 1GW of solar on retired coal sites

News

Meyer Burger to set up 400MW module manufacturing plant in the US

News

Soltec reaches record order backlog, warns of logistics disruptions

News

Proposed US solar manufacturing act gathers steam as crucial commerce department decision looms

News

Enphase expectant of rapid growth after entering Brazilian solar market

News

RES gets green light to develop France’s ‘largest’ floating solar project

News

Quinbrook acquires major 350MW UK solar-plus-storage site

News

Plans revealed for 10GW green hydrogen project in Mauritania

News

Unlocking floating PV’s power potential

Featured Articles, Features
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor’s booth at SNEC 2019. Image: PV Tech.

Solar wafer provider Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor (TZS) is to collaborate with parent company TCL Technology on a solar cell plant in Malaysia.  

Local media reports state that TCL, the Chinese technology major which acquired TZS last year, confirmed at a recent industry event that it is to establish a solar cell facility in Malaysia through a joint venture with TZS in a bid to accelerate its globalisation.

No specific details of the facility were, however, provided at the event.

Speaking at the 2021 Forum of Transformation, Upgradation and Globalisation of Chinese Enterprises event, TCL chairman Dongsheng Li spoke of the company’s transformation from a consumer electronics company to one which focused on a broader set of technologies, including global manufacturing and R&D.

Li added that TZS had responded to market conditions to target a leading position in the renewables materials market, aided by parent company TCL’s globalisation initiatives and upgrades to its product technology and manufacturing capacity.

Last month TZS confirmed that its H1 operating income more than doubled year-on-year to RMB17.6 billion (US$2.72 billion), leading to a 160% surge in net profit to RMB1.89 billion (US$292 million).

Those results came on the back of a steady ramp-up of TZS’ wafer manufacturing capacity, which itself was built around a ramp of G12 210mm x 210mm solar wafers. Earlier this week in response to questions from investors, TZS revealed that it produced 5.5GW of G12 wafers in the second quarter, a 23% increase on the 4.5GW produced in Q1 2021.

TZS’ total mono wafer capacity stood at 70GW as of 30 June 2021, more than half – 56% – is of the G12 wafer size. Furthermore, TZS has laid claiming to leading the market in G12 wafers, stating that its market share exceeded 90% in the first half of the year.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
g12, malaysia, manufacturing, solar cells, tcl technology, tzs, wafers, zhonghuan semiconductor

Read Next

PODCAST: The changing shape of US solar explained, Europe’s power markets go haywire

September 20, 2021
The US solar policy landscape is shifting at breakneck speed, with new incentives and trade tariffs promising to alter the shape of the industry for the coming decade. Luckily Andy Colthorpe and Liam Stoker are here to decipher the changes in the September 2021 episode of the Solar Media Podcast.

JinkoSolar acknowledges US shipment issues as it upgrades module capacity forecast, eyes n-type expansion

September 15, 2021
Leading ‘Solar Module Super League’ manufacturer JinkoSolar has said it is addressing the reliability of shipments to the US market, while also upgrading its module capacity forecast for this year and teasing an expansion of n-type cell capacity.
PV Tech Premium

ANALYSIS: What the DOE’s Solar Futures Study can teach us about PV’s next steps

September 13, 2021
Following the release of the US Department’s Solar Futures Study, Liam Stoker assesses the downstream and upstream trends that must be realised for US solar to fulfil its potential.

LONGi, Jinko and JA Solar launch module standardisation drive

September 9, 2021
Three of the solar industry’s leading manufacturers have launched a standardisation drive aimed at creating a standard for module sizing and mounting hole spacing.

Future industrial solar PV technologies: Champion cell announcements versus industrial reality

September 6, 2021
Radovan Kopecek and Joris Libal analyse recent efficiency announcements against the backdrop of new and emerging solar PV technologies, and plot the course for solar’s next steps.

Tongwei increases cell prices for second time in a month as poly pricing edges upwards

September 1, 2021
Solar manufacturer Tongwei increased the prices of its cells for the second time in a month on Monday, with polysilicon pricing also edging upwards this week.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

RES gets green light to develop France’s ‘largest’ floating solar project

News

174 Power, TotalEnergies break ground on behind-the-meter solar plant in Texas

News

Moroccan solar-wind mega hybrid unveiled

News

Premier Energies gets funding to support cell, module manufacturing expansion

News

India’s PLI solar manufacturing scheme receives 55GW of bids

News

ARENA to support Australian microgrids with new funding

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

Free Webinar: Efficiency limits for PERC, TOPCon, HJT and IBC cell production

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

An inverter’s role in delivering high availability and low LCOE for a new era of utility-scale solar

Upcoming Webinars
October 20, 2021
3pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021