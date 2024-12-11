Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Features, Guest Blog

How terrain-following trackers are helping boost PV project viability

By Nick Price and Dalton Ruddell
Power Plants, Balance of System
Americas

Latest

Juniper, First Solar sign 1GW module supply deal for Indian solar PV

News

Enfinity Global secures €165 million in finance for 147MW Italian solar portfolio

News

NREL says thinner, taller solar modules contributing to increased rate of breakages

News

Solar Landscape raises US$847 million for C&I rooftop portfolio

News

India adds cells to ALMM from June 2026

News

How terrain-following trackers are helping boost PV project viability

Features, Guest Blog

Australia awards 2.8GW of solar in first CIS tender round

News

EBRD to support Romania’s second renewable power auction, targeting 2GW of solar PV

News

EDP Renewables commissions 103MW Italian solar portfolio

News

Recurrent Energy signs Spanish PPA with ‘major’ US tech firm

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Terrain following solar trackers on uneven PV plant
With premium sites for solar developments increasingly difficult to find, terrain-following systems are becoming the go-to technology. Image: Nextracker.

The solar industry is at a tipping point with terrain-following trackers. This innovative technology is transforming solar installations by significantly reducing grading requirements and mitigating a range of vexing environmental concerns. Now poised for wider adoption, this innovation is expanding the viability of solar projects to a greater variety of landscapes.

Using the land as it is given to us

Until recently, extensive grading was usually required to establish a level gradient on land used for utility-scale solar installations. This essential step enabled proper alignment of the rigid mechanical structures that needed to be built in a single plane.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Grading, however, is labour-intensive and costly and introduces the risk of unknowns to a project, often requiring rework and remediation above initial estimates of total earthwork. Moreover, this earthwork disrupts the natural landscape, substantially increases the project’s carbon footprint and requires extensive remediation of disturbed areas through reseeding and other vegetation management.

Terrain-following trackers are specifically designed for optimal function on uneven or sloped terrain. By conforming to the natural contours of the land, terrain-following trackers maximise the energy captured by solar panels, significantly reducing grading requirements, sometimes by as much as 100%, though typically between 70% and 80%.

Terrain-following trackers are not new. They were introduced in the early 2010s and made commercially viable for utility-scale projects in 2019. Innovative solar tracker manufacturers have used them to broaden the range and suitability of sites for solar projects that were not previously considered for development. However, initial adoption was slow due to developers’ preferences for flatland installations, and like other disruptive technologies, they were less inclined to switch without a proven track record and installation.

As more sustainable solutions in solar construction are implemented, we are seeing new environmental regulations emerge, including grading restrictions aimed at minimising land disruption and preserving natural ecosystems.

Opening up challenging sites

Today, with premium sites for solar developments increasingly difficult to find, terrain-following systems are becoming the go-to technology.

At Burns & McDonnell, more than half of solar projects currently in design or construction incorporate terrain-following trackers. This is a dramatic increase from as recently as 2023, when these systems were rarely specified. This growing popularity, especially on larger-scale projects exceeding 200MW, can be attributed to several factors:

  • Lower costs: On larger installations that would require extensive grading with conventional systems, terrain-following trackers offer a more favourable value proposition on many projects. It is prudent and highly recommended to perform a cost analysis of installation size, terrain complexity, labour costs and other project-specific factors to verify the overall benefits. For two solar projects now under construction by Burns & McDonnell in Illinois and Michigan, for example, the cost analysis showed that grading expenses exceeded the purchase and installation costs of terrain-following tracking equipment. In both cases, the analysis showed that using terrain-following trackers would reduce the amount of earth to be moved from more than 250,000 cubic yards to less than 50,000 cubic yards. Additionally, the use of these trackers decreases the installation time spent by crews in the field.
  • Greater sustainability: Bulldozers and other heavy equipment used to level solar sites and seed groundcover consume significant amounts of diesel fuel and create a sizable carbon footprint. In addition to minimising the civil work required, terrain-following trackers can also potentially reduce the amount of steel needed for foundations, resulting in more sustainable solar installations.
  • Fewer environmental risks: A site’s topography reflects the weather events and geological processes that shaped it. By preserving the natural landscape and existing topsoil, terrain-following trackers help maintain existing site drainage patterns and vegetation — minimizing erosion and stabilization risks, as natural water flows follow their original paths and natural vegetation keeps the soil stabilized.

How terrain following trackers work

With conventional tracker systems, extensive site levelling is often required prior to pile installation because the tubes holding the panels and trackers must be installed in a straight line.

Tests on Nextracker’s NX Horizon XTR projects of both the mechanical and structural components, as well as the effect on the drive system, have shown that a certain amount of natural bending can occur with no negative impacts. The real technology breakthrough was a demonstration that bending on NX Horizon XTR projects occurs naturally during field installation with no requirements for fabrication equipment for material bending because the tubes will naturally follow the contours of pilings as they are set in the ground.

