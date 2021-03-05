Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Texas and Florida see small scale solar capacity jump

By Edith Hancock
Power Plants, Storage
Americas

Latest

Texas and Florida see small scale solar capacity jump

News

Wuxi Shangji adds to polysilicon supply with 52,700MT Daqo deal

News

EDP Renewables targets distributed generation in US after C2 Omega acquisition

News

New Indonesia-focused joint venture to invest US$500m in C&I solar market

News

Iberdrola adds 750MW to Spanish solar pipeline

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Funding for 200MW plant in Egypt; Q CELLS sells Texan solar park

News

DSD lands US$150m construction finance for C&I solar pipeline

News

New US Energy Secretary shakes up DOE, calls for ‘hundreds of gigawatts’ of new clean energy

News

US’ ‘largest’ floating solar farm completed in wine country

News

VIDEO: What’s the future of the solar industry?

Features
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Small scale (below 1MW) solar capacity growth across New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Arizona, Texas, Maryland and Florida. Image: EIA.

Small-scale solar installations in Texas and Florida got a boost last year thanks to incentives and policy changes in the states.

That’s according to a new report from the US Energy Information Administration, which shows that although California is still the country’s leading state for small-scale solar, others experienced rapid growth in 2020. A total of 4.5GW small scale solar capacity, which EIA defines as any installation smaller than 1MW in size, was added between December 2019 and 2020,

With 10.6GW, California had the most small-scale PV capacity of any US state, according to the report, accounting for just under a third (31%) of the entire small scale market. New Jersey and Massachusetts came just behind with 1.9GW and 1.8GW respectively.

Despite having smaller overall capacity figures, Texas and Florida’s small scale solar generation grew significantly last year. Texas’ capacity grew 63% to 1,093MW, while Florida added 282MW and hit 773MW, representing an uptick of 57%, EIA said. The report noted that certain restrictions on leased solar systems were eased in Florida in April 2018, paving the way for future growth. Before then, the Florida Public Service Commission restricted electricity sales from leased systems, but now with this policy removed, residential solar PV has become “financially feasible”, EIA said, resulting in what it called “immense” growth across the state.

Explaining the growth in Texas, it cited the state’s property tax exemptions that have “encouraged small scale solar growth in the state”.

Solar power generation in Texas proved resilient compared with fossil fuel generation this winter as the state faced extreme weather conditions and power outages.

Another state improving its position in the small-scale solar market is Illinois, which added 309MW of capacity last year, the third highest installation rate in the US, bringing its total small-scale capacity to 515MW.

There has been a significant uptick in support for small scale deployment across the US in recent months, and US residential solar market bosses have claimed their revenues have started to recover from last year’s COVID-19 restrictions. Sunlight Financial’s chief executive Matt Potere told panellists at a virtual webinar last year the lender’s Q3 2020 sales grew 50% compared to the same period last year, rebounding from a summer hit by stay at home orders.

Small-scale projects have also shown to be an affordable route to the US clean energy transition. A study published by a handful of US trade bodies  in December showed that adding 247GW of rooftop and community solar, alongside 160GW distributed storage capacity, could be the most cost-effective energy transition method for the next half-century, and would be enough to power more than 25% of US homes.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
florida solar, residential solar, small scale solar, texas solar, usa solar

Read Next

EDP Renewables targets distributed generation in US after C2 Omega acquisition

March 5, 2021
EDP Renewables (EDPR) has completed its acquisition of the distributed solar platform of renewables investor C2 Energy Capital.

US’ ‘largest’ floating solar farm completed in wine country

March 4, 2021
The US’ largest floating solar farm has been completed in the city of Healdsburg, California.

Biden administration upholds Trump’s removal of bifacial tariff exemption

March 3, 2021
The Biden administration has supported former US President Donald Trump’s controversial decision to remove a tariff exemption for bifacial solar panel imports.
PV Tech Premium

ANALYSIS: How is Sunnova’s supplier base shifting?

March 2, 2021
With three years of financial and business data available, we can start to analyse a number of possible trends, one of these is the changing landscape surrounding Sunnova's supplier base for PV modules, inverters and energy storage.

US ROUND-UP: EDF signs second PPA for Texas project, Exelon separates utility & competitive energy business

March 2, 2021
A round-up of solar news from across the United States, including updates from EDF Renewables, utility group Exelon and UK-based investor SDLC.

US ROUND-UP: National Grid Renewables breaks ground in Illinois, California mulls solar planning legislation

February 24, 2021
A round-up of solar industry news from across the US, including updates from National Grid Renewables, Capital Dynamics, CenterPoint and the state of California.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Texas and Florida see small scale solar capacity jump

News

Wuxi Shangji adds to polysilicon supply with 52,700MT Daqo deal

News

EDP Renewables targets distributed generation in US after C2 Omega acquisition

News

New Indonesia-focused joint venture to invest US$500m in C&I solar market

News

Iberdrola adds 750MW to Spanish solar pipeline

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Funding for 200MW plant in Egypt; Q CELLS sells Texan solar park

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
March 9, 2021

PV HeterojunctionTech

Solar Media Events
March 17, 2021

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
April 21, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021