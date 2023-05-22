Subscribe
TDK’s VC arm opens US$150 million energy transition investment fund, targeting Europe and the US

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
TDK’s new fund will mark its first foray in Europe as it will target startups in the energy and clean tech industry. Image: Unsplash

Japanese electronics company TDK Company’s subsidiary TDK Ventures has launched a US$150 million fund to invest in energy and climate technology startups.

The new fund – dubbed Fund EX1, for energy transformation – will target companies in the US and its first foray in Europe.

Hong Kong-based lithium-ion rechargeable batteries specialist Amperex Technology Limited will Fund EX1’s limited partner.

TDK Ventures has in the past invested in the climate technology industry with investments in battery-upcycling company Ascend Elements, smart electrical-panel company Span.io, off-grid back-up power-solutions company GenCell and green hydrogen company Verdagy among others.

Noboru Saito, president and CEO of TDK Corporation, said: “With this new funding, we are doubling down on our efforts to contribute toward innovations in electrification and decarbonisation, as these two areas are helping to solve society’s toughest problems.