While there may be some additional costs for larger and heavier-gauge tracker components, these added costs are only a fraction of the savings that can be expected from reduced need for grading, labour and other site work.

On a utility-scale solar project currently underway in Illinois, the earthworks associated with tracker installation on the site has been nearly eliminated because of the NX Horizon XTR tracker that is being installed combined with slightly higher pile heights.

Impact on site considerations

Commercial solar farms are typically built on farmland chosen for their smooth and flat terrain with favourable landscape. Many prime locations in Texas, the South and Southwestern US have already been converted to solar farms, prompting developers to explore more opportunities in the Midwest, where demand for renewable energy is growing and land availability is often greater.

When considering options, developers should weigh a range of factors concerning the use of terrain-following trackers. It is crucial to understand the technological capabilities and operational limits of the terrain-following trackers currently on the market. For instance, slope gradients on most sites generally do not exceed 10% due to constructability or safety concerns.

These images present grading analysis results for a confidential solar project in Illinois, USA. It shows the volumes necessary for the installation of Nextracker’s single-axis tracker systems, NX Horizon (Horizon) and NX Horizon-XTR (XTR). This report also provides a comparison showing the reduction in earthwork and disturbed area attributed to the XTR tracker, a terrain following system. Image: Nextracker.

Cost savings and reduced carbon footprint

Because single-axis terrain-following trackers have the flexibility to follow the natural grade of a site, they reduce the need for extensive grading and mitigate many of the risks associated with erosion, ground disturbances and construction.

On a recent project location in Australia, land use restrictions on a First Nations Aboriginal Heritage site meant that a terrain-following tracker was the only feasible option. Similar restrictions on grading and site work can be expected on the 30 million acres of environmentally sensitive land in the western US that have been recently opened for solar development by the US Bureau of Land Management.

Studies have shown that terrain-following tracker systems require up to 9,000 lbs. less steel per megawatt of output and 6,000 less cubic yards of grading per megawatt.

The cost savings and reduced carbon footprint associated with terrain-following trackers are now tipping the scales in their favour among solar project developers and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors.

All projects hinge on understanding the topographic variables specific to each solar project, and terrain-following tracking solutions are no exception. Preliminary site analyses should provide a detailed map of all site variables in order to align with the developer’s financial objectives, risk tolerance and sustainability goals.

Dalton Ruddell, PE, is a renewables development engineer who helps lead pre-construction efforts in the solar group at Burns & McDonnell. Nick Price is a senior director of global sales engineering at Nextracker.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
Burns & McDonnell, nextracker, site grading, solar trackers, terrain-following trackers, us, utility-scale solar

Read Next

A Juniper Green Energy solar project.

Juniper, First Solar sign 1GW module supply deal for Indian solar PV

December 11, 2024
Indian independent power producer Juniper Green Energy has signed a 1GW module supply deal with US module manufacturer First Solar.
Image: Solar Landscape.

Solar Landscape raises US$847 million for C&I rooftop portfolio

December 11, 2024
The money raised will support the development of the company’s C&I portfolio of more than 200 projects across the US.
SEIA’s compromise framework includes a carve-out for solar projects to be designated as Risk Category 2. Image: Avantus.

Avantus, Arizona Public Service ink 100MW solar PV PPA

December 10, 2024
Aside from the 100MW solar PV capacity, the Kitt Solar project is also paired with 400MWh of energy storage capacity.
The completed site will be one of the largest in the US. Image: Arevon

Arevon powers up 384MW/600MWh California solar-plus-storage site

December 10, 2024
Arevon said the project, in Kern County, brings its operational renewable energy capacity in California alone to over 3GW.
First Solar manufacturing plant
Premium

Limiting Chinese access to the 45X credit: In conversation with CEA and the SEMA Coalition

December 10, 2024
Representatives from the SEMA Coalition and CEA told PV Tech that the latest 45X proposal does not represent a threat to the 45X as a whole.
Aerial view of the Guayapo I&II solar park, Colombia's largest operational PV project

Enel powers 370MW solar PV project in Colombia

December 9, 2024
Located in the northern department of Atlantic, Enel says the Guayepo I and II project is the country’s largest operational solar site.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

EBRD to support Romania’s second renewable power auction, targeting 2GW of solar PV

News

Enel powers 370MW solar PV project in Colombia

News

Limiting Chinese access to the 45X credit: In conversation with CEA and the SEMA Coalition

News

Avantus, Arizona Public Service ink 100MW solar PV PPA

News

LONGi announces ‘strategic shift’ in Australia with new partnership

News

Meyer Burger bags US$39 million to aid restructuring after DESRI deal collapse

News

Upcoming Events

Maximising the Usable Energy of Home Battery Storage in Harsh Climates: Anker SOLIX’s Modular Design and Innovative Optimiser Technology

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 11, 2024
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

The Power Of Stability

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 12, 2024
9am GMT / 10am CET

Next-Level Energy Storage – Advances in Hardware, Software and AI Technology

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 18, 2024
9am GMT / 10am CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.