Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Tesla continues solar recovery as installs more than treble year-on-year

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Modules, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Tesla continues solar recovery as installs more than treble year-on-year

News

Solar-wind-energy storage hybrid to power Rio Tinto mine

News

Speed of US climate solutions must increase five-fold, says DOE director

News

Californian ratepayers could save US$120 billion by 2051 through growing DERs

News

Eni acquires 1GW of Spanish solar from Azora

News

The impact of quality assurance measures in the early stage of a solar project

Featured Articles, Features

NextEra Energy adds 1.84GW to renewables, energy storage backlog as profit slides

News

Meyer Burger mulls legal action after Oxford PV ends heterojunction solar cell partnership

News

Q&A: QEERI talks to PV Tech about desert soiling, abrasion and surprising temperature coefficient findings

Features, Interviews

China to install up to 65GW of PV this year, average installs could reach 90GW by 2025

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Sales of its Solar Roof product, shown here, were said to have risen significantly, however no precise figures were given. Image: Tesla.

Tesla reported retrofit solar installations of 85MW in Q2 2021, cementing its recovery from a worst-ever performance in the corresponding period last year.

Reporting its Q2 2021 performance late yesterday, Tesla noted that quarterly solar installations more than trebled year-on-year, bouncing back from a second quarter last year when the company installed just 27MW.

Tesla quarterly solar installations 2017 – 2021. Image: PV Tech.

Tesla also revealed that cash and loan solar deployments had more than quadrupled year-on-year in the quarter, while deployments of its Solar Roof product “grew substantially” both year-on-year and sequentially, however no specific figures for both were included within the disclosure.

The roll-out of Tesla’s Solar Roof product, first launched almost five years ago, has been beset by manufacturing delays and deployment issues. At the company’s last results disclosure in April Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company had made “significant mistakes” in roof assessment processes which had held the product back. It has been reported that problems with the product resulted in the dismissal of Tesla’s former head of its energy division RJ Johnson earlier this year.

Discussion related to the performance of Tesla’s solar business unit during the company’s conference call with analysts was limited, with Musk and his leadership team dedicating the significant majority of the call to both the performance of and manufacturing challenges related to the company’s energy storage division.

As reported by sister publication Energy-Storage.news, energy storage deployments also more than trebled in the second quarter. The company deployed 1,274MWh of energy storage in the three months ending 30 June 2021, a figure only beaten by the 1,584MWh it deployed in Q4 2020.  

Musk noted to analysts that production of energy storage units was being severely hampered by the global semiconductor chip shortage, with the firm devoting much of its attention to its automotive unit as a result. Tesla’s utility-scale energy storage product, the Megapack, is reportedly sold out until 2023.

On the back of a year-on-year trebling of sales in both solar and energy storage, revenues from the division soared to US$801 million, up 116.5% on the US$370 million recorded in Q2 2020. Cost of revenues from the division amounted to US$781 million, meaning the division returned to profit – US$20 million – its first quarterly profit since Q3 2020.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
elon musk, energy storage, manufacturing, megapack, powerwall, residential solar, solar roof, tesla, us solar

Read Next

Solar-wind-energy storage hybrid to power Rio Tinto mine

July 26, 2021
A solar-wind-energy storage hybrid project is to power a Madagascan mine after Rio Tinto signed a power purchase agreement with independent power producer CrossBoundary Energy.

BayWa r.e. rebrands Enable Energy as BayWa r.e Power Solutions

July 23, 2021
German solar developer and distributor BayWa r.e. has rebranded Enable Energy, which it acquired in September 2020, as BayWa r.e. Power Solutions

Renewable energy could provide 33-50% of US electricity by 2030, but unlikely to hit Biden 80% target

July 22, 2021
If current trends continue, renewable energy will provide roughly one-third of US electricity to the grid by 2030, although this could reach half if deployment increases

REC Silicon progressing towards 2023 Moses Lake restart as Biden policy agenda adds weight to business case

July 22, 2021
REC Silicon said it is continuing to work towards a restart of operations at its Moses Lake polysilicon production facility in the US, with the company buoyed by recent policy initiatives unveiled by US President Joe Biden.

Sunseap to build 2.2GWp floating solar project on Indonesian reservoir

July 21, 2021
Singapore-based solar developer Sunseap Group has secured a contract to build what it says will be the world’s largest floating PV project on the Indonesian island of Batam.

BNEF: Net zero could require 455GW of new solar capacity each year by 2030, with 20TW installed by 2050

July 21, 2021
At least 455GW of new solar PV capacity will need to be installed each year by the end of this decade for the world to reach net zero status by 2050, new analysis by BloombergNEF (BNEF) has found.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Meyer Burger mulls legal action after Oxford PV ends heterojunction solar cell partnership

News

Solar-wind-energy storage hybrid to power Rio Tinto mine

News

China to install up to 65GW of PV this year, average installs could reach 90GW by 2025

News

Q&A: QEERI talks to PV Tech about desert soiling, abrasion and surprising temperature coefficient findings

Features, Interviews

NextEra Energy adds 1.84GW to renewables, energy storage backlog as profit slides

News

Speed of US climate solutions must increase five-fold, says DOE director

News

Upcoming Events

LONGi’s Hi-MO N: N-type TopCon breakthroughs boost efficiency and energy yield for large scale PV

Upcoming Webinars
July 28, 2021
16:00-16:30 (CEST)

PV module technology for UK solar farms

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
July 29, 2021
Webinar

Shade modelling for utility-scale PV plants: Why it matters and what you should do about it

Upcoming Webinars
August 19, 2021
At 9am (PT) | 6pm (CEST)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021