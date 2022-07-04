Subscribe
TGS acquires asset management firm Prediktor

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Europe

Newly formed Q ENERGY Group enters European market with a 12GW project pipeline

US Supreme Court’s EPA ruling will slow renewables deployment, solar advocates say

Bboxx, Orange launch solar mini-grid project in the DRC under anchor business community model

US Solar Buyer Consortium opens up on its strategy to kickstart domestic PV production

Energy data software firm Cleartrace raises US$20m to accelerate growth

CleanCapital acquires developer BQ Energy

Most US solar importers should be able to meet UFLPA requirements, SEIA says

Solar value chain jitters continue as polysilicon price reaches new high, wafer prices climb further

Voltalia developing 1.5GW PV cluster in Minas Gerais, Brazil

Prediktor has currently a portfolio of 7GW of renewabe energy assets, primarily from solar PV. Image: Anders J via Unsplash.

Norwegian energy data and intelligence company TGS has acquired renewable energy asset and real-time data manager Prediktor.

TGS will supply resource needed for the asset manager to scale up its solar and wind assets at a “vast global scale” having bolstered its position in the energy transition segment in recent years.

With a portfolio of 7GW of renewable energy assets primarily from solar PV, Prediktor provides asset and real-time data management solutions for renewable energy project owners and optimises the performance of its assets.

Moreover, with this acquisition the renewable analytics firm continues its expansion into data-driven solutions after launching in February 2021 its ‘New Energy Solutions’ initiative, aimed at providing data around greenhouse gas emissions.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, said: “Prediktor will become another important building block for realizing our vision of creating an energy industry gateway providing integrated solutions for data and actionable insights to facilitate decision making, project development and asset performance management across energy project life cycles and markets.”

